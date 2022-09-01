Hoobastank Shares Trailer for New Docuseries, Marking 20-Plus Year Anniversary of Debut LP

Hoobastank has shared a new trailer for an upcoming docuseries that will celebrate the 20-plus year anniversary of the band’s debut self-titled album.

The new series will also showcase 20-plus years of footage from life on the road, in the studio, and more.

In 2001, the So/Cal alt-rock band’s self-titled release, Hoobastank, launched the band to mainstream success with big singles, including “Crawling In The Dark,” “Running Away” and “Remember Me,” all of which have since been certified RIAA platinum. The band will be releasing the docuseries in parts over the next few weeks, with new episodes dropping every other week.

The band also recently shared a string of tour dates, spanning October to November, beginning in Nashville on October 14 and ending in Cedar Park, Texas, on November 8. The tour will be supported by Alien Ant Farm and Kristopher Roe of The Ataris.

After more than two decades, Hoobastank is still bringing in the attention, clocking in at over 6M monthly listeners on Spotify, and “Crawling In The Dark” has surpassed the 100M streaming mark across DSPs.

The band’s 2003 follow-up studio album, The Reason, took them to bigger heights and solidified Hoobastank as a household name.

Check out American Songwriter’s feature with the band’s frontman Doug Robb, in which he talked about the origins of the group and celebrating big milestone anniversaries HERE. We spoke with him in 2021.

Hoobastank and Lit Co-Headlining Tour Dates

with Alien Ant Farm and Kristopher Roe of The Ataris

October 14 – Nashville, TN – SkyDeck

October 15 – High Point, NC – Ziggy’s Outdoor

October 16 – Bethlehem, PA – Musikfest Café *

October 18 – Morristown, NJ – Mayo PAC

October 20 – Greenville, SC – Peace Concert Hall

October 22 – Sugar Hill, GA – City Event

October 23 – Wilmington, NC – Surf’s Up

October 26 – Tampa, FL – Ritz Ybor

October 27 – Ocala, FL – Reilly Arts Center

October 28 – Ft. Myers, FL – The Ranch

November 2 – Gollad, TX – Schroeder Hall

November 3 – Cypress, TX – Frio Hill Country

November 4 – New Braunfels, TX – Texas Ski Ranch

November 5 – Carrollton, TX – Festival at The Switchyard +

November 6 – Odessa, TX – The Ector Theatre

November 8 – Cedar Park, TX – The Haute Spot

* Alien Ant Farm will not be on this date.

+ Only Hoobastank and Lit

