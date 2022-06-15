Ben Harper Announces New Album ‘Bloodline Maintenance’ and Releases Pointed New Single “We Need To Talk About It”

Ben Harper has something to say.

The artist many know for the fun, cannabis-inspired song, “Burn One Down,” is taking up much more serious themes in his forthcoming album, Bloodline Maintenance, starting with his first single release from the LP, “We Need To Talk About It.”

The three-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter and performer also announced an upcoming tour, including days supporting one of the biggest names in music, Harry Styles. He also has upcoming shows slated with friend and performer Jack Johnson.

The new “fiercely personal” LP is set to drop this summer on July 22.

According to a press statement, “Propelled by Harper’s blisteringly funky guitar, ‘We Need To Talk About It’ defiantly addresses the wounds of slavery through a sharp-edged call-and-response with gospel-fueled backing vocals and pounding rhythms augmented by the distinctive sound of the African talking drum.”

Fans can check out the new single below as well as upcoming tour dates.

BEN HARPER & THE INNOCENT CRIMINALS WORLD TOUR 2022 DATES:

JULY

3 – Casablanca, Morocco – Jazzablanca

7 – Cognac, France – Cognac Blues Passions

9 – Bruges, Belgium – Cactus Festival

10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

11 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Abbaye de Neumünster

13 – Marostica, Italy – Marostica Summer Festival

15 – Nîmes, France – Festival de Nîmes

16 – Saint-Julien-en-Genevois, France – Guitare en Scène

17 – Lucca, Italy – Lucca Summer Festival

19 – Nichelino, Italy – Stupinigi Sonic Park

20 – Pratteln, Switzerland – Z7 Summer Nights Open Air

22 – Barcelona, Spain – Festival Jardins Pedralbes

23 – Girona, Spain – Sons del Món

25 – Madrid, Spain – Noches del Botánico

28 – Carcassonne, France – Festival de Carcassonne

29 – Gignac, France – Le Festival Ecaussysteme à Gignac

31 – Colmar, France – Foire aux Vins d’Alsace

AUGUST

2 – Palmanova, Italy – Piazza Grande

3 – San Mauro Pascoli, Italy – Acieloaperto Festival

4 – Rome, Italy – Cavea Auditorium Parco Della Musica

6 – Taormina, Italy – Teatro Antico di Taormina

9 – Riola Sardo, Italy – Parco dei Suoni

11 – Brescia, Italy – Festa di Radio Onda d’Urto

SEPTEMBER

15-18 – Victoria, BC – Rifflandia Festival *

18 – Saratoga, CA – Mountain Winery

20 – Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheater

21 – Bend, OR – Clear Summer Nights

22 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield

24 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre ^

OCTOBER

7 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

23 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum †

24 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum †

26 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum †

28 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum †

29 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum †

31 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum †

NOVEMBER

2 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum †

4 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum †

5 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum †

7 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum †

9 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum †

11 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum †

12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum †

14 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum †

15 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum †

* Festival Performance

^ w/Jack Johnson

† w/Harry Styles

Photo by Michael Halsband / Big Hassle