7 Best Thin Neck Acoustic Guitars of 2023

In the realm of acoustic guitars, where craftsmanship meets melody, one often overlooked but crucial aspect is the guitar’s neck.

The neck of a guitar can significantly influence your playing experience, especially if you’re just starting out. If you're in pursuit of an acoustic guitar that expertly balances playability with that natural acoustic sound, then you're in the right place!

Whether you're passionate about intricate fingerstyle compositions or prefer the vigorous strumming of your favorite tunes, we’re going to take a look at the best thin neck acoustic guitars available today and discover the perfect one for you.

Our top pick is Yamaha FG-TA Transacoustic for its high-quality build, onboard effects, and excellent value.

Best Thin Neck Acoustic Guitars

1. Our Top Pick – Yamaha FG-TA Transacoustic

SPECS

Body Shape: Dreadnought

Dreadnought Materials: Solid Sitka Spruce top, Mahogany back and sides, Nato neck, Rosewood fingerboard

Solid Sitka Spruce top, Mahogany back and sides, Nato neck, Rosewood fingerboard Number of Frets: 20

20 Strings: 6, steel

The Yamaha FG-TA Transacoustic is an acoustic guitar unlike any that came before. It became wildly popular due to its innovative and unique features that take the guitar-playing experience to a whole new level.

This dreadnought acoustic guitar features a solid spruce top with mahogany back and sides, making its tone well-balanced, responsive, and deep.

The FG-TA’s slim and comfortable neck profile is made with Nato wood with a satin finish that glides through the hand.

The standout feature of the FG-TA is its built-in Transacoustic technology. This innovative system uses an actuator mounted inside the guitar to create reverb and chorus effects directly from the guitar's body without the need for external effects pedals or amplifiers. It offers a natural and immersive acoustic experience.

The FG-TA comes equipped with three control knobs: Reverb, Chorus, and Volume. These knobs allow you to adjust the intensity of the effects and the overall volume, giving you precise control over your sound.

Yamaha is known for its consistent craftsmanship and build quality, and the FG-TA is no exception. It's an incredibly well-built and reliable instrument that's designed to last.

2. Budget Pick – Martin LXK2 Little Martin

SPECS

Body Shape: Modified 0-14 Fret

Modified 0-14 Fret Materials: Koa Wood Pattern HPL Textured Finish top, back, and sides, Natural Stratabond neck, FSC Certified Richlite fingerboard

Koa Wood Pattern HPL Textured Finish top, back, and sides, Natural Stratabond neck, FSC Certified Richlite fingerboard Number of Frets: 20 (total), 14 (clear)

20 (total), 14 (clear) Strings: 6, steel

The Martin LXK2 Little Martin is the best acoustic guitar for beginners, not only because of its comfortable neck but also because of its overall smaller size and excellent value.

Martin is renowned for its craftsmanship and dedication to producing high-quality instruments, and the LXK2 upholds the Martin tradition of excellence, ensuring you're getting a reliable and well-made guitar with a great sound.

The Little Martin's small size (¾ scale) makes it extremely portable and easy to carry—an excellent choice for traveling musicians or players who need a compact acoustic guitar.

The use of HPL (high-pressure laminate) for the body provides durability and resistance to changes in humidity and temperature while also offering a unique visual aesthetic.

This budget guitar has a fingerboard and bridge made from Richlite, a synthetic material known for its durability and consistent performance. It mimics the look of ebony and contributes to the guitar's longevity.

The Little Martin’s Stratabond neck, with a modified low oval profile, is constructed from multiple layers of wood and resin, resulting in a stable and reliable neck that resists warping and maintains excellent playability.

Despite being a smaller guitar, the LXK2 delivers a surprisingly rich and balanced tone, making it one of the best acoustic guitars for both practice and performance.

3. Premium Choice – Godin MultiAc Grand Concert SA

SPECS

Body Shape: MultiAc Concert Hollowbody

MultiAc Concert Hollowbody Materials: Mahogany body with Solid Cedar top, Mahogany neck, Richlite fingerboard

Mahogany body with Solid Cedar top, Mahogany neck, Richlite fingerboard Number of Frets: 19

19 Strings: 6, nylon

The Godin MultiAc Grand Concert SA is an incredibly versatile acoustic-electric guitar that offers a range of features to meet the needs of all kinds of players.

The guitar's solid cedar top contributes to its warm and expressive acoustic tone. Cedar is known for its rich harmonics and responsiveness to dynamic playing.

The Grand Concert SA features a chambered mahogany body with a solid spruce top, giving it a deep acoustic resonance and tonal balance.

The mahogany neck and Richlite fingerboard and bridge provide durability and a smooth and comfortable playing surface.

The Grand Concert SA is equipped with custom electronics that provide multiple sound options. It allows you to blend different pickup sources, including an undersaddle transducer, a bridge-mounted transducer, and a body sensor.

The onboard controls for the electronics are conveniently located on the upper bout of the guitar. They include sliders for individual pickup blending, as well as a 3-band EQ for precise tone shaping.

It also features a 13-pin output, allowing you to connect it to guitar synthesizers and MIDI equipment for an expanded sonic palette. This feature is particularly useful for guitarists interested in exploring synthesized sounds and effects.

4. Best Acoustic-Electric – Fender Acoustasonic Player Telecaster

SPECS

Body Shape: Acoustasonic Telecaster Semi-hollowbody

Acoustasonic Telecaster Semi-hollowbody Materials: Sitka Spruce top, Mahogany body, Mahogany neck, Rosewood fingerboard

Sitka Spruce top, Mahogany body, Mahogany neck, Rosewood fingerboard Number of Frets: 22

22 Strings: 6

The Fender Acoustasonic Player Telecaster is a groundbreaking instrument that offers a versatile tonal range, making it suitable for a wide variety of musical styles and settings.

Whether you're performing on stage or recording in the studio, this hybrid guitar provides the sonic flexibility and playability that took the world by storm.

The Acoustasonic Player Telecaster allows you to blend a wide variety of acoustic and electric tones. It offers a wide range of acoustic guitar sounds, including dreadnought, parlor, and even resonator tones, as well as electric guitar tones, all accessible via the mode selector.

This electric acoustic guitar features a solid Sitka spruce top, prized for its responsiveness and ability to produce a balanced and dynamic acoustic tone.

The mahogany neck offers a comfortable and familiar feel for electric guitar players, making the transition between electric and acoustic playing smoother.

The N4 magnetic bridge pickup offers a crisp, clear, and noise-free electric guitar tone, perfect for a range of styles from clean to overdriven tones.

Then, the under-saddle piezo pickup captures the nuances of the acoustic sound, allowing you to dial in natural and authentic acoustic tones.

5. Best Under $1000 – Taylor 114e Acoustic-Electric Guitar

SPECS

Body Shape: Grand Auditorium

Grand Auditorium Materials: Sitka Spruce top, Walnut back and sides, Maple neck, Ebony fretboard

Sitka Spruce top, Walnut back and sides, Maple neck, Ebony fretboard Number of Frets: 20

20 Strings: 6, steel

The Taylor 114e Acoustic-Electric Guitar is a versatile and well-rounded instrument that will delight both beginners and seasoned players with its high-quality craftsmanship and great sound. That's why we picked it for the best acoustic guitar under $1000 in the thin neck category.

It features a solid Sitka spruce top that contributes to its responsiveness, clarity, and versatility, giving the 114e a bright and articulate acoustic tone.

The layered walnut back and sides offer durability, stability, and an attractive appearance. Walnut adds a touch of warmth and depth to the guitar's sound.

The Grand Auditorium body shape strikes a versatile balance between size and projection, providing a comfortable playing experience without compromising the tone.

The cutaway design further allows easy access to the upper frets, making it ideal for lead playing and soloing.

The Taylor Expression System 2 (ES2) electronics are known for their natural and transparent sound reproduction. It includes three pickup sensors that capture the guitar's acoustic nuances, delivering a natural and accurate amplified tone.

The ES2 system also provides good feedback resistance, making it a reliable choice for live performances and recording. It also includes a built-in tuner for convenient and accurate tuning during gigs or practice sessions.

6. Most Comfortable – Takamine Thinline TSP138C

SPECS

Body Shape: Thinline

Thinline Materials: Solid Spruce top, Sapele back and sides, Mahogany neck, Rosewood fretboard

Solid Spruce top, Sapele back and sides, Mahogany neck, Rosewood fretboard Number of Frets: 21

21 Strings: 6, steel

The Takamine Thinline TSP138 combines comfort, playability, and reliable electronics to create a stage-ready acoustic-electric guitar with a focus on comfort and versatility.

The Thinline body design offers a slim profile, making this guitar a delight to play for extended periods since it reduces body depth while retaining the tonal characteristics of a traditional acoustic guitar.

The TSP138 features a solid spruce top with Sapele back and sides, which gives it a warm and balanced sound and complements the spruce top's brightness.

The slim profile mahogany neck feels super comfortable and plays like a dream.

The TSP138’s 12th fret neck joint, as well as its Venetian cutaway design, provides easy access to the higher frets, making for an even more comfortable playing experience.

The CT-3N preamp system offers reliable amplification, a 3-band EQ for tone shaping, and a notch filter for feedback elimination. It also includes a built-in tuner, battery indicator, and master volume knob.

The TSP138 comes in three stunning finishes (natural, tea burst, and tobacco sunburst), herringbone rosette, and dot inlays on the fingerboard, all of which give it an elegant and appealing aesthetic.

7. Best Entry-Level – Seagull Guitars S6 Cedar Original

SPECS

Body Shape: Dreadnought

Dreadnought Materials: Solid Cedar top, Laminated Wild Cherry back and sides, Silver Leaf Maple neck, Rosewood fingerboard

Solid Cedar top, Laminated Wild Cherry back and sides, Silver Leaf Maple neck, Rosewood fingerboard Number of Frets: 21

21 Strings: 6, steel

The Seagull S6 Cedar Original is a popular and highly regarded instrument known for its easy playability, excellent tone, and quality craftsmanship.

The dreadnought body shape makes for a robust and full-bodied sound with a strong bass response, making it ideal for strumming and flatpicking.

This guitar features a solid cedar top, a tonewood known for its warm and rich sound, as well as its responsiveness. Cedar produces a mellow, balanced tone with a strong midrange presence.

The use of wild cherry for the back and sides contributes to the guitar's unique tonal character, complementing the cedar top and adding clarity and definition to the overall sound.

The silver leaf maple guitar neck, Rosewood fingerboard and bridge, and slim neck shape all contribute to a comfortable and ergonomic playing experience, making the S6 a great choice for players seeking a comfortable playing experience.

Seagull guitars are handcrafted in Canada and have become well-known for their attention to detail and quality craftsmanship. They also offer exceptional value for their price point and have come to be widely regarded as a great guitar for entry-level players.

Best Thin Neck Acoustic Guitars Buyer's Guide

If you’re a beginner who’s only just getting started in their acoustic guitar journey, a young guitarist, or someone who finds regular acoustic guitars uncomfortable to play, then looking into acoustic guitars with a thin neck is a great place to get started.

Here are some important factors to keep in mind when choosing the perfect thin neck acoustic guitar for you.

Always remember that when choosing a new instrument, it's essential to try different models and profiles to find the one that feels most comfortable and suits your playing style and hand size.

Neck Profile and Thickness

The thickness of the neck on a thin neck acoustic guitar can vary somewhat from one model to another, and it's often a matter of personal preference.

However, thin neck models are designed to have necks that are slimmer and more comfortable to play, particularly for those with smaller hands or those who prefer a faster playing style.

Typically, the neck thickness on a thin neck acoustic guitar will measure around 20-22mm (0.79-0.87 inches) at the 1st fret and around 21-23mm (0.83-0.91 inches) at the 12th fret. These measurements can vary slightly depending on the specific guitar model and manufacturer.

Keep in mind that neck profiles can also vary, with some thin neck acoustics featuring a "C" shape, "D" shape, or other profiles. The shape of the neck, in addition to its thickness, plays a role in how comfortable the guitar feels to play.

Body Type

The body type of an acoustic guitar can impact both comfort and sound projection. Common body types include Dreadnought, Concert, Grand Auditorium, Parlor, and Jumbo, among others.

You will be able to find thinner neck variations on these body types, so let’s take a look at what other characteristics each one has.

Super Jumbo and Jumbo

These are the largest acoustic guitar sizes you can find and have great body depth.

With a deep bass, powerful volume, and a rich, boomy tone, they’re great for strumming and rhythm playing, particularly in country and acoustic rock.

Because of their large size, smaller players might find them uncomfortable and difficult to play.

Dreadnought

Smaller than Jumbo guitars, dreadnought bodies are large and deep, which produces their characteristic booming bass, strong projection, and balanced tone.

They’re generally well-suited for strumming and flatpicking across various genres, including folk, country, and rock.

In terms of comfort, dreadnoughts may also present some discomfort for smaller players.

Grand Auditorium

Grand Auditorium bodies are medium-sized with a narrower waist compared to a dreadnought. They also offer a comfortable playing experience for a wide variety of players.

Grand Auditoriums provide a balanced tone with clear highs, mids, and good bass response.

These guitars are ideal for a wide range of playing styles, including fingerstyle and strumming.

Grand Concert

Smaller than the Grand Auditorium, Grand Concert guitars are based on the shape of the classical guitar. They’re also medium-sized with a narrower waist.

Their balanced tone offers clear highs, mids, and good note definition.

Ideal for fingerstyle and lighter strumming styles, they can be quite comfortable for many players.

Concert

Concert guitars are among the most popular guitar types because their size makes them comfortable for most players. They’re smaller than a dreadnought, with a balanced body shape.

They aren’t as loud as dreadnoughts, but they offer a balanced tone with good note definition and midrange presence.

Their shape and size make them great for fingerstyle, light strumming, and folk music.

Parlor

Parlor guitars are specifically designed to be very comfortable for both sitting and standing due to their small size and compact body.

They’re not very loud and have a limited bass response, but they offer an intimate and warm tone. They’re great for fingerstyle and blues but may lack volume for larger ensembles.

Check out a full list of the best parlor guitars.

Tonewoods

Acoustic guitars are often constructed using a variety of tonewoods, each of which contributes to the instrument's tone, resonance, and overall character. Here is a list of the most popular and their special characteristics.

Spruce

Sitka spruce is one of the most widely used top woods in acoustic guitar construction, and for good reason. Its sound is bright, crisp, and articulate, with excellent projection.

Cedar

Cedar is often used for classical and fingerstyle guitars, favored for its softer touch. Its sound is warm, mellow, and responsive, with a strong midrange.

Mahogany

Commonly used for a guitar’s back and sides, this popular tonewood is known for its affordability and versatility. It offers a warm, balanced, and focused sound with a pronounced midrange.

Rosewood

Rosewood is also often used for the back and sides. It is popular in steel-string guitars and known for its luxurious appearance. Its sound is rich, deep, and well-balanced, with pronounced bass and sparkling highs.

Maple

Maple is also used for backs and sides. It’s favored for its bright tone and is frequently found in archtop guitars. With a bright, clear, and articulate sound, it also offers a strong high-end presence.

Walnut

Used for backs and sides, walnut is known for its attractive appearance and tonal versatility. Its sound is warm and balanced, with a focus on midrange frequencies.

Electronics

Acoustic guitars that have been outfitted with electronics will be helpful if you plan to perform live or record your music.

However, electronics do tend to increase the price of the guitar, so you have to consider whether you need them for your musical goals.

If you just want a practice guitar, then you can easily do without them.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is a thin neck guitar?

A thin neck guitar is an acoustic or electric guitar with a narrower neck profile compared to standard neck widths. This design aims to enhance playability, especially for players with smaller hands or those who prefer faster, more comfortable fretting.

Why would I choose a guitar with a thin neck?

Guitars with thin necks are chosen for their comfortable and easy playability. They are ideal for players who find standard necks too wide or prefer a quicker, more effortless playing experience, particularly for complex chord changes and lead playing.

Do thin neck guitars sacrifice tone for playability?

Not necessarily. While neck width can influence a guitar's tone, other factors like tonewood, body shape, and construction play more significant roles in shaping the instrument's sound. Many thin neck guitars are designed to maintain great tones.

Can I still play fingerstyle on a thin neck acoustic guitar?

Yes, you can play fingerstyle on a thin neck guitar. Many guitars with thin necks guitars are versatile and suitable for various playing styles, including fingerpicking.

The choice of tonewood and other design elements may affect the guitar's suitability for fingerstyle, so it’s always recommended to try different models.

Are thin neck guitars suitable for beginners?

Thin neck guitars are great guitars for beginners, especially young guitarists or those with smaller hands. They can make the learning process more comfortable, but it ultimately depends on the player's comfort and preference.

Are thin neck guitars more expensive?

The price of a guitar, including thinner neck models, can vary widely depending on factors such as brand, materials, craftsmanship, and features. While some thin neck guitars may be more affordable, there are also high-end models available.

Final Thoughts on the Best Thin Neck Acoustic Guitars

As we have seen, a thin neck on an acoustic guitar can provide comfort and ease of playability, making it an excellent choice for both beginners and experienced players alike.

Whether you're looking to upgrade your current instrument or are just starting your musical journey, the thin neck acoustic guitars offer a world of possibilities.

Our top pick for the best thin neck acoustic guitar is the Yamaha FG-TA Transacoustic for its high-quality build, onboard effects, and excellent value.

We’re sure you’ll find your new thin neck acoustic guitar on this list!