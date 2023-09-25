5 Songs You Didn’t Know Jessica Simpson Wrote

In the late ’90s and 2000s, you couldn’t turn on your television—especially MTV—without seeing the blond pop star Jessica Simpson. The singer was one of a group of big-name female pop artists at the time, including Britney Spears and Mandy Moore.

But fans and followers of Simpson, especially those who casually watched her career, might know that she wrote some of her biggest songs. She wasn’t just a performer on the microphone. No, she had a hand in the penning of the lyrics she sang, as well.

Here are five songs you likely didn’t know the 43-year-old, Texas-born Jessica Simpson wrote for herself.

1. “A Public Affair”

Written by Jessica Simpson, Lester Mendez, Sam Watters, Louis Biancaniello, Greg Kurstin, Johntá Austin

Released on Simpson’s 2006 album of the same name, this song samples “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Diana Ross and was a top-20 hit in the U.S. “A Public Affair” peaked at No. 14, despite some criticism for the synth-driven number resembling the popular Madonna song, “Holiday.” On the fast-moving track, Simpson sings in full bubble-gum pop voice,

There go the street lights

The night’s officially on

I got the green light

To do whatever I want

Gonna stand outside, the box

And put the rules on hold

Tonight

Carte blanche, first class for the evening

Ready, set, go

2. “Come On Over”

Written by Jessica Simpson, Rachel Proctor, Victoria Banks

Released on Simpson’s 2008 LP, Do You Know, this acoustic-driven country song became the most-added country song for the week of June 6 the year it was released. The video of the theme includes slide guitars, cowboy boots and enough denim to make Levi Strauss happy. On the track, Simpson sings about ditching one’s responsibilities for a good hang, belting,

Leave your dishes in the sink

Leave the ice cubes in your drink

Just come on over

Leave your coat behind the door

Leave your laundry on the floor

Just come on over

I need you now, I need you bad

I need you, baby, looking just like that

Don’t pack a bag, don’t make me wait

I wanna kiss that smile that’s on your face

I need you wrapped up in these arms

I want you just the way you are

Come on over

3. “In This Skin”

Written by Jessica Simpson, Rob Fusari, Trina Harmon

The title track of Simpson’s 2003 album, “In This Skin” has helped the record sell more than 7 million copies. Though the titular song wasn’t released as a formal single, the song, written by Simpson, Trina Harmon, Rob Fusari (who has worked with the likes of Lady Gaga and Whitney Houston), features big harmonies, swelling melodies and Simpson singing about celebrity,

They see me in a magazine

I’m the one they want to be

Still don’t feel I’m good enough

Still don’t feel I’m thin enough

I stand up and I’m pushed back down

And every opinion now

It makes me feel inhuman (inhuman)

Givin’ in and givin’ up

4. “With You”

Written by Jessica Simpson, Billy Mann, Andy Marvel

Also from Simpson’s 2003 album, In This Skin, this song was released as the album’s second single. The music video for the song pokes fun at Simpson’s famous faux pas regarding “chicken of the sea” tuna. The track, which hit No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100, has Simpson singing about feeling comfortable with someone you love,

The real me is a Southern girl

With her Levi’s on and an open heart

Wish I could save the world

Like I was super girl

Real me is to laugh all night

Lyin’ in the grass just talkin’ about love

But lately I’ve been jaded

Life got so complicated

I’m still thinkin’ about it

I almost forgot what it was like

And knowin’ it feels right

‘Cause with you

I can let my hair down

I can say anything crazy

I know you’ll catch me right before I hit the ground

With nothing but a t-shirt on

I never felt so beautiful

Baby, as I do now

Now that I’m with you

With you, with you, with you

Now that I’m with you

5. “You Don’t Have to Let Go”

Written by Jessica Simpson, Jason Deere, Trina Harmon

One more from the 2003 LP, In This Skin, this ballad is the eighth track on the LP. It was written by Simpson, Trina Harmon and Jason Deere, who has had songs recorded by LeAnn Rimes and Lady A. The piano-driven song offers emotion and depth as Simpson takes a break from her bubblegum pop to show some slower, more powerful prowess. On the track, the artist sings,

I don’t need your strength anymore

‘Cause you have made me strong

You may not see the woman in me

That you dreamed of holding me in your arms

All the days that you gave

All the moments you saved me

Praying for my life, sacrificed just to make me

Who I am on my own

You don’t have to let go

