Dierks Bentley Wrote These 3 Songs With Surprisingly Sensual Lyrics

Dierks Bentley writes a lot of his own music. Amid the feel-good songs and even a few humorous ones are these three hits for Bentley. Sweet love songs, they all have surprisingly sexy lyrics.

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“Come A Little Closer”

Bentley wrote “Come A Little Closer” with Brett Beavers. Out in 2005, the song is on Bentley’s sophomore Modern Day Drifter record.

“Come A Little Closer” says, “Come a little closer, baby / I feel like strippin’ it down / Back to the basics of you and me / And what makes the world go round / Every inch of you against my skin / I wanna be stronger than we’ve ever been / So come a little closer baby / I feel like strippin’ it down.“

“I Wanna Make You Close Your Eyes”

Bentley also teams up with Beavers for “I Wanna Make You Close Your Eyes”. On Bentley’s Feel That Fire album, the 2009 single became a chart-topping hit for Bentley.

“I Wanna Make You Close Your Eyes” says, “We’re wide awake, but girl, I wanna make you close your eyes / And say my name like only you can say then hold me tight / All I need is only you and me alone tonight / I wanna make you close your eyes.“

According to Beavers, the two intentionally made the song overly romantic.

“It’s a pretty sensual visual,” Beavers tells The Boot. “We followed that idea in the direction of a love song and just kind of chased what that moment is like. We talked about the scenario where a man is really needing to be with his woman at the end of the day, after he’d been thinking about her.”



“Black”

“Black” is the title track of Bentley’s eighth studio album. It not coincidentally also happens to be his wife Cassidy’s maiden name.

“It’s a relationship album that covers the ups and downs of the journey and ends with some self-realization and evolvement,” Bentley says of the project (via Taste of Country). “The song ‘Black’ helps set all of that in motion at the top of the album by guiding you into the darkness and the shadows of the night.”

Bentley wrote “Black with Ross Copperman and Ashley Gorley.

“Black” says, “Like your dress on the floor / Yeah, the one you don’t need anymore / Black like a sky, with no stars, just find me and fall into my arms / Make my world go black, hit me like a heart attack, knock me flat on my back, yeah / Just keep doing that, that thing you’re doing there, brush me with your hair / I swear I don’t know how long that I can last / Make my world go black.”

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