Megan Moroney Reveals the First Song She Ever Learned to Play and Joins Mackenzie Carpenter for Special Grand Ole Opry Duet

Megan Moroney just had a pink-hued night at the Grand Ole Opry. The country star performed during the Opry Goes Pink concert on Oct. 27, which was put on in partnership with the Susan G. Komen Foundation to raise funds for and awareness about breast cancer.

Host Kelly Sutton got the show starting by inviting Moroney to the stage to turn the Opry’s iconic red barn pink for one night in honor of the cause.

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Moroney, wearing a pink mini dress, pranced on stage and flipped the symbolic switch to turn the room pink, before introducing the first performer of the night.

As she welcomed Deana Carter to the stage, Moroney revealed that she was especially excited to do so given that “Strawberry Wine” was the first song she ever learned to play on guitar.

After starting her set by playing “We Danced Anyway,” Carter surely delighted Moroney by playing the 1996 hit.

Next up was Mackenzie Carpenter, who performed her forthcoming single, “Be Alright.” She also sang “Can’t Nobody” in honor of the late, great Dolly Parton.

Megan Moroney Performs at the Grand Ole Opry

Moroney was the next artist to perform, and was introduced to the stage by her frequent songwriting collaborator, Jessie Jo Dillon.

She got things going by performing “Cloud 9,” the title track off of her latest LP. Then after informing the audience that she was about to get sassy, Moroney sang her current single, “Medicine.”

“Y’all are feeling sassy tonight,” she said after the song. “It must be all the pink.”

Moroney continued her set with performances of “Hair Salon” and “Wedding Dress,” before inviting Carpenter back to the stage to perform their 2023 duet, “Nothin’ Crazy.”

A performance of “Break It Right Back” followed, before Moroney closed out her set by singing “6 Months Later.”

That wasn’t the end of the night, though.

After a brief intermission, fans were treated to performances by Jillian Cardarelli, Briley King, Benny G, and Mandy Barnett. It was a particularly special night for the former artist, a breast cancer survivor who was making her Opry debut.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images