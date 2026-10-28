Benny G’s Mom, a Breast Cancer Survivor, Emotionally Introduces Him to the Grand Ole Opry Stage on Opry Goes Pink Night

Benny G got a very special introduction to the Grand Ole Opry stage. The singer performed during Opry Goes pink, an annual concert put on in partnership with Susan G. Komen amid Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Ahead of Benny’s performance, Opry host Kelly Sutton stepped aside to allow the singer’s mom, breast cancer survivor Ally Goldsmith, to introduce her son.

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“Five years ago I was diagnosed at the age of 43 with metastatic breast cancer,” Goldsmith began. She went on to shout out the doctors who cared for her amid her illness, before turning the focus to her son.

“I believe that every single soul is an entire universe,” she said. “So naturally, there is no greater blessing in my life than the three incredible lights that I refer to as my children.”

Goldsmith went to reveal how Benny comforted her during the height of her illness.

“When I was ill, he would sit at the edge of my bed with his acoustic guitar and we would sing songs together by many of the artists that performed on this legendary stage,” she said. “It was music and my unwavering faith that gave me both comfort and strength during such a challenging time.”

“I want to thank the Grand Ole Opry for shining a bright pink light on this awful disease and also giving me the honor of introducing this next performer,” Goldsmith continued. “This truly is our full circle moment. So with all the joy in my heart, which I refer to is nachas, ladies and gentlemen, let’s give a Grand Ole Opry welcome to my son, Benny G.”

Benny G Performs at the Grand Ole Opry

With that, Benny stepped into the spotlight.

“Love you mom, first of all,” he said. “This first song I’m going to play you guys is actually inspired by my mom and her perseverance and faith when she had cancer… It’s called ‘Heaven Knows We Just Keep Dancing Through It All,’ ’cause that’s what life’s about, really.”

Next, Benny performed “In the Now,” a song he co-wrote with his sister, Ella Goldsmith. The 19-year-old performer concluded his set by welcoming Briley King back out onto the stage. The pair performed a cover of Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”

Benny wasn’t the only star on hand for the special Opry show. Deana Carter opened up the night, and was followed by sets from Mackenzie Carpenter and Megan Moroney.

Additionally, Jillian Cardarelli made her Grand Ole Opry debut. Audience members were also treated to solo sets by both King and Mandy Barnett.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images