Post Malone is Ready to Record a Country Album: “There’s Nothing Stopping Me”

Post Malone said he’s leaning towards recording a country album, during a recent interview with Howard Stern.

“To be honest, there’s nothing stopping me from taking a camera or setting up in my studio in Utah and just recording a country album on YouTube,” said Malone. “I’m allowed to do that, I’m a human being.”

Malone, 26, who had previously covered Johnny Cash’s “Cocaine Blues” live with Billy Strings and even said he wanted to do a song with George Strait, explained why he hasn’t ventured into country music yet. “I split my time between a lot of different things because I am happily obligated to do concerts and show love to my fans,” said Malone, who also covered Sturgill Simpson’s “You Can Have the Crown,” and Brad Paisley’s “I’m Gonna Miss Her” with Dwight Yoakam’s band during Matthew McConaughey’s We’re Texas virtual benefit concert in 2021.

Following the event, which helped raise funds for the Just Keep Livin Foundation to help rebuild the state after a devastating ice storm, fans went wild over Malone’s country performances, some even urging the artist to leave hip-hop behind and cross genres.

“And then I’m happily obligated to write music and make beats by myself, and I’m happily obligated to, you know, take care of my family,” added Malone during the interview. “So, it’s a lot of time, and it’s about finding that space to allot that time. If I get another year to myself, maybe I’ll make a fucking country album.”

Photo: Tina Eves