5 Best Drumsticks of 2024

Drumsticks are arguably the most important piece of a drummer's arsenal. Each stick comes with its own unique set of benefits and drawbacks, giving drummers a versatile tool they can experiment with to create different sounds.

In this article, we're going over the five best drumsticks you can buy in 2024, highlighting what earned them a spot on our list. We also threw in a buyer's guide at the end to make sure you're equipped with all the information you need to make an informed purchase.

Our #1 pick for the best drumsticks in 2024 is the Vic Firth American Classic 5A drumsticks for their versatility across music genres, high build quality, and teardrop tip shape. Keep reading to see if Vic Firth's American Classics are the best for you or if Promark sticks fit your style better.

SPECS

Material: Hickory

Hickory Length: 16"

16" Tip Shape: Tear Drop

The Vic Firth American Classic 5A comes in as the best pair of drumsticks on our list for a myriad of reasons. They work well for multiple genres, including country, pop, rock, and even jazz. Their 16" in length and lightweight hickory build also ensure that beginner drummers can use these sticks as well.

Experts should check out the American Classics as their wood tips and tear drop tip shape can give you the balanced feeling you're looking for. They're also pretty durable for lighter sticks, giving you the ability to drum your heart out without worrying about snapping your sticks.

At less than $15 at the time of writing, you could break a couple of these without breaking the bank. Sweetwater also sells the American Classics with nylon tips for drummers looking for a more consistent sound from their drumsticks.

No matter your playing style, Vic Firth's American Classic 5A can take your drumming to the next level. They're the best drumsticks around for experts and beginners alike. If you're looking for a solid pair of hickory sticks with a clean wood tip finish, look no further than the American Classic 5A.

What Could Be Improved

Not much

Best With Acorn-Shaped Tip Vater VHCHADW Vater VHCHADW Chad Smith's signature sticks aren't just great because the famous drummer's name is attached. They work well for multiple percussion instruments, have a wide 5B size, and are reliable drumsticks for multiple genres. Why We Love It .605" ⌀ for a wider sound Heavy taper Better for cymbals BUY ON SWEETWATER BUY ON GUITAR CENTER

SPECS

Material: Hickory

Hickory Length: 16"

16" Tip Shape: Acorn

Chad Smith is one of the most revered drummers around and his signature drumsticks, the Vater VHCHADW, are a testament to his skill. They're a great pair of thick sticks that come with a host of great features for drummers looking for a specific tool for their arsenal.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers' legendary drummer uses the acorn tip and the extra weight of the stick to warm up the cymbal tone and produce a fuller response. At less than $13 at the time of writing, these sticks tend to come in at a more affordable price point than most of their competition.

While thinner sticks may allow you to play faster and feel lighter, heavier sticks can give you more control and power in your playing style. A thicker stick is also more durable, making you less likely to break a stick in the middle of your rhythm section.

While a lot of the other thin drumsticks on our list work well for what they're trying to do, The acorn-shaped Vater VHCHADW excels in producing a thicker sound audiences can't get enough of. Vater sticks are already known for their quality and combined with Chad Smith's expertise, you couldn't make a better combination.

What Could Be Improved

Could have more grip sizes

SPECS

Material: Oak

Oak Length: 16-1/4"

16-1/4" Tip Shape: Oval tip

Promark makes some of the best drumsticks around and their PW747W Shira Kashi Oak is no exception. It comes with an incredibly durable Japanese Oak construction, a reliable 16-1/4" length, and oval tips for some of the best, balanced performances any lighter stick can offer.

The PW747W comes with Promark's signature weight sorting to ensure that your sticks weigh the same. They are also precisely cut, weight-matched, and pitch perfected so they're better than most drumsticks before you ever see them.

Some of our other favorite features of the Promark PW747W Shira Kashi Oak are the wood tip for versatile drumming and warm tone, a light 3.8-ounce build, and Promark's classic design. At a little over $20, however, these sticks are a few dollars more expensive than their competitors which can be a problem if you're going to be buying dozens of pairs.

Each tip on a drumstick affects how the drummer will sound. Oval tips are perfect for a support drummer who wants to back up their band, not overpower them. If you're a support drummer looking for that oval-tipped dream, look no further than Promark's PW747W Shira Kashi Oak sticks.

What Could Be Improved

Lower price tag

SPECS

Material: Hard Maple

Hard Maple Length: 16-1/4"

16-1/4" Tip Shape: Barrel

While a lot of the drumsticks we've covered on our list are well suited for performances with a band, the Meinl Stick & Brush Hybrid Drumsticks 7A are the perfect pair for a drummer in a large orchestral performance. Their thin, speedy design allows for excellent jazz performances as well.

Professional drummers will like these wooden sticks for their barrel-tip shape and hard maple material. The barrel shape prevents mid-range overtones for cymbal players while the hard maple material gives the stick both a lightweight and durable build quality.

At less than $12 at the time of writing, these are some of the most affordable wooden drumsticks on our list. They'll fit right into any drumstick bag as well. The Meinl Stick & Brush Hybrid Drumsticks 7A are a good pair of great sticks from one of the best drumstick makers around.

If you're in an orchestra and you're looking for the best pair of drumsticks that will make all the difference at your next performance, we'd point you in the direction of the Meinl Stick & Brush Hybrid Drumsticks 7A. You can't find a better pair of 7A drumsticks for your drum kit.

What Could Be Improved

Could have more power

SPECS

Material: Hickory

Hickory Length: 17"

17" Tip Shape: Teardrop

Vic Firth is a household name in the world of drumming and so is Roots' frontman Questlove, making their combination a match made in heaven. These two powerhouses of percussion came together to create the ultimate stick for a drummer who wants to get into their flow.

With a 17" length and an extended taper, these sticks may be the best on our list for an all-out attack. These sticks sound powerful thanks to their reliable Vic Firth design and still feel strong even though they're some of the thinnest sticks the company makes.

Vic Firth and Questlove also included a teardrop tip shape for their signature series drumsticks for more tone and maximum clarity. These sticks also come without the VicGrip or paint if you want to strip the sticks down to their most basic state.

Questlove has said that he's "used Vic Firth all his life" and that "there is no other option". If you're new to drumming and don't know where to start, following in the footsteps of a Grammy-Award-winning artist isn't a bad idea.

What Could Be Improved

Some may prefer a medium taper

Best Drum Sticks Buyer's Guide

Before you buy a new pair of drumsticks, there are a couple of key features you should pay attention to to get the most out of your purchase. When it comes to drumsticks, the most important things to pay attention to are the stick's material, size and thickness, tip shape, and weight.

Material

The material of a drumstick is one of the most important factors that will go into the overall sound of your drumming. Most standard drumsticks are made from common wooden materials like oak, maple, or hickory. Each of these sticks feels different, giving you a range of options to choose from. You may have to try a couple of different sticks before you find the perfect pair.

Size and Thickness

Thicker sticks offer more power and durability, while thinner sticks provide greater agility and sensitivity. Again, this is another huge factor in the overall tone of your drumming. A heftier stick will allow you to go for power but may sacrifice too much mobility. Look to the middle ground for the best drumsticks.

Tip Shape

Drumstick tips come in various shapes, such as acorn, barrel, oval, or round. Each tip shape produces a different sound and response on the drum surface. Acorn shapes are the most common and provide the fullest response while barrel-shaped tips are primarily used for support in orchestral performances.

Weight

Balanced sticks with even weight distribution allow you to play for hours without getting tired. If your sticks are even, it could force you to make inconsistent strokes and make you more fatigued than you need to be. This can be a huge problem for heavy-hitting rock drummers who practice as hard as they play.

Luckily, most stick brands like Vic Firth and Meinl weigh the sticks well before they deliver them.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What size drumsticks should I buy?

Drumsticks come in different sizes and thicknesses. The right size depends on factors like your personal playing style, genre of music, and other preferences. Thicker sticks can give you more power and durability, while thinner sticks give you more agility and sensitivity.

Which wood material is best for drumsticks?

Hickory, maple, and oak are all popular choices for drumstick materials, each offering unique characteristics in terms of weight, durability, and feel.

The best wood material depends on your playing style and preferences. Oak sticks usually last longer than the rest of the types of wood but may be heavier than what you're looking for.

Which tip shape should I choose?

There are a ton of different tip shapes out there, each with its own set of benefits. Some of the most popular tip shapes include acorn, hybrid, barrel, oval, and round tips. The best tip shape depends on the type of drum you're playing and the overall tone you're looking for.

What's the difference between nylon tips and wood tips?

Nylon tips often produce a brighter and sharper sound while wooden tips usually produce a warmer and more mellow tone. Again, which tip you prefer depends on the tone you're going for and the performance you're involved in.

Conclusion

Finding the right pair of drumsticks can take your sound quality to the next level. While there are a couple of factors you should pay attention to before you make your decision, finding the right sticks isn't hard at all. You can find the right drumsticks for you by looking at the material they're built from, size and thickness, weight, and tip shape.

If you're looking for the pound-for-pound best overall pair of drumsticks currently available, we suggest the Vic Firth American Classic 5A for its versatile tip, reliable build quality, and affordable price tag. If you're in an orchestral performance and want something more supportive, we suggest the Meinl Stick & Brush Hybrid Drumsticks 7A.