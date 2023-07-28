5 Best Floorstanding Speakers of 2023

Are you on a quest for unparalleled audio bliss that elevates your entertainment experience to a whole new level?

Videos by American Songwriter

Are you tired of sifting through endless options, desperately seeking the best floorstanding speakers that fit your unique needs and desires?

If you nodded in agreement, rest assured that your search ends here.

In our comprehensive buyer's guide review, we delve deep into the realm of floor-standing speakers to present you with the ultimate solution to your audio cravings.

The quest for your dream speaker ends here; we've already done the groundwork to help you find your perfect audio companion.

Our top overall pick, the Klipsch Reference R-26A floorstanding speakers, will elevate your home audio setup to new heights.

So, let the audio odyssey commence, and let's unveil the exceptional world of the best floorstanding speakers!

Best Floorstanding Speakers

1. Best Overall – Klipsch Reference R-26FA Floorstanding Speakers

SPECS

Tweeter: 1" aluminum LTS tweeter

1" aluminum LTS tweeter Woofers: Dual 6.5" copper-spun IMG woofers

Dual 6.5" copper-spun IMG woofers Dimensions: 39” x 7.8” x 16.25”

Elevate your home audio to new heights with the Klipsch Reference R-26FA speakers. Designed to deliver premium sound quality, these speakers offer the perfect blend of style and performance for an unparalleled home theater experience.

Featuring a 1" aluminum LTS tweeter, these speakers ensure an exceptional high-frequency response, while the dual 6.5" copper-spun IMG woofers produce deep and powerful bass performance.

Klipsch's renowned 90x90-degree Tractrix horn technology guarantees maximum efficiency, precise sound reproduction, and room-filling audio that breathes life into your entertainment.

Experience enhanced bass response with the rear-firing port and enjoy the flexibility of dual-binding post-speaker terminals for bi-wiring or bi-amping options, delivering increased audio performance and versatility.

With the Reference R-26FA floorstanding speakers, you can trust in Klipsch's legendary engineering and dedication to innovation, transforming your home audio system into an extraordinary cinematic experience.

2. Budget Pick – Polk Monitor XT70 Large Tower Speaker

SPECS

Tweeter: 1" tweeter

1" tweeter Woofers: Two 6.5" dynamically balanced woofers

Two 6.5" dynamically balanced woofers Dimensions: 40" x 9" x 10"

Experience audio excellence with the Polk Monitor XT70, a large high-performance tower speaker that takes your entertainment to the next level.

This speaker boasts a 1" tweeter, two 6.5" dynamically balanced woofers, and two 8" passive radiators, delivering a captivating soundstage with open mid-range and punchy, responsive bass output for an immersive experience in your movies, TV shows, and music.

Built with premium quality and a modern design, the Polk Monitor XT series is an upgrade to the critically acclaimed Monitor series, incorporating the latest innovations in affordable, great-sounding speakers that effortlessly blend with any home décor.

Enjoy high-resolution sound from all inputs, as the Monitor XT70's 4- and 8-Ohm amplifiers support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X surround sound from your favorite sources.

Setting up and placing the MXT70 floor-standing speaker is a breeze, thanks to the rubber feet designed for both carpet and hardwood floors, ensuring improved stability and flexible placement.

Elevate your entertainment with the Polk Monitor XT70 tower speaker and indulge in an exceptional audio experience like never before.

SPECS

Tweeter: 1" polyester main tweeter

1" polyester main tweeter Woofers: 2 x 5.12" Mica Reinforced Cellular (MRC) Woofer

2 x 5.12" Mica Reinforced Cellular (MRC) Woofer Dimensions: 36.30" x 9.05" x 10.24"

The Sony 3-Way Speaker is a masterpiece of design that brings exceptional performance and ease of use to your home audio setup. As part of the Core Series line-up, these tower speakers are meticulously crafted to consistently deliver excellent sound quality.

Prepare to immerse yourself in an extraordinary audio experience as the speaker utilizes state-of-the-art technology to recreate music as if the artists were performing right in your room.

With precise instrument reproduction, depth, and position, the Speaker fills your space with a captivating surround sound setup, capturing every nuance and emotion of the music.

The Wide-Dispersion Super Tweeter system ensures ultra-responsive, high-frequency audio and remarkably clear vocals, adding a new dimension to your listening pleasure.

But that's not all—the speaker's bass is tight and powerful, providing a solid foundation and perfectly aligned timing across the entire frequency range. The result is an unrivaled audio experience that captivates you, making you feel the energy and passion of the original performance.

From the very first listen, the all-new Core Series speakers unfold your favorite audio tracks throughout your listening environment.

SPECS

Tweeter: 25mm EFS silk dome tweeter

25mm EFS silk dome tweeter Woofers: Two 16cm bass drivers in fiberglass

Two 16cm bass drivers in fiberglass Dimensions: 41.37" x 10.23" x 14.17"

Borea range of speakers incorporates advanced technologies to deliver an exceptional audio experience.

The EFS tweeter, equipped with Efficient Flow System, utilizes a 25mm silk dome and a specially developed phase plug to ensure homogenized high-frequency diffusion. This reduces directivity, providing consistent sound regardless of the listening location in the room.

The HiFi Floor Standing Speaker further enhances tonality with its midrange driver featuring a 100-percent natural cellulose paper membrane, free from surface treatment.

This design eliminates coloration in the intermediate frequencies, producing stunningly realistic and accurate vocal reproduction. The cone profile has been redesigned to improve rigidity and achieve an extended frequency response.

The speaker is designed with its decoupling system, featuring a pedestal for greater stability. Four inserts allow for the implementation of decoupling spikes, while rubber pads are provided if the flooring does not support the use of spikes.

This decoupling system ensures optimal acoustic performance and reduces any external interference for a pristine audio experience.

5. A Beautiful Option – Polk Signature Elite ES50 Tower Speaker

SPECS

Tweeter: 1" Terylene Tweeter

1" Terylene Tweeter Woofers: Two, 5.25" Woofers

Two, 5.25" Woofers Dimensions: 37" x 9" x 11"

Elevate your audio experience to new heights with the Polk Signature Elite ES50 speakers, designed to maximize your enjoyment of high-resolution movie soundtracks and music streamed from top services like Apple Music, Tidal, Amazon Music HD, Qobuz, and Spotify HiFi.

The Hi-Res certified Terylene dome tweeter, with its curvilinear formers, extends the response beyond the range of human hearing (40+kHz).

Combined with a powerful, low-resonance ceramic motor structure, the tweeter delivers crystal-clear, highly detailed sound that captures the energy of live music.

Signature Elite loudspeakers provide spacious, clear, and enveloping sound reproduction, ensuring a lifelike soundstage and wide sweet spot from nearly any amplifier or receiver, be it 4 or 8 ohms, vintage audiophile equipment, or the latest Dolby Atmos or DTS:X surround sound AVRs.

The three-driver Dynamic Balance speaker array with 2.5-way cascading crossovers guarantees a seamless and immersive audio experience, whether you're upgrading your home theater with an advanced Atmos setup or enjoying high-resolution music streaming.

Polk's patented Power Port design optimizes air flow from the speaker's port into your listening area, resulting in louder, deeper, and more musical bass impact without turbulence or distortion.

The dual, gold-plated five-way binding posts ensure the most efficient and lossless connection possible.

Designed for both carpet and hard floors, the speaker tower feet provide improved stability and bass coupling for flexible placement options.

Best Floorstanding Speakers Buyer's Guide

When shopping for the best floorstanding speakers, there are several crucial factors to consider to ensure you make an informed and satisfactory purchase. Here are the four most important things a buyer needs to consider:

Sound Quality

Room Size and Acoustics

Brand Reputation and Reviews

Compatibility and Connectivity

Sound Quality

When shopping for the best floor standing speakers, one of the most crucial aspects to consider is sound quality. Sound quality can significantly impact your overall audio experience and how you enjoy music, movies, or any other content.

High-quality floorstanding speakers have the ability to immerse you in the audio, making you feel like you're part of the performance.

Whether it's the thundering bass in action movies, the delicate notes of a classical symphony, or the crisp vocals in your favorite songs, superior sound quality enhances the depth and richness of the sound, adding a new dimension to your listening experience.

Top-notch floorstanding speakers can reproduce audio with remarkable clarity and detail. This means you'll be able to discern subtle nuances in the music, catch every whisper in a movie dialogue, and feel like the artists are performing live in your living room.

Sound clarity allows you to appreciate the craftsmanship and artistry behind every piece of audio content.

The best floorstanding speakers offer a balanced frequency response, covering both low and high frequencies accurately. This balance ensures that bass is punchy and controlled, midrange frequencies are smooth and natural, and high frequencies are crisp and clear.

A balanced frequency response prevents any part of the audio spectrum from overpowering the others, creating a well-rounded and pleasing sound.

High-quality floorstanding speakers are designed to reproduce sound as faithfully as possible to the original recording. This fidelity allows you to experience music and movies as they were intended by the creators, without any distortion or coloration.

The result is a more authentic and engaging listening experience that connects you to the emotions and intentions of the content.

Floorstanding speakers are typically a long-term investment, and their sound quality plays a crucial role in their durability and value over time.

Opting for speakers with exceptional sound quality ensures that you'll be satisfied with your purchase for years to come without feeling the need to upgrade frequently.

Room Size and Acoustics

Considering the room size and acoustics is of paramount importance for your floorstanding speakers. The characteristics of the room where the speakers will be placed have a significant impact on how the speakers will perform and how you'll experience the audio.

The size of the room determines how well the speakers can fill the space with sound. A larger room may require speakers with more power and higher sensitivity to deliver sufficient volume and coverage.

On the other hand, in smaller rooms, powerful speakers might overpower the space, leading to an imbalanced listening experience. Choosing speakers that match the room size ensures a smooth sound and optimal performance.

Room size affects the deep bass response of floorstanding speakers. In a large room, bass frequencies may disperse more easily, leading to potential loss of impact.

Speakers with adequate low-frequency extension are necessary to ensure that bass remains tight and well-defined, even in more extensive spaces.

Conversely, in smaller rooms, bass can accumulate, causing a boomy or muddy sound. Speakers with adjustable bass ports or placement options can help mitigate this issue.

The acoustics of the room influence sound reflections and resonance. Hard surfaces, such as bare walls and floors, can cause sound to bounce around the room, creating echoes and affecting clarity.

Acoustic treatments like rugs, curtains, and wall panels can help absorb reflections and reduce undesirable resonances, improving sound quality and reducing coloration.

Understanding the room's acoustics allows you to choose floorstanding speakers that offer placement flexibility. Some speakers have adjustable tweeters or midrange drivers, which can help direct sound toward the listening area and compensate for room reflections.

Additionally, front-firing bass ports can be beneficial in smaller spaces, where wall proximity may influence bass response.

Being aware of the room size and acoustic characteristics allows you to tailor the speaker setup to suit your preferences and optimize performance.

Speaker positioning, toe-in angles, and distance from walls can be adjusted to achieve the best sound staging and imaging for your specific room.

Brand Reputation and Reviews

When shopping for the best floorstanding speakers, brand reputation and reviews play a critical role in making an informed and satisfying purchase decision.

Considering the reputation of the brand and reading reviews from other buyers or audio experts can significantly impact your overall buying experience.

Established and reputable brands often have a long history of delivering high-quality products. They have built their reputation on consistent performance, reliable engineering, and customer satisfaction.

Choosing speakers from a reputable brand ensures a level of quality assurance, giving you confidence that you're investing in a product that meets or exceeds industry standards.

Well-known brands in the audio industry are more likely to have extensive expertise and experience in speaker design and engineering. They often invest in research and development to incorporate the latest innovations and technologies into their products.

This commitment to innovation can result in top floor standing speakers with cutting-edge features and improved performance.

Reviews from other buyers provide valuable insights into the real-world performance of the floorstanding speakers you're considering.

Reading reviews can help you understand how the speakers perform in various scenarios, their strengths and weaknesses, and how they compare to other options on the market.

Customer feedback offers practical information that complements technical specifications, helping you make a more informed decision.

Reputable brands usually offer reliable customer support and after-sales service. In the rare event that you encounter any issues with your floorstanding speakers, a trusted brand is more likely to provide efficient support, including warranties and replacement options, ensuring you have a positive ownership experience.

Compatibility and Connectivity

When shopping for the best floorstanding speakers, considering compatibility and connectivity is of paramount importance to ensure that the speakers seamlessly integrate into your existing audio setup and meet your specific needs.

Ensuring that the floorstanding speakers are compatible with your existing audio equipment, such as amplifiers, receivers, or AV systems, is essential for a seamless and hassle-free setup.

Matching the speaker's impedance and power requirements to your equipment ensures optimal performance and prevents any potential issues or damage caused by mismatched components.

Floorstanding speakers with versatile connectivity options provide greater flexibility in how you use them.

Whether you prefer wired connections like banana plugs, binding posts, or RCA connectors, or if you want the convenience of wireless connections like Bluetooth or Wi-Fi streaming, having multiple options allows you to adapt the speakers to different devices and sources.

If you plan to use the floorstanding speakers as part of a multi-room audio system, compatibility with multi-room platforms or smart home integrations becomes essential.

This enables you to synchronize audio playback across different rooms or control the speakers through voice commands or a centralized app for a cohesive audio experience throughout your home.

Considering compatibility and connectivity not only ensures immediate compatibility but also future-proofs your investment.

Opting for speakers with the latest connectivity standards, such as HDMI ARC or eARC, ensures that your speakers remain relevant and adaptable to new audio technologies and devices as they emerge.

Compatibility and connectivity options allow you to connect a wide range of audio sources to your floorstanding speakers.

Whether you want to enjoy music from a turntable, a CD player, a streaming service, a TV, or a gaming console, having the right connections ensures that you can access your favorite content with ease.

If you plan to expand your audio setup in the future, considering compatibility and connectivity options is crucial. Floorstanding speakers with additional outputs, such as subwoofer outputs, enable you to enhance your system's performance and tailor it to your preferences as your audio needs evolve.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the difference between bookshelf speakers and floorstanding speakers?

Bookshelf speakers are compact and designed to be placed on bookshelves, stands, or mounted on walls. They are typically smaller and lighter, making them more portable and easier to fit into smaller spaces.

Floorstanding speakers, also known as tower speakers, are larger and freestanding, usually placed directly on the floor. They have a taller, vertical design, often with multiple drivers for a more comprehensive sound reproduction.

How do I determine the right size and power rating for floorstanding speakers based on my room size?

Determining the right size and power rating for floorstanding speakers based on your room size involves considering factors such as room dimensions, listening distance, and the desired sound level.

Can floorstanding speakers be placed on carpet or hardwood floors, and do they require special floor spikes or isolation pads?

Yes, floor speakers can be placed on both carpet and hardwood floors. However, the choice of whether to use floor spikes or isolation pads will depend on your specific setup and room conditions.

Conclusion

In conclusion, finding the best floorstanding speakers for your audio needs involves considering various crucial factors.

As you embark on your journey to upgrade your audio setup, keep in mind the importance of sound quality, room size and acoustics, brand reputation and reviews, and compatibility and connectivity options.

High-quality floorstanding speakers can transform your listening experience, bringing the magic of music and movies to life with exceptional clarity, immersive soundscapes, and powerful bass response.

Our top pick, the Klipsch Reference R-26A speakers, are truly amazing. However, you won't be missing out on any options from this list.