Ben Harper Announces New Album ‘Bloodline Maintenance’ and Releases Pointed New Single “We Need To Talk About It”

Videos by American Songwriter

Ben Harper has something to say.

The artist many know for the fun, cannabis-inspired song, “Burn One Down,” is taking up much more serious themes in his forthcoming album, Bloodline Maintenance, starting with his first single release from the LP, “We Need To Talk About It.”

The three-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter and performer also announced an upcoming tour, including days supporting one of the biggest names in music, Harry Styles. He also has upcoming shows slated with friend and performer Jack Johnson.

The new “fiercely personal” LP is set to drop this summer on July 22.

According to a press statement, “Propelled by Harper’s blisteringly funky guitar, ‘We Need To Talk About It’ defiantly addresses the wounds of slavery through a sharp-edged call-and-response with gospel-fueled backing vocals and pounding rhythms augmented by the distinctive sound of the African talking drum.”

Fans can check out the new single below as well as upcoming tour dates.

BEN HARPER & THE INNOCENT CRIMINALS WORLD TOUR 2022 DATES: 

JULY 

3 – Casablanca, Morocco – Jazzablanca 

7 – Cognac, France – Cognac Blues Passions 

9 – Bruges, Belgium – Cactus Festival 

10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso 

11 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Abbaye de Neumünster 

13 – Marostica, Italy – Marostica Summer Festival 

15 – Nîmes, France – Festival de Nîmes 

16 – Saint-Julien-en-Genevois, France – Guitare en Scène 

17 – Lucca, Italy – Lucca Summer Festival 

19 – Nichelino, Italy – Stupinigi Sonic Park 

20 – Pratteln, Switzerland – Z7 Summer Nights Open Air 

22 – Barcelona, Spain – Festival Jardins Pedralbes 

23 – Girona, Spain – Sons del Món 

25 – Madrid, Spain – Noches del Botánico 

28 – Carcassonne, France – Festival de Carcassonne 

29 – Gignac, France – Le Festival Ecaussysteme à Gignac 

31 – Colmar, France – Foire aux Vins d’Alsace 

AUGUST 

2 – Palmanova, Italy – Piazza Grande 

3 – San Mauro Pascoli, Italy – Acieloaperto Festival 

4 – Rome, Italy – Cavea Auditorium Parco Della Musica 

6 – Taormina, Italy – Teatro Antico di Taormina 

9 – Riola Sardo, Italy – Parco dei Suoni 

11 – Brescia, Italy – Festa di Radio Onda d’Urto 

SEPTEMBER 

15-18 – Victoria, BC – Rifflandia Festival * 

18 – Saratoga, CA – Mountain Winery 

20 – Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheater 

21 – Bend, OR – Clear Summer Nights 

22 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield 

24 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre ^ 

OCTOBER 

7 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^ 

23 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum † 

24 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum † 

26 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum † 

28 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum † 

29 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum † 

31 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum † 

NOVEMBER 

2 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum † 

4 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum † 

5 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum † 

7 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum † 

9 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum † 

11 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum † 

12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum † 

14 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum † 

15 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum † 

* Festival Performance 

^ w/Jack Johnson 

† w/Harry Styles

Photo by Michael Halsband / Big Hassle

