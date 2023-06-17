10 Best Guitar Amps of 2023

Every year there seem to be more and more options when it comes to guitar amps.

Just when you thought you were getting a handle on the market and had your forever amp all picked out, one of your favorite companies drops something new and exciting. And you have to get your hands on it.

From tried-and-true classic tube amps from brands like Fender and Vox to brand-new digital modelers and pedal amps, there’s a wondrous but sometimes overwhelming assortment of offerings on the market.

That’s why we’ve rounded up some of our favorite amps for 2023 in this handy list. Whether it’s a budget combo you’re after or a premium tube amp, all the best guitar amps are here at your fingertips.

Our top pick for the best overall guitar amp is the Fender ’65 Deluxe Reverb because, of course, it is! This classic tube amp from Fender recreates the vaunted Blackface circuit and aesthetic and comes in just the right size for gigging as well as recording.

But, as we said, we have an amazing assortment of guitar amps on this list. We know it’s hard to pick just one. But read on, and we think you’ll be able to find just the right amp for your needs and learn a few tidbits about amp technology while you’re at it.

Plus, with our nifty buyer’s guide and FAQ section, you can make a fully informed decision when selecting your new amp. You’re sure to learn everything you ever wanted to know and more about the best guitar amps, so you can choose with the confidence of a pro.

Let’s jump in and check out some of the best guitar amps.

Best Guitar Amps

SPECS

Type: Tube

Tube Output: 22W

22W Number of Channels: 2

2 Features: Footswitchable reverb and vibrato, 2-band EQ

Footswitchable reverb and vibrato, 2-band EQ Weight: 42 lbs

When it came to selecting our overall favorite guitar amp, it wasn’t hard to settle on the Fender ’65 Deluxe Reverb. Here at AS, we’re suckers for the classics—and it doesn’t get any more classic than this great amp from Fender.

Boasting an all-tube power amp section and onboard spring reverb and vibrato, the Deluxe packs vintage Fender tone into a versatile amp that’s sized perfectly for gigging and recording. Add to that the dashing Blackface styling, and you’ve got a modern classic on your hands.

This amp is perfect for players who are looking for a classic tube amp tone. For sparkling cleans to chunky drive, as well as that great Fender reverb and vibrato sound, you can’t do much better than the ’65 Deluxe Reverb.

2. Best Value – Positive Grid Spark 40

SPECS

Type: Solid State Stereo

Solid State Stereo Output: 40W

40W Number of Channels: 4

4 Features: 40 x Built-in FX: Distortion, Modulation, Delay, Compressor, Noise Gate, and more; Spark App FX expansion, 3-band EQ, and more

40 x Built-in FX: Distortion, Modulation, Delay, Compressor, Noise Gate, and more; Spark App FX expansion, 3-band EQ, and more Weight: 11.46 lbs

The Positive Grid Spark 40 is not only one of today’s best deals when it comes to guitar amps, but it’s also arguably the smartest amp available.

Featuring an astonishing array of amp models accessible through the Spark app, the Spark 40 gives you an incredible bang for your buck.

With over 10,000 presets available, the Spark 40 allows you to access virtually any sound you could ever want.

Its twin 4″ speakers make it the perfect small combo for a home or practice setting. It also features a USB for recording (DAW included) and a headphone output and aux jack.

For a lightweight, bedroom-ready, absolute tone machine that will keep you and your guitar entertained for life, the Positive Grid Spark 40 simply can’t be beat. We can’t believe this is the most affordable amp on our list, and you won’t either!

3. Best Digital Modeling Amp – Boss Katana Artist MkII 1×12”

SPECS

Type: Digital modeling combo amp

Digital modeling combo amp Output: 100W

100W Number of Channels: 5

5 Features: 5 x Simultaneous Effects,3-band EQ, 8 x Tone Settings, Series/Parallel Effect Loop

5 x Simultaneous Effects,3-band EQ, 8 x Tone Settings, Series/Parallel Effect Loop Weight: 41 lbs

Boss has stepped it up with the Katana Artist, adding even more effects and features to the already-impressive Katana line.

The Katana Artist is a super-versatile practice amp that’s great for any player who needs a good amount of power to go along with their tone arsenal.

Boasting 5 distinct amp models, each with two voicings, plus 60 classic Boss effects, the Katana Artist has more tones than anyone in their right mind could ever need.

It features a 3-band EQ, cab-emulated outputs, and even an effects loop, in case you didn’t already have enough effects.

There are way more features than we can even list here—this amp could be a bit much for some purists out there. But if you’re gigging with a cover band and need tons of tones combined with a gig-ready power section, the Boss Katana Artist MkII is a great option.

4. Most Versatile Tube Amp – Blackstar HT-20R MkII

SPECS

Type: Tube

Tube Output: 20W (2W setting)

20W (2W setting) Number of Channels: 2

2 Features: 3-band EQ, ISF, digital reverb

3-band EQ, ISF, digital reverb Weight: 35 lbs

The Blackstar HT-20R MkII combines the versatility of a digital amp with the great sound of a tube amp for a really compelling little combo amp that’s perfectly sized for practice and small gigs.

The HT-20R features two foot-switchable channels with two voicings each. This, combined with the EQ magic of the Infinite Shape Feature, makes for a really versatile array of tube tones, everything from sparkling cleans to heavy metal overdrive tones.

Blackstar has also packed in a ton of user-friendly, modern features that you wouldn’t see on many other tube amplifiers. The HT-20R has a digital reverb, an effects loop, speaker-emulated output, built-in USB output, and aux-in.

For the best of both the tube and modeling worlds, go with the HT-20R.

SPECS

Type: Tube

Tube Output: 15W

15W Number of Channels: 2

2 Features: Onboard reverb, tremolo, 2-band EQ

Onboard reverb, tremolo, 2-band EQ Weight: 66 lbs

If you’re looking for something British with a massive tone and killer looks, you could do a lot worse than the Vox AC15C2. This all-tube combo speaks for itself—it’s a classic. Not a ton of features, just the Vox sound (chimey cleans and ripping high gain tones) in a 2×12 package.

A master volume control allows you to gainstage for the gamut of vintage British tube tones. Top boost mode engages a powerful overdrive that will blow you (and the neighbors) away. Onboard spring reverb and tremolo complete the package, all housed in a very classy chassis.

If you’re looking for a valve amp in the classic mode, you’ve found it. The AC15C2 is loud and sounds great—an absolute rock ‘n’ roll machine of the first order.

SPECS

Type: Solid State

Solid State Output: 200W (1W, 5W, 12W, 22W, 40W, 85W selectable)

200W (1W, 5W, 12W, 22W, 40W, 85W selectable) Number of Channels: 2

Features: 2-button footswitch, digital reverb, tremolo

2-button footswitch, digital reverb, tremolo Weight: 33 lbs

If you’re wondering how they got a Twin Reverb to weigh 33 lbs, you’re not alone. Turns out Fender amps have been working on harnessing the classic tones of their tube amplifiers and delivering them in a lightweight, solid-state package, and the results are phenomenal.

Two Jensen 12″ speakers deliver all the top-end sparkle and punchy gain you’d expect from the original. But this amp also features a 5-way attenuator, so you don’t have to blow the walls down to dial in the Twin tone of your dreams. And, of course, the full 200W is more than enough for any gig.

Fender has worked a miracle with this one. Through the use of the latest digital amp modeling technology, they’ve come up with a solid-state version of the legendary Twin Reverb that’s practically indistinguishable from the original. That is until you pick it up!

SPECS

Type: Tube pedal amplifier

Tube pedal amplifier Output: 180W

180W Number of Channels: 1

1 Features: Tremolo, reverb, 3-band EQ

Tremolo, reverb, 3-band EQ Weight: 3.75 lbs

If you’re new to the guitar world, you might not have known that you can have a whole amp at your feet in the form of a pedal. But that’s just what Victory delivers with The Duchess V4.

This little amp packs a mighty wallop in a small package that’s great for the studio as well as the stage.

Boasting a 180W power amp section behind a tube preamp, the Duchess combines massive power with great tone. It was designed with vintage California tube amps in mind, so it’s no surprise it features a lush reverb and tremolo, plus a master volume and 3-band EQ.

Pair with your favorite cab and bring out the best in your guitar tone. Or go direct with the Two Notes Torpedo Cab Sim XLR output, which features 6 different cab sim presets.

If you’re in the market for a versatile, portable micro amp head, consider picking up The Duchess.

8. Best for Clean Tones – Roland JC-40

SPECS

Type: Solid State

Solid State Output: 40W

40W Number of Channels: 1

1 Features: Footswitchable chorus/vibrato, reverb, distortion, 3-band EQ

Footswitchable chorus/vibrato, reverb, distortion, 3-band EQ Weight: 34 lbs

Fans of the Roland Jazz Chorus line will be pleased to meet the JC-40, a downsized version of the legendary JC-120. Now you can have the shimmering clean tones and iconic chorus effect the Jazz Chorus is famed for in a package that won’t break the bank or your back.

Whether you’re a jazz player or just want a great clean pedal platform, the JC-40 is a great option. Its dual 20W amps and 10″ speakers deliver the classic JC stereo sound, and whether used in tandem with the onboard effects or your own pedals, give you a big, lush sound.

The JC-40, like its famous big brother, is a great blank slate on which to project your favorite tones. Its completely stereo signal chain is a really nice touch that JC fans will surely appreciate.

The quintessential clean amp in a smaller and cheaper package. This one’s a no-brainer.

9. Best for High Gain – Marshall Origin 20C

SPECS

Type: Tube

Tube Output: 20W (3W/0.5W power settings)

20W (3W/0.5W power settings) Number of Channels: 1

1 Features: 2-button footswitch, gain boost effects loop, 3-band EQ

2-button footswitch, gain boost effects loop, 3-band EQ Weight: 30 lbs

A list of the best guitar amps wouldn’t be complete without at least one Marshall. And now you can get their legendary high gain tones in a conveniently sized (and priced) combo amp, so you don’t have to shell out for a full stack to get your piece of the glory of Marshall amps.

The Origin 20C is a fairly simple affair, designed to bring you that classic British tone. Gain and master volume controls allow you to dial in the desired crunch; a presence knob and 3-band EQ allow you to make it your own. And a power attenuator allows you to rock your bedroom like it was Woodstock.

This is hands down one of the best Marshall amps we’ve seen in a while. Not only does it have the sound you want, but we think its simple design looks really classy. You wanted a Marshall that works for practice and small gigs? Here it is.

10. Best Small Combo Tube Amp – Supro ’64 Reverb

SPECS

Type: Tube combo

Tube combo Output: 5W

5W Number of Channels: 2

2 Features: Reverb, 2-band EQ

Reverb, 2-band EQ Weight: 23 lbs

The revamped Supro line is responsible for some of the vibiest vintage-style tube amps on the market, and we couldn’t wait to get our hands on this one. The ’64 Reverb is a simple 5W 1×8″ with a killer-sounding tube-driven reverb and great tube tones.

Dial in great overdriven tones with independent gain and master volume controls, then shape to your heart’s content with the 2-band EQ. Top it off with that great reverb, and you’ve got tone for days.

The Jensen C8R speaker sounds amazing, and it’s great used as-is for practice. But the ’64 Reverb also features 3 line outputs, so it’s great for use in the studio and even onstage.

If you want pure tube tone in a small yet versatile package that drips vintage swagger, the Supro ’64 is for you.

Best Guitar Amps Buyer’s Guide

If you’re not already sold on one of these incredible amps, we understand. There are so many choices, even after we’ve narrowed it down for you with this list.

Maybe you’re just not sure what exactly you need from your new amp. For example, it’s quite common for beginners to go way overboard with size and power.

And more experienced players may have analysis paralysis simply because so many of these amps are just that cool.

That’s why we’ve included this handy buyer’s guide. We’ll outline some factors you will want to consider if you’re seriously in the market for a new guitar amp. And there’s an FAQ section where we’ll answer any remaining questions you might have.

Amp Type

As you may have picked up by now, a few different kinds of amps are out there. Some of the more common types include tube (or valve) amps, solid-state amps, and digital modeling amps. Naturally, each type has its own unique characteristics and tonal qualities.

Tube amps are powered by vacuum tubes, which gives them a natural compression and breakup when overdriven. This is the classic, familiar guitar sound for rock and blues.

Solid-state amplifiers have great clean tones and make ideal pedal platforms. Digital modelers are solid-state amps that have built-in effects and are great for beginners who want to experiment with different sounds.

You can get some idea of what kind of amp you want based on these qualities. If you gravitate towards vintage sounds and don’t think you care for a ton of effects, a tube amp is for you. If you like to use effects, you might want to go solid-state or digital.

Size and Wattage

The size and portability of the amp is important to take into consideration, especially if you plan to transport it frequently or use it for gigs. While smaller amps are generally more portable, larger amps may offer more features and power, which can be important for gigs.

Many tube amps on this list, like the Fender ’65 Deluxe Reverb and the Vox AC15C2, offer just the right power-to-portability ratio for most gigs.

If you go for a solid-state amp, it should be no problem to size up as these generally come much lighter than the alternative. The Fender Tone Master Twin Reverb is a great choice for gigging as it brings more than enough power at a surprisingly lightweight.

The wattage of the amp determines its power and volume capabilities. Higher-wattage amps generally offer more headroom (max volume before breakup) and can produce louder volumes, but they may not be suitable for home or practice use.

Some of the amps on this list, like the Marshall Origin 20C, feature power attenuators that allow you to access the same great tones at quieter volumes. This is a really useful feature if you intend to play at home.

Controls and Features

Guitar amps can come with a variety of useful features. These will generally consist of EQ controls, gain settings, built-in effects (such as reverb or delay), and more.

Digital modelers like the Boss Katana Artist MkII 1×12” and smart amps like the Positive Grid Spark 40 come with tons of effects and features like cab emulators and more. If you’re into tech, one of these options could be a great choice for you.

Digital amps also often feature a number of connectivity options besides the standard instrument inputs. There will often be headphone jacks, effects loops, and auxiliary inputs for connecting external devices like smartphones or MP3 players.

Most tube amps, on the other hand, often come with not much more than a footswitch and an instrument jack, but their value is earned elsewhere (power, tone, etc).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the difference between a tube amp and a solid-state amp?

Tube amps, or valve amps as they are also known, use vacuum tubes to amplify the signal, providing warm and rich tones and natural distortion.

Solid-state amps, on the other hand, use transistors for amplification, offering a cleaner sound, but without the tube characteristics.

Valve amps are generally better if you prefer a more vintage sound with more natural characteristics. Solid-states are known for their durability and affordability, and their unlimited clean headroom lends them the ability to take pedals really nicely as well.

What is a digital modeling amp?

These amps use digital technology to simulate the sounds of various types of amps, cabinets, and effects. They offer versatility by allowing you to replicate the tones of different amp models, making them suitable for a wide range of musical styles.

Modeling amps often come with built-in effects and presets for easy customization. And today’s smart amps, like the Positive Grid Spark 40, take it to the next level, sometimes offering thousands of tone presets accessed and controlled on a propriety app.

How important is wattage when choosing a guitar amp?

Wattage basically determines the power and volume of the amp. Higher-wattage amps can produce louder volumes and often have more headroom for clean tones, but they can be too loud for many settings, like home use.

The wattage you need ultimately depends on your specific needs. For home or practice use, lower wattage amps and those with an attenuator will suit you just fine. If you intend to gig, you might want a higher wattage amp—especially if you dream of larger venues.

Verdict

You really can’t go wrong with any of these great picks. Whether you want a lightweight, feature-packed digital modeler or a hulking tube tone behemoth, we’ve got it for you on our list of the best guitar amps.

This time, the title of best overall guitar amp was bestowed upon the Fender ’65 Deluxe Reverb. When it comes to guitar amps, it just doesn’t get any more classic than a Blackface Fender. And the size of the Deluxe is just perfect for most players’ needs.

But of course, there’s much more on this list, from solid-state to tube, combo to pedal amps. Players of all musical styles and experience levels will surely find something here that piques their interest.

So let us kindly encourage you to follow that interest down the path of researching and ultimately purchasing one of these great amps! No matter which of these amazing amps you pick for yourself, you’re sure not to regret it.

We’d like to thank you for checking out our list of the best guitar amps. Everything this list has to offer and more is available at Sweetwater, so do yourself a favor and head over there right now!