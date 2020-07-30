Hot on the heels of their launch of Studio One 5, Presonus has released the ATOM SQ, a MIDI controller, beat sequencer and performance pad designed to work seamlessly with their updated DAW and Ableton Live. Keyboard players, drum programmers and music creators can move quickly from programming drums and samples to playing synth lines and back again, according to Presonus.
The ATOM SQ also has several other features on-the-go artists will find appealing. It’s compact, bus-powered via USB-C, allowing for easy portability, and includes Studio One 5 Artist to get you working on music right out of the box. New to version 5: Studio One Artist now lets you use your favorite third-party VST and AU plug-in effects and virtual instruments. Also included are two carefully-curated loop libraries with custom Impact XT kits.
ATOM SQ’s design features a visually familiar RGB-lit 32-pad layout and is optimized for both classic TR-style 16-step beat sequencing and drum pattern editing in Studio One or playing instruments and launching clips in Ableton Live.
For a deeper look at ATOM SQ’s capabilities, visit the Presonus website here.
Street price is $249.95.
Full specs are listed below:
GENERAL:
A complete music production package featuring a hybrid MIDI keyboard/pad performance and production controller with Studio One® Artist and Ableton® Live Lite both included
32 velocity- and pressure-sensitive, RGB LED pads in a unique, staggered layout; intuitive for keyboard players and step sequencer fans
Context-sensitive screen displays valuable parameter information including CC assignments, swing, and much more
Eight endless rotary encoders can be easily configured to control nearly any software parameter
Includes 2 loop packs with custom kits for Impact XT
Expressive arpeggiator for dramatic, easily-performed melodies
Includes custom-curated content libraries for ATOM SQ
Constrain to Scale feature puts an end to wrong notes forever
MCU and HUI modes for transport control in nearly every DAW
Powerful MIDI mode lets you control your favorite DAW or virtual instrument with ease
USB bus-powered for easy connectivity and maximum portability
STUDIO ONE INTEGRATION FEATURES:
Automatically detected by Studio One, no setup required
Deep integration with Studio One’s Pattern editor for intuitive step sequencer programming
Navigate and choose instruments and effects from the Browser
Change presets on virtual instruments and effects
Create a new track
Activate metronome and change song tempo
Set looping points in timeline
Navigate the timeline
Zoom in and out on the timeline or events
Directly edit MIDI events and also apply Quantization or Humanization commands
Transport control (stop, play, record)
Studio One dynamically switches ATOM between Keyboard and Drum modes depending on the selected instrument
Requires Studio One v5 or later for full integration support
ABLETON® LIVE INTEGRATION FEATURES:
Seamless Integration with Ableton® Live
Use ATOM SQ’s Constrain to Scale mode and Arpeggiator to perform live
Change session Tempo, navigate the timeline, open/close windows, and display which windows are open or closed
Control track Volume, Panning, send level and Solo/Mute/Arm status
Select a Device and edit its parameters
Navigate Clips and Scenes
Launch or stop Clips and Scenes
Control Live’s crossfader with ATOM SQ’s touch strip
Transport control (stop, play, record) plus “Capture MIDI”
User Mode for custom assignments
Requires Ableton Live version 10.1.15 or later for full integration support
MODES:
Studio One native
Live native
MCU/HUI*
Standard MIDI controller
*May vary depending on application.
CONNECTIONS:
USB-C™-compatible Port
INCLUDED SOFTWARE:
Studio One® Artist production software for Mac® and Windows®
Ableton® Live Lite (for registered users after October 20, 2019)
2 bonus loop packs with custom kits for Studio One’s Impact XT
Compatible with most music production and performance software for Mac and Windows