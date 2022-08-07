Behind the Song Lyrics: “Somewhere on a Beach” by Dierks Bentley

Happy summer! We all know what the season of rising temperatures and long days brings. For Dierks Bentley, it brings a beach—toes in the sand and kicking back and having fun. His 2016 hit song “Somewhere on a Beach” greets the sun with country twang and carefree lyricism, We drink all day, and party all night and I’m getting sun, getting some, and I ain’t slept in a week.

But, what’s the story behind these carefree lyrics? Why is Dierks Bentley “Somewhere on a Beach” for his summertime vacation? Let’s dive in.

Why is Dierks Bentley “Somewhere on a Beach?”

In the song, Bentley is on a beach to release some steam from a recent breakup. It’s a breakup song that lets his ex know that he’s doing fine. Bentley suspects that the ex thinks he’s wallowing in the sorrow of the breakup, but instead he has taken a one-way ticket to the sand.

Bet you think I’m sitting at home, naw

Bet you think that I’m all alone, naw

I bet you think I’m missing you and wishing you would call my phone

Hell naw

I went wheels up on a runway

And that ticket was a one-way

Bentley isn’t at the beach to reflect on the relationship, naw, he’s there for the opposite reason—to have fun, let loose, and to be completely removed from his recent relationship. Bentley knows his ex thinking about him as he Heard you / called my boys / Heard you / called my folks. Even if she drives by his house looking for him, he takes pleasure in knowing that girl, I ain’t / even close.

I’m somewhere on a beach

Sipping something strong

Got a new girl, she got it going on

We drink all day, and party all night

I’m way too gone to have you on my mind

A Potential Sequel Song?

“Somewhere on a Beach” is Dierks Bentley’s sequel to the hit song “Drunk on a Plane.” “Drunk on a Plane” is the immediate effect and hurt of the heartbreak while “Somewhere on a Beach” is the after effect and the destination of his journey from the plane.

In an interview with Billboard, Bentley said that he originally didn’t think to make it a sequel, but so many people around him saw it as that. To join the two songs together, the “Somewhere on a Beach” music video was shot in Puerto Morelos, Mexico, near the Cancun destination in “Drunk on a Plane.” It also follows the story of a guy who played a secondary role in the “Drunk on a Plane” music video.

“Somewhere on a Beach” Success

The fun summertime song debuted at 26 and 29 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts, respectively, in its first week. In the second week, it moved up six spots to number 20 and broke into the Billboard Hot 100 chart at 98. “Somewhere on a Beach” became Bentley’s eleventh number one hit on the Hot Country Songs chart. On the Hot 100 chart, it peaked at 35. Bentley recently hosted the CMA Fest television special, which aired on ABC.

Photo by Jim Wright / Greenroom PR