Best Battery Powered Guitar Amps of 2023

It wasn’t so long ago that portable amps were seen as toys or novelties at best and unreliable gadgets at worst. With new advancements in technology, amp manufacturers have really stepped up their game with their battery-powered guitar amps.

Videos by American Songwriter

This is excellent news for musicians looking to take their music on the go or for people who need to keep it down during practice.

We’re going to take a look at the best battery-powered amplifiers on the market today to help you decide which one is right for you.

Our top pick is the Yamaha THR30II because it’s incredibly easy to use while offering an excellent range of sounds, amp tones, and effects.

Best Battery Powered Guitar Amps

1. Our Top Pick – Yamaha THR30II

SPECS

Wattage: 30W (2 x 15W stereo), 15W (battery)

30W (2 x 15W stereo), 15W (battery) Speakers: 2 x 3.5”

2 x 3.5” Effects: 15 Guitar Amp Models, 3 Acoustic Models, 3 Bass Models, 3 Flat Voicings, Chorus, Phaser, Flanger, Tremolo, Echo, Reverb, Delay, Compressor, and Noise Gate

15 Guitar Amp Models, 3 Acoustic Models, 3 Bass Models, 3 Flat Voicings, Chorus, Phaser, Flanger, Tremolo, Echo, Reverb, Delay, Compressor, and Noise Gate Power Source: 15V DC power supply; internal rechargeable battery

The Yamaha THR30II is the original desktop amp pioneer and is instantly recognizable due to its iconic design. The original THR10 was never intended to be an amp for gigging but a portable modeling amp for home use.

The THR30II is one of the best battery-powered amps on the market today and is renowned for its exceptional sound quality. Packed with Yamaha's Virtual Circuitry Modeling (VCM) technology, it emulates the characteristics of various classic tube amp models, delivering authentic and rich tones.

This battery-powered guitar amp provides an insane range of amp models, covering various genres and tonal styles. It offers clean, crunch, lead, and high-gain amp models, allowing you to dial in whatever sound you’re currently in the mood for.

The THR30II also includes an impressive selection of built-in effects, such as reverb, delay, chorus, and many, many more, allowing you to enhance your tone and experiment with different sounds.

It also offers built-in USB connectivity, so you plug right into your computer and record your tunes. Its Bluetooth support lets you access Yamaha’s THR Remote app, where you can access all available amp models and create your own custom presets.

2. Best Value – Boss Katana Mini

SPECS

Wattage: 7W

7W Speakers: 1 x 4"

1 x 4" Effects: 3 Guitar Amp Models, Delay

3 Guitar Amp Models, Delay Power Source: 6 AAA Batteries

Boss Katana amps have received accolades from guitarists everywhere for their fantastic sound and feel onboard effects and great value. The Katana Mini has made the incomparable Katana tone accessible in a small battery-powered amp.

Despite its small size, the Katana Mini incorporates Boss's renowned Katana series technology, aiming to deliver high-quality and authentic amplifier tones.

It offers a selection of core Katana amp tones, including Clean, Crunch, and Brown, allowing you to dial in a variety of sounds to suit different musical styles.

This miniature powerhouse features an authentic multi-stage analog gain circuit for big, expressive sound. It provides a satisfying dynamic response, allowing for expressive playing and natural-sounding tones across different gain settings.

The Katana Mini also includes a three-band EQ (Bass, Middle, Treble) for precise tone shaping. It allows you to adjust the bass, midrange, and treble frequencies to match your preferences and the characteristics of your guitar.

The onboard tape-style delay effect further adds depth and ambiance1 to your sound.

This battery-powered amplifier also includes an auxiliary input that allows you to connect external audio devices, such as smartphones, music players, or tablets, so you can play along with your favorite tracks.

It also has a headphone jack and recording output for private practice or direct recording to a computer or audio interface.

3. Budget Pick – Blackstar Fly 3

SPECS

Wattage: 3W

3W Speakers: 1 x 3"

1 x 3" Effects: Clean/Overdrive, Delay

Clean/Overdrive, Delay Power Source: 6.5V DC power supply (sold separately); 6 x AA batteries

It’s no exaggeration to say that Blackstar Fly 3 is one of the most popular battery-powered practice amps and for a good reason. It’s incredibly compact and lightweight, making it highly portable and easy to carry around.

And this amp isn’t just super portable—it also sounds great. The Fly 3 delivers surprisingly rich and dynamic sound courtesy of Blackstar's patented Infinite Shape Feature (ISF) technology.

The ISF allows you to shape your amp's tone by smoothly transitioning between a British-style sound (tighter, more mid-forward) and an American-style sound (warmer, more scooped). This versatile tonal range gives you the flexibility to achieve a wide variety of sounds to suit different musical styles.

The Fly 3 features two channels: Clean and Overdrive. The Clean channel provides a crisp and clear sound, excellent for pristine tones or pedal effects. The Overdrive channel delivers a range of gritty, crunch, and high-gain tones, perfect for achieving various levels of distortion and saturation.

This portable amp also includes a built-in tape delay effect for added warmth to your tone. The delay effect has separate controls for adjusting the delay time and level so you can have complete control of the amount of delay you dial in.

4. Best for Acoustic Guitars – Roland AC-33

SPECS

Wattage: 30W (15W + 15W)

30W (15W + 15W) Speakers: 2 x 5"

2 x 5" Effects: Reverb, Chorus, Ambience

Reverb, Chorus, Ambience Power Source: AC adapter / 8 x AA batteries

Without a doubt, Roland’s high-quality and versatile amps are among the best on the market. We’d be remiss if we didn’t add the world’s first battery-powered acoustic guitar amplifier to this list: the Roland AC-33.

The AC-33 is specifically designed for acoustic instruments, providing clear and natural sound reproduction. It features Roland's proprietary Acoustic-Optimized Amplification technology, which delivers a rich and authentic acoustic tone, allowing your guitar's natural sound to shine through.

Portable yet powerful, this acoustic amp offers two channels that let you connect both your guitar and a microphone simultaneously. This dual-channel capability is perfect for singer-songwriters or performers who use both acoustic instruments and vocals.

Each channel has its own volume control and three-band EQ for precise sound shaping.

The AC-33 also features a range of built-in stereo effects to enhance your sound. It includes Roland's famous chorus effect, as well as reverb, delay, and a combination of chorus/reverb.

These effects can add depth, ambiance, and spaciousness to your acoustic sound, allowing you to create a more immersive and professional-sounding performance.

It also features a built-in Phrase Looper that lets you record, loop, and jam over your own guitar riffs or incoming audio from the AUX input. It provides up to 40 seconds of loop recording time, giving you ample flexibility to experiment and create.

5. Most Portable – VOX amPlug AC30

SPECS

Wattage: 1W

1W Effects: 3 Amp Models, 3 x Chorus, 3 x Delay & 3 x Reverb

3 Amp Models, 3 x Chorus, 3 x Delay & 3 x Reverb Power Source: 2 x AA batteries

The Vox amPlug 2 is not only the smallest entry on this list of battery-powered amps, but it’s also one of the most popular headphone amps ever made.

Designed to emulate the iconic sound of Vox amplifiers, the amPlug 2 captures the classic Vox tone, from clean and chime-y tones to rich and dynamic overdriven sounds, bringing this authentic tone directly into your headphones.

The amPlug 2 includes a variety of built-in effects to enhance your playing experience, as well as 3 amp models to choose from. Depending on the model you choose (Clean, Blues, Classic Rock, Metal, etc.), it can feature effects such as chorus, delay, reverb, and more.

Small though it may be, the amPlug 2 also packs an auxiliary input for your external audio devices, making it a great practice amp.

And because it’s a headphone amp, you can use it to play silently and privately, which is an excellent option for late-night practice sessions or situations where you don't want to disturb others.

Additional features that make the AC30 one of the best headphone amps on the market are its foldable plug mechanism that rotates 180 degrees, its auto power-off function, and accessible Volume, Gain, and Tone controls.

6. Best Under $30 – Danelectro Honeytone Mini

SPECS

Wattage: 1.5W

1.5W Speakers: 1 x 2.5"

1 x 2.5" Effects: Overdrive

Overdrive Power Source: 9V battery; 9V adapter

The Danelectro Honeytone Mini is an incredibly compact and affordable battery-powered guitar amplifier that packs a surprising amount of features and versatility. Not only that—it also has a charming retro design inspired by classic 1950s and 1960s guitar amps.

The Honeytone Mini features both a clean and an overdrive channel, allowing you to switch between a pristine and dynamic clean sound and a gritty, overdriven tone.

This mini guitar amp also has dedicated tone and volume controls, enabling you to shape the overall sound and adjust the output volume according to your preferences. The tone control lets you tweak the EQ to match your guitar and playing style.

For extra portability, the Honeytone Mini comes with a belt clip on the back so you can attach it to your belt or strap for hands-free playing. It also has strap buttons to attach it directly to your guitar strap, and wear it comfortably while playing.

7. Most Iconic – Marshall MS-2

SPECS

Wattage: 1W

1W Speakers: 1 x 1"

1 x 1" Effects: Overdrive

Overdrive Power Source: 9V battery; 9V adapter

The MS-2 is a 1W micro amp that may be small but will deliver the true Marshall tone. It's a battery-powered amp that can also plug into mains, so it’s versatile enough to play on the move or practice in your bedroom.

Despite being one of the smallest amps on our list, the MS-2 faithfully replicates the signature Marshall sound, delivering a crunchy and overdriven tone reminiscent of larger Marshall amplifiers that allows you to experience that classic rock sound even at low volumes.

The MS-2 features dedicated gain and volume controls so you can adjust the amount of overdrive and the overall output volume. The gain control lets you dial in the level of distortion, ranging from a mild crunch to a heavier overdrive, making for an incredibly flexible mini amp.

This portable amp also includes a tone control knob that lets you adjust the EQ of the sound. While it doesn't offer as full a range of tonal shaping options as larger amps, the tone control nonetheless allows you to tweak the overall sound to match your preferences.

The MS-2 is another mini amp that comes with a belt clip on the back, making it even more portable and convenient.

8. Best for Bass – Pignose HOG-30

SPECS

Wattage: 30W

30W Speakers: 1 x 8"

1 x 8" Effects: Overdrive

Overdrive Power Source: Internal Rechargeable Battery

The Pignose HOG-30 is quite a unique little amp that has come to be known for its distinctive design and versatile features.

Designed to produce the signature Pignose sound, the HOG-30 delivers a warm and vintage tone that is often associated with blues and classic rock styles. The amp's circuitry is specifically engineered to capture that characteristic Pignose crunch and growl, making it ideal for bass players.

The HOG-30 comes with internal rechargeable batteries that can last from six to ten hours, giving you long practice sessions without having to worry about your amp dying on you mid-jam.

It features a preamp output that allows you to plug into an external power amplifier or recording device. This feature enables you to make use of the amp's preamp section while driving a larger speaker system or capturing your sound in a recording setup.

It also includes a headphone output for private practice or silent playing.

One of the most distinctive features of the HOG-30 is its built-in pig snout-shaped speaker. This unique design not only adds a fun and quirky aesthetic to your setup but also contributes to its distinctive sound character.

The pig snout speaker is known for its responsiveness and ability to produce a surprisingly full and resonant sound for its size.

Best Battery Powered Guitar Amps Buyer's Guide

Sound Quality

One of the most crucial aspects when shopping for a battery-powered amp is the sound quality.

You need to keep in mind that portable guitar amps might not be able to replicate every sound you can possibly conceive of, so you need to pick the one that most closely replicates the sounds you use the most.

Guitarists who favor rock will need a different amp than blues players, for instance.

In more general terms, pay attention to factors such as tone, clarity, and the ability to reproduce the sound of your guitar accurately. If possible, try out several amps with your own guitar and compare how each sounds to you.

Speaker Size

Speaker size is another important consideration when shopping for a battery-powered guitar amp. The size of the speaker can have a significant impact on the overall sound quality and projection of the amp.

Generally speaking, larger speakers produce more low-end frequencies and provide a fuller, richer tone. Smaller speakers, on the other hand, tend to emphasize mid-range frequencies and can offer a tighter, more focused sound.

Again, consider the genre of music you play and the tone you prefer when deciding on speaker size.

Additionally, larger speakers often handle higher wattages more efficiently, allowing them to produce a louder sound with less strain. If you're looking for an amp with greater volume capabilities, a larger speaker size (10 inches or 12 inches) might be more suitable.

Smaller speakers, such as 8 inches or even 6.5 inches, are typically found in amps designed for lower volume levels or practice purposes.

Finally, while larger speakers can offer enhanced sound quality and volume, they also contribute to the overall size and weight of the amp. If portability is a priority for you, consider a smaller speaker size that balances your need for sound quality with ease of transportation.

Wattage and Battery Life

Check the power output of the amp and consider how long the battery will last on a single charge. Higher wattage amps generally produce a louder sound, but they may eat at your battery power more quickly.

There are two main types of battery power for portable amps.

First, we have built-in rechargeable batteries. Depending on what you want to use your portable amp for, these can be very convenient to use. All you need to do is plug in your amp, charge it fully, and you can take it anywhere without the need for any additional accessories.

The downside is that if they die on you and you don’t have access to a power outlet, you won’t be able to continue using it until you charge it again.

Next, we have disposable batteries. These do offer more flexibility in terms of being able to carry spares with you. However, disposable batteries can be much more expensive to use in the long term, especially with amps that require as many as 8 batteries to function.

Evaluate your needs and what you need your amp for (playing at home or busking, for instance), and choose an amp that provides an appropriate balance between power and battery life.

Build Quality and Durability

Since battery-powered amps are often used in mobile or outdoor settings, it's crucial to choose one that has a high-quality build. Look into the materials used as well as customer reviews to get an idea of the amp's sturdiness and ability to withstand regular use.

Features and Controls

You should also consider the features and controls available on the amp. Look for options like built-in effects, EQ controls, gain adjustments, and connectivity options (auxiliary input, headphone output, USB interface).

It’s important to know what features are actually important to you so you don’t end up paying for features you won’t use or buying an amp that doesn’t meet your requirements.

A lot of battery-powered amps come with onboard effects such as delay, reverb, modulation, and even chorus and octave pedal effects.

If you’re not sure what effects you’ll need, you might want to consider one of the many amps that come with a companion app where you can download extra effects and presets at any time.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can a rechargeable battery be replaced or upgraded?

Many battery-powered amps have replaceable batteries, allowing you to swap out the battery when it no longer holds a charge.

Some amps also offer the option to upgrade the battery, which may provide the flexibility to use higher-capacity batteries for extended playtime.

Make sure to check the specifications or contact the manufacturer to verify whether the battery can be replaced or upgraded.

Are battery-powered amps as powerful as AC-powered amps?

Most battery-powered amps tend to have lower power outputs compared to their AC-powered counterparts.

The bright side is that technological advancements have improved the power and efficiency of battery-powered amps, allowing them to provide sufficient volume for practice sessions, small gigs, or busking.

As always, it’s important to assess your specific needs and opt for an amp that can deliver the power output you want.

Can I use an external power source with a battery-powered amp?

Some battery-powered amps offer the option to connect to external power sources, such as an AC adapter or power bank. This is an excellent feature that can help you circumvent the problem of your rechargeable battery amp dying on you.

Check the amp's specifications or user manual to see if it supports external power sources.

Are there any limitations to battery-powered amps?

Battery-powered amps may have some limitations compared to AC-powered amps. These can include lower power output, limited battery life, fewer features or controls, and potential constraints on the available sound options.

However, advancements in technology have significantly improved the capabilities of battery-powered amps, and many models offer impressive performance within their intended usage scenarios.

Conclusion

Battery-powered guitar amps can be a great choice for people who value portability, need a small and unobtrusive practice amp, or prefer to take their music on the go.

Our top pick for the best battery-powered guitar amp is the iconic Yamaha THR30II for its user-friendly interface, fantastic range of sounds, amp tones, and effects.

If you’re looking for a great battery-powered amp that is a bit more budget-friendly, you can’t go wrong with Blackstar Fly 3.

Happy jamming!

Related Articles: