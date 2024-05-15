The List of Artists on the ‘Twisters’ Soundtrack Will Blow Country Fans Away: Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Tyler Childers, and More Provided Songs

Twisters, the long-awaited sequel to the 1996 film Twister is coming this summer. The rip-roaring storm-chasing flick will be packed with adrenaline and nostalgia for many viewers. The soundtrack is shaping up to be a whirlwind of great country music. Recently, Luke Combs announced that he would provide the song “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma” for the album. Today, Atlantic Records released the full list of artists featured on the aptly titled soundtrack, Twisters: The Album.

Twisters: The Album will drop on Friday, July 19 to coincide with the theatrical release of the movie. Fans will get their first real taste of what the album has to offer tomorrow (May 16) when Combs releases “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma” as his next single and music video. It will be available on-demand across streaming platforms and will play on country radio.

The Twisters soundtrack will feature some of today’s hottest and most buzz-worthy country artists. The list includes Combs, Miranda Lambert, Tyler Childers, Wyatt Flores, Lainey Wilson, and many more. Unfortunately, Atlantic has not released the full tracklist yet.

When Combs announced the release of “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma” last week, he revealed that he wrote the song for the album. So, that could mean that some of the other notable singer/songwriters on the list below also penned new songs for the album.

Twisters: The Album is the second major motion picture soundtrack in recent memory to feature country and Americana artists. The soundtrack for the latest Hunger Games film featured Sierra Ferrell, Flatland Cavalry, Billy Strings, Molly Tuttle, Charles Wesley Godwin, and more.

All of the Artists Featured on the Twisters Soundtrack

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Lainey Wilson

Jelly Roll

Megan Moroney

Kane Brown

Bailey Zimmerman

Thomas Rhett

Shania Twain

Tyler Childers

Leon Bridges

Benson Boone

The Red Clay Strays

Warren Zeiders

BRELAND

Dylan Gossett

Tucker Wetmore

Wyatt Flores

Sam Barber

Conner Smith

Mason Ramsey

Flatland Cavalry

Tanner Adell

Alexandra Kay

Wilderado

Tanner Usrey

Jake Kohn

Charley Crockett

Nolan Taylor

Tyler Halverson

Lanie Gardner

Featured Image by Rich Fury/Getty Images