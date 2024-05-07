Nathan Chester Brings Unique Rendition of Jackie Wilson’s “Higher and Higher” to ‘The Voice’

Proving to be a real frontrunner for this season of The Voice, Nathan Chester took to the stage to wrap up the evening with a rendition of the classic “(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher ” by Jackie Wilson.

The singer, who was dubbed Team Legend’s “Throwback Performer,” immediately received approval from John with his song choice. “This is so in your wheelhouse,” Legend declared. “You’ve been so clear about your vision of yourself as an artist.”

Legend also praised Nathan Chester for knowing what he wants to perform. “He really loves that music, but he gives it his own flair.”

Chester then said he was inspired to sing the song by his mother, who he told in a video chat that she lifted him higher and highe. higher. “I know I wouldn’t be able to be [where I’m] at if it weren’t for you,” he told her. “I’m grateful for you.”

The performance was electrifying, with Nathan Chester giving it all with his singing and stage presence. He finished the performance by doing the splits, which caused the live audience to lose it. All of the judges stood up for a standing ovation.

“And that is how you close it out,” host Carson Daly stated. “Nathan Chester, ladies and gentlemen. [He] puts an exclamation point on an incredible night as our top 12 has left it all out on the stage.”

John Legend was all smiles after that performance. After the crowd died down a bit, he said that he loved the clarity of Chester’s vision. “You knew who you wanted to be when you came to this show. And I love your commitment every time you come out here. You give everything, you sing amazingly, you perform amazingly. I love working with you, Nathan!”

