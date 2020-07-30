Hot on the heels of their launch of Studio One 5, Presonus has released the ATOM SQ, a MIDI controller, beat sequencer and performance pad designed to work seamlessly with their updated DAW and Ableton Live. Keyboard players, drum programmers and music creators can move quickly from programming drums and samples to playing synth lines and back again, according to Presonus.

The ATOM SQ also has several other features on-the-go artists will find appealing. It’s compact, bus-powered via USB-C, allowing for easy portability, and includes Studio One 5 Artist to get you working on music right out of the box. New to version 5: Studio One Artist now lets you use your favorite third-party VST and AU plug-in effects and virtual instruments. Also included are two carefully-curated loop libraries with custom Impact XT kits.

ATOM SQ’s design features a visually familiar RGB-lit 32-pad layout and is optimized for both classic TR-style 16-step beat sequencing and drum pattern editing in Studio One or playing instruments and launching clips in Ableton Live.

For a deeper look at ATOM SQ’s capabilities, visit the Presonus website here.

Street price is $249.95.

Full specs are listed below:

GENERAL:

A complete music production package featuring a hybrid MIDI keyboard/pad performance and production controller with Studio One® Artist and Ableton® Live Lite both included

32 velocity- and pressure-sensitive, RGB LED pads in a unique, staggered layout; intuitive for keyboard players and step sequencer fans

Context-sensitive screen displays valuable parameter information including CC assignments, swing, and much more

Eight endless rotary encoders can be easily configured to control nearly any software parameter

Includes 2 loop packs with custom kits for Impact XT

Expressive arpeggiator for dramatic, easily-performed melodies

Includes custom-curated content libraries for ATOM SQ

Constrain to Scale feature puts an end to wrong notes forever

MCU and HUI modes for transport control in nearly every DAW

Powerful MIDI mode lets you control your favorite DAW or virtual instrument with ease

USB bus-powered for easy connectivity and maximum portability

STUDIO ONE INTEGRATION FEATURES:

Automatically detected by Studio One, no setup required

Deep integration with Studio One’s Pattern editor for intuitive step sequencer programming

Navigate and choose instruments and effects from the Browser

Change presets on virtual instruments and effects

Create a new track

Activate metronome and change song tempo

Set looping points in timeline

Navigate the timeline

Zoom in and out on the timeline or events

Directly edit MIDI events and also apply Quantization or Humanization commands

Transport control (stop, play, record)

Studio One dynamically switches ATOM between Keyboard and Drum modes depending on the selected instrument

Requires Studio One v5 or later for full integration support

ABLETON® LIVE INTEGRATION FEATURES:

Seamless Integration with Ableton® Live

Use ATOM SQ’s Constrain to Scale mode and Arpeggiator to perform live

Change session Tempo, navigate the timeline, open/close windows, and display which windows are open or closed

Control track Volume, Panning, send level and Solo/Mute/Arm status

Select a Device and edit its parameters

Navigate Clips and Scenes

Launch or stop Clips and Scenes

Control Live’s crossfader with ATOM SQ’s touch strip

Transport control (stop, play, record) plus “Capture MIDI”

User Mode for custom assignments

Requires Ableton Live version 10.1.15 or later for full integration support

MODES:

Studio One native

Live native

MCU/HUI*

​Standard MIDI controller

*May vary depending on application.

CONNECTIONS:

USB-C™-compatible Port

INCLUDED SOFTWARE:

Studio One® Artist production software for Mac® and Windows®

Ableton® Live Lite (for registered users after October 20, 2019)

2 bonus loop packs with custom kits for Studio One’s Impact XT

Compatible with most music production and performance software for Mac and Windows