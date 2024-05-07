‘The Voice’: 17-Year-Old Phenom Serenity Arce Dazzles with Flawless Olivia Rodrigo Cover

Serenity Arce was just 14 when she walked onto The Voice stage. The Jupiter, Florida native auditioned for season 21 coaches Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend and Blake Shelton. Sadly, not a single chair turned for Serenity, but Shelton encouraged her not to give up. “What you need is like a year,” the “God’s Country” singer told the teenager. Serenity took his words to heart, returning to the season 25 stage and earning a coveted four-chair turn from coaches Chance the Rapper, Dan + Shay, John Legend and Reba McEntire. Now, the 17-year-old is representing Team Chance in the Live Rounds along with fellow contestants Maddi Jane and Nadège. During Monday’s (May 6) episode, Serenity continued to prove Shelton right with another killer performance.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: 3 Quick Facts About ‘The Voice’ 16-Year-Old Phenom Serenity Arce]

Serenity Arce Delivers Another Flawless Performance on ‘The Voice’

Serenity secured her spot among the top 12 finalists with a stunning cover of Selena Gomez’s “Lose You to Love Me.” “You know, if you had a little book that said, ‘How to make it to the finals,’ you checked off every box,” Reba told her during the April 29 episode.

The teenage powerhouse ticked off those boxes yet again during Monday’s (May 6) performance of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Traitor.”

Serenity Arce is such an incredible singer. It’s hard to believe she just turned 17. #TheVoice — Max Pickelsimer (@maxpick) May 7, 2024

One X/Twitter user described the 17-year-old’s top 12 performance as “edge-of-your-seat.” “Serenity Arce opening with such vulnerability, had my heart racing, anticipating the journey,” they wrote. “She is def always so invested in the lyric, conveys the emotions like she’s been thru sumthin.”

Serenity Arce Took Blake Shelton’s Advice to Heart

Serenity “put in the work” during the time between her two runs on The Voice, taking vocal lessons and letting her voice mature. “It got a lot deeper,” she said. When she returned for the season 25 blind auditions, her performance of Sam Fischer’s “This City” earned her an almost immediate four-chair turn.

Legend was the only coach around for Serenity’s season 21 stint, and he immediately told her she looked familiar. “I’m so proud of you for coming back here,” the EGOT winner said. “Because all of us have had people tell us no, and we had to come back and say, ‘No, we’re going to try again,’ and that’s how we got to where we are. And I’m so proud of you for doing that.”

Although every coach pressed their button, Serenity’s decision seemed to come down to Legend and Chance. “If I was there two years ago for you, I would have turned,” Chance told the teen.

It worked, as Serenity ultimately chose Chance as her coach.

Featured image via Instagram