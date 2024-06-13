Take It to Las Vegas: The Eagles Confirm Eight-Show Residency at Sphere This Fall

The Eagles are the latest music act to confirm a series of concerts at the state-of-the-art Las Vegas venue Sphere. The legendary band has scheduled an eight-show residency taking place this fall during four weekends in September and October.

The concerts are scheduled for September 20-21, September 27-28, October 11-12, and October 18-19. All the shows fall on either Friday or Saturday.

The Eagles posted a video clip announcing the residency on their social media sites. The promo featured footage of Sphere with a colorful desert-themed animation projected on its exterior, along with the message “Eagles … Live at Sphere … Sept 20 – Oct 19.”

News that the Eagles had confirmed plans to play a Sphere residency was announced in March by the New York Post. According to a report in the newspaper, the band had allegedly booked 10 weekends between September and December, though the official number of shows was unknown.

Ticket Info

Tickets for the concerts will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 21, at 10 a.m. PT. Pre-sale tickets and limited-edition VIP packages will be made available starting Tuesday, June 18.

In addition, Vibee hospitality packages will go on sale this Friday, June 14. The packages include a two-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, the only resort attached to Sphere, priority entry to the venue, commemorative souvenirs, and access to a fan experience.

Fans hoping to purchase early tickets for the Eagles’ Sphere concerts may want to consider various purchasing options, including StubHub.

The Eagles’ 2024 European Trek

The Eagles currently are winding down a brief series of European shows as part of their The Long Goodbye farewell tour. The band has two more shows scheduled, on June 13 and June 15 in Arnhem, Netherlands. Prior to the Arnhem concerts, The Eagles played five concerts in Manchester, U.K. The Doobie Brothers are opening all of the shows on the group’s European trek.

Other Sphere Residencies

The Sphere venue opened in September 2023, with U2 playing the inaugural residency there. The Irish rockers wrapped up their run in March 2024, Phish was the next band to play a residency at the venue, a four-show stand in April. Then, in May, Dead & Company kicked off a residency that’s scheduled through an August 10 performance.

