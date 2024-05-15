Dan + Shay Reveal Why They’re Leaving ‘The Voice’ After Just One Season

Dan + Shay experienced growing pains with some viewers during their season 25 coaching debut on The Voice. In all fairness, the country pop-duo did have some big shoes to fill in replacing two-time champ (and fan favorite) Niall Horan. However, fans began to soften as the “Tequila” singers revealed more of their personalities and strategies. Still, everything on The Voice is subject to change. The show’s first-ever double chair occupants recently announced they would take a step back in season 26.

Will Dan + Shay Ever Come Back to ‘The Voice?’

Dan + Shay kicked off their Heartbreak on the Map tour in February of this year. After enjoying much success, the GRAMMY-winning duo of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney announced plans to extend the tour well into autumn. While this is great news for fans of Dan + Shay’s music, it does make a second coaching season almost impossible.

“We’re touring a lot this year, which we’re really excited about, but obviously doesn’t allow us to come back,” Mooney, 32, recently told Entertainment Tonight.

As of now, Dan + Shay likely aren’t looking beyond next week. The pair headed into the Live Semi-Finals leading the pack with three artists still in the running. Unfortunately, both Maddi Jane and Tae Lewis ended up in the bottom, and viewers did not vote to save either of them. But the duo’s championship hopes aren’t totally dashed. Country singer Karen Waldrup will compete for the title in the May 20 finale.

“I honestly thought we were gonna get kicked off the show before the Lives,” joked Smyers, 36.

‘The Voice’ Newbies Reflect on Season 25, Friendship With Reba

A coaching stint on The Voice “was an experience we never even had on our bingo card,” Smyers said. Still, the Pennsylvania native called it “one of the most fun things we’ve ever done” in the duo’s 10-year career.

Although, according to Mooney, one season isn’t long enough to get over being starstruck by country legend Reba McEntire.

“When we came here, she kind of like, just rubbed me on the back and said hello, and that was like the most nerve-racking thing that’s happened to me all night,” the Arkansas native said. “Like, she still gives me the chills.”

