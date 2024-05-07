“Let’s Make a Noise”: Ringo Starr Talks Recording a Country Album, New Tour, and More

Ringo Starr took to his social media sites and YouTube channel to post his latest video update for May 2024.

Sitting behind his kit, the Beatles legend began his message by pounding on the drums and screaming, “Let’s make a noise!”

“Hello. So nice to hit your drums, make a noise,” he then declared. “Well, it’s Ringo here. Peace and love, everybody. I haven’t been on my site for a long time, but as you know, I’ve been busy.”

Starr explained that part of his “busy-ness” involved working on his new four-track EP, Crooked Boy, which, he pointed out, “was produced by Linda Perry, and written … by her.”

He added, “She produced everything, even me. And I love it.”

The 83-year-old rock legend also mentioned the fact that he’s in the middle of making a full-length country album. He jokingly commented, “Ooh, more than four tracks,” referencing the fact that since 2021, he’s released five EPs. His last studio album, What’s My Name, came out in 2019.

Ringo then brought up his tour plans with the All Starr Band.

“[W]e’re going on the road again,” he said. “So around, like, the 20th of May is the first gig. I hope to see everybody there, and if I see you, peace and love. And if I don’t see you, peace and love.”

He finished his message by saying, “And it’s a beautiful day in L.A. Peace and love, see you next time.”

About Ringo and His All Starr Band’s 2024 Tour Plans

As previously reported, Ringo and the All Starr Band’s 2024 tour actually will kick off on May 22, at The Venetian theater in Las Vegas. The trek’s first leg will feature 12 dates, running through a June 9 concert in Austin, Texas. The Las Vegas gig is part of a six-show residency at The Venetian. The outing also will include two shows in California and June 5-6 stand in Mexico City.

In addition, Starr and the group have scheduled a run of nine fall 2024 concerts. Those shows are mapped out from a September 12 performance in Omaha, Nebraska, through a September 25 concert at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

Tickets for the shows are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)