Behind The Meaning of the Holiday Classic “Twelve Days of Christmas”

Few Christmas songs can be as taxing as “Twelve Days of Christmas.” If caroling is not your thing, by the time you start singing about five golden rings you’re likely begging for the song to be over. Whether you love it or hate it, no one can deny “Twelve Days of Christmas” is a holiday staple.

This song dates all the way back to the 1780s. The lyrics don’t hold much stock in modern times but when given the song’s rich history, the strange assortment of gifts (364 in total) can begin to be put in context.

Behind The Meaning

In Christianity, the 12 days after Christmas are called the Twelvetide of Christianity. According to Biblical scholars, these days represent the time between Jesus’ birth and the arrival of the Three Wise Men. Though that period of time is where the song gets its title, the deeper meaning behind this song is still a little murky.

Some historians have clung to the theory that this track was written during a time when practicing Christianity needed to be on the down low for fear of being punished. The “gifts” mentioned in the song were used to represent the Twelvetide of Christianity without expressly naming anything that could be tied back to the religion.

According to this theory:

1. The partridge in the pear tree represents Jesus Christ

2. The turtle doves are The Old and New Testaments

3. The French hens are the theological virtues of Christianity: faith, hope and charity

4. The calling birds are the four gospels

5. The golden rings are the first five books of the Old Testament

6. The geese a-laying are the days of creation

7. The swans a-swimming are the seven sacraments

8. The maids a-milking are the eight beatitudes

9. The ladies dancing are the nine Fruits of the Holy Spirit

10. The lords a-leaping are the Ten Commandments

11. The pipers piping are the eleven faithful apostles

12. The drummers drumming as the twelve points of doctrine in the Apostle’s Creed.

However, others have pointed out the caveat in that theory: if they couldn’t sing about Christianity how were they able to mention Christmas in every line? If 1700s lyrics did not mention Christmas specifically, then the “hidden meaning” theory may hold some weight, if not, then we may never know what inspired these lyrics—forever obscured by time.

Origins

The first printed appearance of the song was found in the English children’s book Mirth With-out Mischief, though the lyrics have gone through some changes since. For example, the “four calling birds” were once “four colly birds” and the partridge was a “very pretty peacock upon a pear tree” – etcetera, etcetera. The version we all know today was composed by Frederic Austin in 1909.

Historians believe this version of the song started its life as a memorization game for English school children. When it was their turn they would add their own verse to the song before trying to remember all the verses that came before.

How Much Would “Twelve Days of Christmas” Cost?

Since 1984, PNC Bank has been tracking the price of each gift mentioned in the song. This year, all those pipers, swans lords, and ladies would run you $45,523.27.

Comparatively, in 1984 your true love could leave all 12 days’ worth of goodies under the Christmas Tree for $20,069.5. Who would have thought that a Christmas song could be used as a tool to track the rising cost of things like housing, food, clothing, and transportation?

Photo by Gettyimages.com