The Eagles certainly aren’t considered a political group. In fact, many people would consider the band blithe. Nevertheless, they did take on such topics with “On the Border.” Uncover the meaning behind this track, below.

Behind the Meaning of “On the Border” by the Eagles

“On the Border” sees the Eagles take on government scandal and politics. This song was written in the wake of the Watergate scandal. Naturally, the song meditated on the government seeking control over the American people.

Cruising down the center of a two way street

Wondering who is really in the driver’s seat

Minding my business along comes big brother

Says, son, you better get on one side or the other

In the opening lines, the Eagles beg the question: Who is really in the driver’s seat? The next line references “Big Brother” and the watchful eye of the U.S. government. It isn’t until the chorus, that the Eagles forgo the whole song and dance and cede to be “on the border.”

I’m out on the border, i’m walking the line

Don’t you tell me about your law and order

I’m trying to change this water to wine

Toward the end of the song, the Eagles reference Nixon whispering Say Goodnight, Dick, erasing any doubt about what this song is about.

“We were addressing Nixon, because at that time it was pretty clear that he was on his way out, so that was our little kiss-off to Tricky Dick,” Don Henley once said.

Never mind your name, just give us your number, mm

Never mind your face, just show us your card, mm

And we wanna know whose wing are you under

You better step to the right or we can make it hard

