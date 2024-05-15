Behind the Possible Catholic Meaning of “Cecilia” by Simon and Garfunkel

Simon and Garfunkel delivered many timeless songs across their tenure. Among their most celebrated works is “Cecilia.” While many listeners consider this track to be a love song, others have interpreted it to be a prayer of sorts. Uncover the double meaning behind Simon and Garfunkel‘s “Cecilia,” below.

Behind the Meaning of “Cecilia” by Simon and Garfunkel

‘Cilia, you’re breaking my heart

You’re shaking my confidence daily

Oh, Cecilia, I’m down on my knees

I’m begging you please to come home

On the surface, “Cecilia” is about a love story gone haywire. Like many songwriters, Paul Simon seems to have taken inspiration from a woman he holds affection for. ‘Cilia, you’re breaking my heart, the opening line reads. However, some listeners have found a different meaning behind this song–one that stems from Catholicism.

St. Cecilia is the patron saint of musicians in the Catholic tradition. With that in mind, this song takes on a whole new light.

Jubilation, she loves me again

I fall on the floor and I laughing

Jubilation, she loves me again

I fall on the floor and I laughing

If we look at it from the perspective of Cecilia being a saint, this song is interpreted as Simon’s toil with songwriting. He’s desperately waiting for inspiration to strike. When it does…jubilation.

What’s great about “Cecilia” is the fact that it works in two different ways at the same time. This song could absolutely be about a partner of Simon’s. It could also be about him praying to some higher power for inspiration. Either way you want to look at it, it’s gold.

Making love in the afternoon with Cecilia

Up in my bedroom

I got up to wash my face

When I come back to bed

Someone’s taken my place

(Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)