Jack White’s Third Man Records to Auction Singer’s Personal Tesla

Third Man Records, launched by former White Stripes member Jack White, has announced its second Third Man Garage Sale auction. The auction, which includes White’s personal Tesla as well as guitars and other memorabilia, launches today (July 25) and runs until Saturday (July 30).

The items up for sale vary immensely. The auction collectibles within this mixed bag of memorabilia and merchandise include White’s blue Ernie Ball St. Vincent guitar used on the Boarding House Reach Tour, Third Man’s cheese-shaped vintage CitiCar used to deliver the World’s Fastest Record, gear from the Third Man Studio in Nashville, and props from the Consolers of the Lonely album shoot.

Launched in 2001 by White in Detroit, Third Man Records, now located in Detroit, Nashville and London, is a musical sanctuary thanks to its record store, recording booth, and novelties lounge. Third. Man Records also is the only live venue in the world with direct-to-acetate recording capabilities. The organization’s main aim is to reinvent and re-popularize the vital importance of vinyl within the musical listening experience.

The motivation for White and Third Man Records’ garage sale auction is not solely for personal profit, as a portion of their revenue will be donated to Detroit’s Clark Park Coalition. Located in White’s hometown of Detroit, Clark Park Coalition aims to provide “diverse, high-quality recreational, educational, social and mentoring programs for southwest Detroit families promoting skills,” according to the mission statement on the organization’s website.

The money put forth to revitalize this space isn’t the first philanthropic act White has done for his city. In 2017, White was part of a $2.2. million deal that aimed to develop more than 50 blocks of downtown Detroit.

The last time the Third Man Garage Sale auction took place was in August 2020, amidst the height of the pandemic. The previous auction included much of the same type of items. Select proceeds of the auction went to Gideon’s Army and The Detroit Phoenix Center.

The auction will take place HERE and starts at 2 pm CT.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)