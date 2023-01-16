Behind the Meaning of the 1984 Queen Classic “Radio Ga Ga”

Released on Jan. 16, 1984, “Radio Ga Ga” became one of Queen‘s biggest hits. Written by drummer Roger Taylor, and released on the band’s 11th album, The Works, the lyrics explore the distress of witnessing how television—specifically music videos—had begun to overshadow radio.

“That’s part of what the song’s about, really,” said Taylor. “The fact that they [music videos] seem to be taking over almost from the aural side, the visual side seems to be almost more important.”

“Gaga” for Radio

The meaning behind “Radio Ga Ga” explores how people were beginning to lean more on the boob tube for entertainment than the music airwaves. Throughout the song, the narrator doesn’t want radio to disappear, because it was his education. It kept him company as a teen. It made everyone laugh and cry.

And he’s still “gaga” over it.

I’d sit alone and watch your light

My only friend through teenage nights

And everything I had to know

I heard it on my radio

You gave them all those old time stars

Through wars of worlds invaded by Mars

You made ’em laugh, you made ’em cry

You made us feel like we could fly (radio)

So don’t become some background noise

A backdrop for the girls and boys

Who just don’t know, or just don’t care

And just complain when you’re not there

Changing Times

Deeper into the song, the lyrics address how hours of visual stimulation have removed people from using their ears and their imagination while listening to music.

We watch the shows, we watch the stars

On videos for hours and hours

We hardly need to use our ears

How music changes through the years

Let’s hope you never leave, old friend

Like all good things, on you we depend

So stick around, ’cause we might miss you

When we grow tired of all this visual

You had your time, you had the power

You’ve yet to have your finest hour

Radio

Orson Welles and Winston Churchill

“Radio Ga Ga” also references two key moments in radio history during the 20th century: Orson Welles’ 1938 broadcast of H. G. Wells’ The War of the Worlds in the lyrics through wars of worlds, invaded by Mars, and Winston Churchill’s “This was their finest hour” speech from the House of Commons on June 18, 1940—You’ve yet to have your finest hour.

The Video

In the video for “Radio Ga Ga,” directed by David Mallet, who also helmed Queen’s “I Want to Break Free” video, is footage from the 1927 sci-fi silent film Metropolis depicting a futuristic mechanically driven working society. Portions of the Fritz Lang classic are interspersed with the band moving through different, recreated scenes in the film.

Lady Gaga

Pop star Lady Gaga has cited the Queen classic as the inspiration behind her stage name.

“I adored Freddie Mercury, and Queen had a hit called ‘Radio Ga Ga,'” she said. “That’s why I love the name.”

The Chart

“Radio Ga Ga” reached No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100, and was Queen’s final single to reach the top 20 within Mercury’s lifetime.

Live Aid and Beyond

The band performed “Radio Ga Ga” in every set of their show since its release, including their 1985 Live Aid performance and their final show with Mercury at Knebworth House in Hertfordshire, England on Aug. 9. 1986, just five years before his death.

All we hear is radio ga ga

Radio goo goo

Radio ga ga

All we hear is radio ga ga

Radio blah blah

Radio, what’s new?

Radio, someone still loves you

Photo: Express Newspapers / Getty Images