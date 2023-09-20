8 Best Desktop Amps of 2023

Back in the days when I started playing the guitar, you’d go to your local store and get a complete starter pack for beginner guitarists: a cheap electric guitar, a cable jack, a guitar stand, some picks, and a small amp to practice Sweet Child O' Mine at home.

After a few months of practice, the only thing that still had some practical value to you was probably the guitar stand; everything else, you had to upgrade just to achieve a decent sound.

Yet things have changed dramatically over the years in the guitar world, especially when it comes to desktop amps. These tiny amps are now a must-have for many musicians who want a distinctive sound signature when practicing at home or even recording a hit.

As every big producer in the industry is giving a go at the now-popular portable amplifiers, we're surrounded by technologically advanced, highly portable desktop amplifiers, and it might be hard to pick one that suits our needs.

Today’s article will help you identify the best desktop amplifier for your practice, recording, or even jam sessions.

There are countless reasons why you might want to get a desktop and practice amps: you might want it to practice at home without disturbing anyone, keep it in your office, or carry it with you while you travel and be ready when the inspiration strikes.

Coming with all sorts of functionalities, from Bluetooth to wireless technology and the ability to sculpt your sound through a dedicated app, desktop amplifiers have become a must-have tool for many modern musicians.

If you're in a hurry and don't have time to go over an in-depth review, make sure you check out at least the excellent Positive Grid Spark Mini, my favorite option among the best desktop amps when it comes to versatility, sound quality, and customization options.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the best desktop amps in the market right now!

Best Desktop Amps

1. Best Desktop Amp Also Suitable for Small Gigs – BOSS Katana Air

SPECS

Wattage: 30W (2 x 15W stereo)

30W (2 x 15W stereo) Type: Solid State with Digital Modeling

Solid State with Digital Modeling Size: 13.8 x 5.6 x 7.1 inches

13.8 x 5.6 x 7.1 inches Weight: 4.8 lbs

4.8 lbs Effects: Multiple onboard effects, including delay, reverb, chorus, and flanger. Up to 55 customizable effects via the BOSS Tone Studio app.

Multiple onboard effects, including delay, reverb, chorus, and flanger. Up to 55 customizable effects via the BOSS Tone Studio app. Power: 8x AA batteries, AC adapter.

The BOSS Katana Air amplifier offers built-in Bluetooth and wireless connectivity, as well as endless effect tones that make it stand out in the competitive desktop guitar amp market.

Choose your sound using five different amp voicings, and further sculpt it using the high-quality 3 Band EQ and other excellent customizable effects. In addition to an AC adapter, you can also power it with 8 x AA batteries.

In terms of sound quality, the Katana Air doesn't disappoint. With a 30W power output (20W when running on battery) and a custom-tuned speaker system, this solid-state combo amp delivers a rich, full tone that's almost unbelievable, given its size.

The onboard effects and amp models, carefully designed by the proprietary BOSS Tone Studio technology, allow for deep customization, from classic rock tones to modern, high-gain settings, making it highly versatile and suitable for a range of genres.

Because of its user-friendly interface, wireless convenience, and a broad palette of customizable tones, the BOSS Katana Air is perfect for both beginners and seasoned musicians who need a reliable, high-quality practice amp.

Its portability also makes it ideal for musicians on the go, whether you're moving from room to room or taking it to a small gig.

2. Best Desktop Amp for Vintage Sound – VOX Pathfinder 10

SPECS

Wattage: 10W

10W Type: Solid State

Solid State Size: 14.9 x 6.9 x 10.2 inches

14.9 x 6.9 x 10.2 inches Weight: 10 lbs

10 lbs Effects: Clean and Overdrive channels

Clean and Overdrive channels Power: AC power adapter

If you’re looking for a tiny amp that exudes vintage vibes, both aesthetically and sonically, then look no further than the VOX Pathfinder 10.

I have a pair of these at home (one for electric guitar and the other for bass guitar), and they’ve been my inseparable companions during late-night practice and recording sessions for years.

Despite a modest 10W of power, the Pathfinder 10 can get quite loud, but most of all, it allows you to recreate classic VOX tones without shaking the walls.

This solid-state amplifier imitates the warmth usually associated with tube amps quite impressively, bringing to life the distinctive British sound that made the Pathfinder's bigger brothers so iconic.

Its compact dimensions and light weight make it highly portable, an ideal grab-and-go option for casual jam sessions, home practice, and recording, as well as warm-up prior to a gig.

This is a minimalist desktop amp. The amplifier comes with Clean and Gain channels, which can be easily toggled with a switch, providing basic yet effective tonal variety.

While it lacks the extensive onboard effects that most amps in this list provide, the Pathfinder 10 makes up for it with its organic, classic tone that has earned VOX its reputation over the years.

Although this might be a biased opinion, I'd definitely recommend the Pathfinder 10 to both beginners and seasoned musicians looking for a reliable, no-frills practice amp that has character and unique tone qualities.

Plus, it looks stunning in any environment, meaning your partner won't be complaining about having your instruments lying around the house. Trust me on this!

3. Best Desktop Amp Under $100 – Blackstar Fly 3

SPECS

Wattage: 3W

3W Type: Solid State with Digital 'Tape' Delay Effect

Solid State with Digital 'Tape' Delay Effect Size: Approximately 6.7 x 4.1 x 4.9 inches

Approximately 6.7 x 4.1 x 4.9 inches Weight: 1.9 lbs

1.9 lbs Effects: Overdrive sound and 'Tape' Delay

Overdrive sound and 'Tape' Delay Power: Battery-powered (6xAA) or optional DC adapter

Extremely affordable and with a superb sound, it’s no wonder the Fly 3 is one of the most popular tiny amp models in the market.

With just 3W of power, this compact solid-state amp is clearly designed for practice sessions and intimate settings while offering an impressive bass response for its size.

The small footprint and lightweight build make it an amp you can easily throw in a backpack or carry everywhere you go: on tour, on holiday, or simply moving around the house.

The Fly 3 features two channels—Clean and Overdrive—as well as a built-in 'Tape' Delay effect, giving you more tonal options than one might expect from an amp of this size and price.

The digital delay adds depth and ambiance to your sound, allowing for greater expression without the need for external effects. Finally, the headphone output and MP3/line-in for jamming along to tracks make it a fantastic practice tool.

Ultimately, the Fly 3 is an excellent option for anyone looking for a portable amp to carry with them everywhere: it's incredibly easy to get a great tone out of it and makes it effortless to practice at home, be it on your own or with friends. All of this for less than 80 bucks.

4. Best Desktop Amp Overall – Positive Grid Spark Mini

SPECS

Wattage: 10W

10W Type: Digital Modeling Amplifier

Digital Modeling Amplifier Size: 6.5 x 5.7 x 4.8 inches

6.5 x 5.7 x 4.8 inches Weight: 3.3 lbs

3.3 lbs Effects: Over 10,000 tones via the Spark app, featuring various amp models and effects

Over 10,000 tones via the Spark app, featuring various amp models and effects Power: AC power adapter

The Positive Grid Spark Mini is a force to be reckoned with, a perfect combination of power and versatility that works well as a practicing amp as much as a part of your gear for jam sessions and rehearsals.

This digital modeling amplifier seamlessly integrates hardware and software to create a versatile and interactive practice tool.

With 10W of power, The Positive Grid Spark Mini amplifier is more than capable of filling a small room with sound, yet it remains compact enough for easy transport and storage.

Its digital architecture allows for an astonishing range of tonal possibilities, thanks to the accompanying Spark app, which provides access to over 10,000 tones, various amp models, and a plethora of effects.

What impresses me most about the Spark Mini is its smart features, such as auto chord detection and backing tracks that adapt to your playing, making it an incredibly effective practice and learning tool.

Furthermore, the built-in Bluetooth connectivity allows you to stream music directly through the amp for play-along sessions.

The Positive Grid Spark Mini is ideal for musicians who want to explore a wide sonic palette. Regardless of whether you’re a beginner trying to shape your sound signature or an experienced player looking for a feature-rich practice setup, the Spark Mini offers something for everyone.

Its deep integration with software only makes it a powerful practice and recording amplifier and one of the best digital amp models around.

5. Best Under $100 – Runner-up – Laney Lionheart Mini

SPECS

Wattage: 3W

3W Type: Solid State

Solid State Size: 7 x 4.3 x 5.5 inches

7 x 4.3 x 5.5 inches Weight: 1.98 lbs

1.98 lbs Effects: Clean and Drive channels

Clean and Drive channels Power: Battery-powered (6 x AA) or optional AC adapter

Bring to life the sound of the legendary Lionheart tube amplifiers with a desktop guitar amp that can fit virtually anywhere.

The Laney Lionheart Mini is small enough to fit into a backpack and light enough to carry without any hassle; however, despite its modest power rating, it provides a tone that is surprisingly rich and warm, making it a joy to play through.

I do like the minimalist design of the Lionheart Mini, a celebration of the 'plug and play' philosophy that many guitarists appreciate, especially when practicing.

This desktop amp offers two channels, Clean and Gain, allowing for a straightforward but effective tonal range, which you can further customize with the Tone control.

The Laney Lionheart Mini is a valid option for guitarists of all levels in need of a portable solution for quiet practice or warm-ups. Its basic design makes it accessible to beginners, but its quality tone ensures that even seasoned musicians will find it satisfying for daily practices.

6. Best Desktop Amp for Home Practice – NuX Mighty Air

SPECS

Wattage: 4W

4W Type: Digital Modeling

Digital Modeling Size: 9.84 x 4.72 x 5.12 inches

9.84 x 4.72 x 5.12 inches Weight: 1.7 lbs

1.7 lbs Effects: Gain, Volume, Tone, Delay/Reverb, plus the integrated app for endless customization

Gain, Volume, Tone, Delay/Reverb, plus the integrated app for endless customization Power: Built-in rechargeable battery or USB power

You might not be familiar with the brand, but the NuX Mighty Air is a compact, feature-rich digital modeling amplifier that might well be the ultimate portable practice solution for many guitar players.

Bluetooth and wireless connectivity, a backing tracks option, and a wide array of sounds through the app and the amp itself make it one of my favorite practice amps on this list.

One of the standout features of this little amp is its extensive range of built-in amp models and effects, which can be easily customized through the integrated app.

From classic cleans to modern high-gain tones, the Mighty Air provides a versatile palette that accommodates a variety of styles and genres, and its Bluetooth functionality allows for easy streaming and play-along capabilities.

The NuX Mighty Air is well-suited for anyone looking for a convenient, high-quality practice solution: a compelling blend of portability, versatility, and sound quality, which sets a high bar for what a tiny guitar amplifier can achieve.

7. Best for Orange Tones, Obviously! – Orange Crush Mini

SPECS

Wattage: 3W

3W Type: Solid State

Solid State Size: 5.7 x 5.9 x 3.26 inches

5.7 x 5.9 x 3.26 inches Weight: 1.99 lbs

1.99 lbs Effects: Overdrive

Overdrive Power: 9V battery or optional 9V DC adapter

The Crush Mini empowers you with the unique tonal character of Orange’s tube amplifiers in a desktop guitar amp you can carry with you wherever you go.

It comes with a single Overdrive control, which can be dialed back for a cleaner sound or cranked up for those classic Orange crunch tones.

This straightforward design, comprising exclusively gain, EQ, and volume controls, makes it one of the most intuitive plug-and-play desktop amps, but you can sculpt unique sounds, especially by working the controls together with your guitar's tone knobs.

However, what makes it a formidable option for guitarists is the possibility to turn this tiny battery-powered amp into an amp head, allowing you to unleash the power of Orange tones on stage.

If you're looking for an affordable practice amp with a distinctive tonal character that you've probably heard a thousand times, the Orange Crush Mini is perfect for you. It's a tiny amp that lives up to its name, offering a 'mini' package that delivers on the 'crush' of its iconic tone.

8. Most Affordable Mini Amp – Fender Mini '65 Twin 1W

SPECS

Wattage: 1W

1W Type: Solid State

Solid State Size: 5.75 x 7.75 x 3.4 inches

5.75 x 7.75 x 3.4 inches Weight: 1.2 lbs

1.2 lbs Effects: None

None Power: 9V battery or optional 9V adapter

The Fender Mini '65 Twin Amp captures the iconic look of Fender's classic '65 Twin Reverb in a portable, 1W package.

Its compact size and featherlight weight make it extremely convenient to take along wherever you go, and although the lack of built-in effects simplifies its use, seasoned musicians looking for a versatile sound might prefer other amps for their daily practice.

Alternatively, you can download the excellent Fender Tone lt app to get access to Fender's great tones.

This little amp delivers a clean, warm tone that carefully recreates the iconic Fender sound, which makes it ideal for sketching out ideas on the go.

While you won't use it for anything else except individual practice, the Mini '65 Twin is a charming portable amp with an iconic Fender aesthetic, perfect for quick recording sessions or capturing spontaneous musical ideas.

Best Desktop Amps Buyer's Guide

Whether you're a beginner looking for your first amp or an experienced player looking for a compact practice tool, the best desktop amps offer a range of options to suit various needs. Let’s explore the key aspects you should consider when choosing a desktop amplifier.

Identify Your Needs and Requirements

Before you even start browsing, identify what you're looking for in an amplifier.

Are you a beginner who needs a basic yet effective practice tool? Are you a traveling rockstar in need of a portable solution? Or perhaps you're an experienced player looking for an amp with a wide tonal range for recording purposes.

Knowing your specific needs will help you zero in on the right product.

Size and Power

Portable amp models range from ultra-compact units with as low as 1W of power (Fender Mini '65 Twin) to more robust options offering up to 40W (Boss Katana Air).

The right wattage for you depends on your intended use. For personal practice, a low-wattage amp (1-5W) should suffice, but if you plan to use the amp for small gigs or as a monitor, you may want to opt for something with a little more power.

Connectivity

In today's digital age, connectivity options are often crucial, and while you might be able to practice even with the most basic amp models, having one with more features will help you make the most of your practice sessions and financial investment.

Look for amps with headphone jacks for silent practice and auxiliary inputs to connect your smartphone or other devices. Some of the best desktop amps also feature USB and Bluetooth capabilities for easier integration with your music software and streaming services.

Built-in Effects

Many portable amp models come with a range of built-in effects like reverb, delay, and modulation, allowing you to experiment with your sound without needing external pedals.

If sound shaping is important to you, consider amps that offer multiple effects options or, even better, a dedicated app that will give you everything you need to sculpt your distinctive sound.

Personally, I'm all about simplicity when It comes to home practice, so if you prefer a simple, straightforward sound, a basic amp with clean and overdrive channels may be all you need.

Sound Quality

While even the best desktop amps may not offer the same sound quality as their full-sized counterparts, many come surprisingly close.

Defining sound quality is always hard, but when it comes to desktop amp models, you should look for amps that provide a clean, rich tone and a good amount of headroom, even without effects.

All the big producers, from Fender to Orange and Laney, come with their own distinctive sound signature, which you can use as a starting point to craft your unique guitar sound.

If you're looking for specific tonal characteristics, look for the desktop amp that naturally delivers a sound that's as close to the one you envision as possible.

A great thing about portable amps is that they’re generally inexpensive, meaning you can invest in one without breaking the bank, and if it doesn’t meet your expectations, simply get a different one.

Budget

Desktop amps can range from as low as $30 to upwards of $300, depending on the brand and features. While it's tempting to go for the cheapest option, remember that you often get what you pay for in terms of sound quality and durability.

That said, there are several budget-friendly amps that offer great value for the price.

My recommendation is to set a budget based on your needs and prioritize features that are most important to you: effects, power, portability, sound signature, connectivity options, and software compatibility.

Most importantly, make sure you keep an eye on the best desktop guitar amp deals in the most popular online stores for music equipment.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What's the difference between a modeling amp and a tube amp for desktop use?

Modeling amp models use digital processors to recreate the sound of various amplifiers, including tube amps. They offer a wide range of tones and effects in a compact package, whereas tube amps use vacuum tubes to produce a warmer, more organic sound.

Tube desktop amps are generally more limited in terms of built-in effects but are often preferred for their natural tonal qualities.

How much power do I need in a desktop amp?

The amount of power you need depends on how you're going to use your desktop amp. For personal practice or low-volume settings, 1-5 watts should be enough.

If you plan to use the amp for recording or small gigs, you might want to consider something in the 10-40-watt range for more headroom and volume.

What are the advantages of built-in effects in a desktop guitar amp?

Built-in effects provide versatility and convenience, allowing you to expand your sonic palette and experiment with different sounds without using external pedals.

This feature is particularly beneficial for beginners who may not yet own additional gear or for traveling musicians who prefer a minimal setup.

Can I use a desktop guitar amp for recording purposes?

Yes, many modern desktop amps come with USB connectivity or line-out features that enable direct recording to a computer through an audio interface or recording device.

Some amp models, like the BOSS Katana Air, also offer high-quality emulations that are ideal for professional recording.

How do I connect my guitar to a desktop amp?

Connecting your guitar to a desktop amp is usually as simple as using a standard 1/4-inch instrument cable to link your guitar’s output jack to the amp’s input jack.

Do desktop amps typically have headphone jacks for silent practice?

Most amp models include a headphone jack for silent practice, making them ideal for situations where you need to keep the volume down.

Can I use a desktop amp for live performances in small venues?

While desktop amps are primarily designed for personal practice, some higher-wattage models (around 20-40 watts) can be loud enough for live performances in small venues like coffee shops or intimate gatherings. However, for anything bigger than a casual jam session, I’d recommend bigger amplifiers.

What is the difference between solid-state and digital modeling desktop amps?

Solid-state amps use analog circuitry to produce sound and generally offer fewer built-in effects and modeling options. Digital modeling amps use digital processors to emulate various amp types and often include a range of built-in effects.

Are there any notable brands known for their desktop guitar amps?

Brands like Fender, VOX, Orange, Blackstar, and Laney are well-known for producing quality desktop amps that come with a wide range of features and tonal options.

Can I expand the capabilities of a desktop amp with additional pedals or accessories?

Yes, many desktop amps come with an effects loop or auxiliary input that allows you to connect external pedals or accessories. However, the compatibility and effectiveness of these additions will depend on the specific amp model and its features.

Final Thoughts

The best desktop guitar amps are those that can bring to life the sound you envision without shaking your room's walls. All the portable amps mentioned above can enhance the qualities of electric guitars and help you create a distinctive sound signature when practicing at home.

To summarize, my favorite desktop amp is the Positive Grid Spark Mini, as it offers a great sound with clean and crunch tones and a plethora of effects that can make the most of your guitar gear.

Alternatively, the Blackstar Fly 3 provides great value for money and a compact design that makes it easy to carry around with you at all times.

Good luck, and stay creative!