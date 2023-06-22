Picking out a banjo is fun. There are so many types and the construction that goes into each banjo is unique, so you can play your favorite style.

We’ll go over a lot in this article if you’re a new player, and if you’re an experienced player, you’ll get a little refresher as you get ready to buy your new banjo. We’ll discuss things like open back versus resonator and clawhammer playing versus three-finger style/Scruggs style playing.

All of these topics will help you figure out which banjo is the best for your needs. But if you’re completely new, we recommend going with the Gold-Tone AC-1 It’s a nice banjo under $250 for players.

It’s lightweight and has a smooth fingerboard that’s easy to navigate. It’ll make a great entry-level banjo for learning traditional music.

We’ve got other great banjos on this list with different body types and more, so see which banjo is the best pick for you.

Best Banjos

1. Best Open Back Banjo for Banjo Beginners – Gold Tone AC-1

SPECS

Body Type: Open-back

Fingerboard Material: Rosewood

String Number: 5

When shopping for starter banjos, it’s best to go for something affordable, easy to play, and versatile. Gold Tone, one of the best in the banjo game, has a nice entry-level banjo that’s durable and easy to play. When we say easy to play, we’re talking about playability.

We like that the neck profile is comfy and low action, so beginners can fret notes and play chords without too much frustration.

With a slim neck, younger players can enjoy learning too so teens or players with smaller frames won’t struggle to navigate the fingerboard. And yes it’s a rosewood fingerboard, which is known for being one of the easiest to navigate.

Overall, this banjo is built for new players to be able to work up their banjo skills for more intricate playing. The Gold Tone banjo is best suited for clawhammer or frailing, but it’s still great for exploring other styles as you progress.

2. Best for Clawhammer – Gold Tone CB-100

SPECS

Body Type: Open-back

Fingerboard Material: Rosewood

String Number: 5

Clawhammer-style playing is traditional, less bluegrass. If you’re up for learning “Cripple Creek” or “Shady Grove” this is the banjo for you. The open-back sign is typically a must for traditional players, not a resonator. The open-back banjo is ideal for a mellow, warm tone that traditional music is known for.

The banjo has a scooped fingerboard, which is hollowed out between the 17th and 21st frets so you can have extra space for clawhammer techniques.

Overall, Gold Tone made this clawhammer-friendly. We’re not saying you can’t ever play bluegrass on it, but just know the banjo is optimized for clawhammer.

The lower string action and bridge placement make it easy for the player to strike the strings with the back of their fingernail. Not only does it sound like 20th-century banjos, but it looks like them too, thanks to the traditional tonewoods and chrome-plated hardware.

We like this banjo for the die-hard clawhammer player. So if that’s your main focus, this is perfect for you.

The CB-100 captures the sound of open-back folk and clawhammer banjos with traditional tonewoods such as maple and rosewood matched with hardware re-creations of early 20th-century designs.

3. Best for Bluegrass – Gold Tone BG-150F

SPECS

Body Type: Resonator

Fingerboard Material: Rosewood

String Number: 5

Calling all bluegrass fans, here we have the Gold Tone BG-150F. This banjo was made primarily for bluegrass. The banjo has a resonator body, which is great for lots of volume and projection when playing with a band.

The banjo is bright and powerful and has a bell-brass tone ring which is a big reason why the projection is hard to miss.

You won’t run into any issues playing this banjo, the playability is top-tier when it comes to comfort. It has a 26.15 scale length which is pretty standard. Your hands won’t feel fatigued or stressed trying to navigate the fingerboard.

After all, it was designed to the specifications of Bob Carlin, one of the best players of all time.

This will make a great pick for experienced players who can spend more on a quality banjo.

4. Best for Irish Music – Gold Tone IT-250R

SPECS

Body Type: Resonator

Fingerboard Material: Ebony

String Number: 4

Traditional Irish music requires a banjo designed for rhythmic patterns found in Irish music. To make this banjo as equipped as possible for Irish melodies, this banjo has a shorter scale length of 19.75″ to easier navigate faced-paced songs. And since the fingerboard is ebony, it’s going to feel so smooth playing!

Since the banjo has a maple neck, the tone is going to sound pretty bright and articulate. And the bell-brass tone ring enhances the projection to ensure it cuts through in a session or even a big venue performance.

We like this bajo for those who are serious about playing Irish music, but since it’s versatile, you can also explore folk, Americana, and other traditional music. However, it’ll sound best playing Irish tunes. If you want something reliable for your favorite genre, this is the perfect banjo for you.

5. Best for Seasoned Players – Recording King Madison Maple RK-R35

SPECS

Body Type: Resonator

Fingerboard Material: Padauk

String Number: 5

We wanted to include a nice five string banjo for some seasoned players. This banjo comes from Recording King, one of the best brands known for high-quality banjo craftmanship.

This Recording King banjo is super popular for touring, recording, and practice of course. The versatile banjo is a favorite among pro or seasoned players who play various styles, ranging from bluegrass to country, and folk music. Basically, anywhere a resonator may be best.

The tone and projection of this banjo are amazing — the maple construction adds a bright and punchy sound and the tone ring enhances the volume, which players love when recording and performing.

The resonator banjo is comfortable to play, which we value in every banjo regardless of what your skill level may be. The banjo has a padauk fingerboard, which is smooth for effortless fretting.

Overall, this will be a nice banjo to invest in one day. While it’s still a professional-level banjo, it’s still affordable compared to many high-end banjos out there.

Best Banjo Buyer’s Guide

There are various types of banjos to consider, along with features that make banjos sound very different from each other. Below, we’ll go over the different types of banjos you’ll find and will delve into the world of banjo playing styles and more.

Banjo Type

Open-back banjos have an open wooden back without a resonator. They are great for traditional folk, old-time, and clawhammer/frailing styles of playing. They produce a mellower, softer tone and are favored for their warm, woody sound. They are awesome for beginners!

Resonator banjos feature a metal plate attached to the back of the banjo, known as the resonator. The resonator enhances the volume and projection of the instrument, making it best for bluegrass, country, and more modern styles. The tone is brighter than open-back banjos and is popular among Scruggs-style players (finger-picking).

Tenor banjos are traditionally tuned in fifths (C-G-D-A) and have a shorter scale length and a smaller body compared to other banjos. They are used in traditional jazz and Irish music. They have a bright, crisp sound that is suitable for fast-paced melodies.

Plectrum banjos are similar to tenor banjos in terms of size and scale length but are typically tuned in a lower, open tuning (C-G-B-D). They have four strings and are played with a plectrum instead of fingerpicking.

Five-string banjos consist of four short strings and a fifth drone string, called the “fifth string.” The fifth string is shorter and usually runs through the neck, terminating at the fifth fret. They are the most versatile banjo, and you can use them for traditional and contemporary styles.

Electric banjos are designed for amplified performances. They typically have a solid body, and magnetic pickups, and can be connected to an amplifier or sound system. They’re great for rock, jazz, and fusion.

Playing Style

Think about your favorite playing style, as this will play a huge role. There are 2 playing styles: clawhammer/frailing and three-finger/Scruggs style. What’s your favorite?

If you’re not sure, you’ll likely lean towards clawhammer if you prefer traditional folk and old-time music. You may prefer 3-finger picking if you play bluegrass music.

Resonator Material

Common materials used for the resonator are wood, metal, or synthetic materials. Wood is warm and provides depth, metal provides a bright sound, and synthetic (usually plastic) have a brighter and more focused attack, definitely not replicating the warmth of a wood resonator.

Tone Ring

Different types — brass, bronze, and steel produce different tonal qualities. A mastertone-style tone ring is great for bluegrass (usually bronze or bass).

A tubaphone-style tone ring is warm and mellow (great for clawhammer style music), and a flathead tone ring is made of bell-bronze or brass and has a bright, focused sound with lots of projection. A popular pick for bluegrass music.

A white laydie tone ring has a balanced, warm, and sweet tone with good clarity. It’s great for clawhammer style music.

Neck and Fingerboard

Like your guitars, the neck needs to be comfortable to play. Consider the neck profile and scale length, along with the fingerboard material.

The tone of rosewood is warm, rich, and balanced, it feels smooth and players find it easy to navigate across.

Ebony has a bright and articulate tone, and their fingerboards have a smooth and dense surface that is slick. It’s also comfortable and allows for fast playing.

Head Type

Head material plays a huge role, many banjo heads are plastic or made of animal skin. Synthetic heads have a bright and crisp sound and animal skin has a warmer and traditional tone.

Best Banjos FAQS

Which Banjo is Best for My Music Style?

Traditional music: open-back and five-string.

Irish & jazz: tenor.

Bluegrass & contemporary: resonator, 5-string, and electric.

What Do I Look Out For In Terms of Playbaility & Construction?

String height, neck profile, fretwork, and overall build quality. Make sure it comes from a reputable brand known for building quality banjos that last long. Also, pay attention to hardware and make sure they are well-made.

What Are the Best Banjo Brands?

Gibson, Deering, Gold Tone, Nechville, and Recording King are a few. They have plenty of banjo models for beginners and professionals.

What is the Ideal Budget for a Banjo?

Cost will depend on brand and model, along with features. You might spend more on an electric compared to a beginner acoustic banjo. Budget for at least $350 on your first quality banjo.

Verdict

Beginner banjos can get pricey, but we made sure to find high-quality instruments that wouldn’t break the bank. Cheaper banjos can be $400+, but we managed to find a nice high-quality instrument under $250. It comes from one of the best banjo brands, Gold Tone.

The Gold Tone AC-1 is perfect for the beginner banjo player. The beginner banjo is a great open-back banjo that’s lightweight. New players can navigate it easily and learn some basic banjo skills and of course dive into learning traditional tunes.

If you’re all about playing bluegrass, you should consider the Gold Tone BG-150F. The resonator banjo is a fantastic banjo for its loud sound. Your banjo needs to be heard, and that’s exactly what this banjo is for!

If you’re into playing everything, and you’ve been playing for a while, the Recording King R35 is best. It’s one of the best out of professional banjos at this price point, it’s loud, smooth, and overall great for studio recording and live gigs.