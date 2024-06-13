“Would Not Be Surprising” To See Legendary ‘American Idol’ Winner Replace Katy Perry Next Season: Rumors

The season 22 finale of American Idol was significant for two reasons. One, Abi Carter became the first woman to take home the title in more than four years. Two, viewers said goodbye to judge Katy Perry. The “Firework” singer exited American Idol after seven seasons to refocus on her career as a pop star. Fans can’t stop speculating about who will take over for Perry. A past winner seems like a logical choice to sit in the judge’s chair. And with Kelly Clarkson out of the running, some think the job should go to another GRAMMY-winning Idol.

Should Carrie Underwood Replace Katy Perry on ‘American Idol?’

In 2005, a 21-year-old Carrie Underwood belted Heart’s “Alone” during the fourth season of American Idol. Then-judge Simon Cowell predicted that the Oklahoman would not only win the competition, but also outsell all previous winners.

Underwood has indeed sold more albums in the U.S. than any other Idol contestant. The “Something in the Water” singer remains the highest-certified female country artist of all time. She would certainly bring the star power to Idol, along with loads of institutional knowledge.

US Bets lists Underwood’s judging odds at 23/2, with an implied probability of 8 percent. Selena Gomez, Adele and Kelly Rowland all have higher odds. What they don’t have, however, is an Idol win under their belts.

“Meanwhile, Carrie Underwood is undoubtedly one of the most successful winners of American Idol, so it would not be surprising to find her thriving in the judging chair next season,” said a US Bets spokesperson.

Currently, the 16-time ACM Award winner is set to wrap up REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency in August of this year. This could free up her schedule for judging season 23 of Idol—if she doesn’t again choose to extend the residency.

Is Katy Perry Gone For Good?

Katy Perry fans were delighted to hear of the “Roar” singer’s exit from American Idol. After all, this could only mean new music and more touring, right? Perry has certainly hinted that those are her plans. However, American Idol viewers shouldn’t count out the Queen of Camp just yet.

“Keep that seat hot. I mean, who knows,” Perry told Entertainment Tonight after the season 22 finale. “I loved everything I got to experience and learn.”

