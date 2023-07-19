9 Best PA Speakers of 2023

PA speakers are a great way to project your sound on the go. The right PA system will have all the bass output power you could want from only 12" of speaker.

In this article, we're going over the best PA speakers of 2023, highlighting what makes each of them stand out from the rest.

We also threw in a buyer's guide to shed light on important information before you make your purchase.

Our number one overall PA speaker is the QSC CP12 for its portability and amazing sound quality. The best PA speaker for you will work well with your current system; keep reading to find the perfect pick for you.

Best PA Speakers

1. Best Overall PA Speaker – QSC CP12

SPECS

Frequency Response: 49Hz - 20kHz

49Hz - 20kHz Weight: 30.3 lbs.

30.3 lbs. Maximum SPL: 126 dB

126 dB Total Power: 1000W

The QSC CP12 comes in at best overall because it's a compact and versatile PA speaker that delivers high-quality sound for a wide range of applications. Packed with features and designed with portability in mind, it is a reliable choice for musicians, DJs, public speakers, and small to medium venues.

One of the standout qualities of the CP12 is its simple master volume control. With a built-in 1000-watt Class-D amplifier, this speaker boasts excellent clarity and ample volume, allowing it to fill the room with rich, detailed sound.

The frequency response of 49Hz - 20kHz ensures that it reproduces both the lows and highs with remarkable precision, making it suitable for music playback and vocals alike.

Portability is another area where the CP12 excels. Weighing just under 31 pounds, it is remarkably lightweight, making transportation and setup with the rest of your DJ speakers a breeze.

The rugged, durable enclosure ensures that it can withstand the rigors of frequent use and provides reliable protection for the internal components. Its overall sound quality and power rating makes the QSC CP12 an easy choice for our top spot.

2. Best All-In-One PA Speaker – JBL Professional EON ONE Pro

SPECS

Frequency Response: 45Hz - 18kHz

45Hz - 18kHz Weight: 35 lbs.

35 lbs. Maximum SPL: 118 dB

118 dB Total Power: 250W

The JBL EON ONE Pro is a game-changer in the world of portable PA systems. This all-in-one PA speaker offers a remarkable combination of power, versatility, and convenience, making it an excellent choice for musicians, presenters, and event organizers looking for a great-sounding speaker.

At the heart of the EON ONE Pro lies its impressive audio performance. With a 7-channel mixer and a 12-inch woofer, this system delivers immersive sound with deep bass and crystal-clear highs. Its 118 dB output ensures that your message or music will be heard loud and clear, even in larger venues.

What sets the EON ONE Pro apart is its convenient all-in-one design. The entire system, including the speaker, mixer, and battery, is housed in a single portable unit.

With no separate components to carry or cables to connect, setup is a breeze. This feature makes the EON ONE Pro ideal for on-the-go performers and event organizers who require quick and easy setup without sacrificing audio quality.

If you're in the market for a high-quality speaker to add to your growing collection of audio equipment, check out the JBL EON ONE Pro.

3. Best Bluetooth Speaker – Behringer Eurolive B112W

SPECS

Frequency Response: 50Hz - 20kHz

50Hz - 20kHz Weight: 27.5 lbs.

27.5 lbs. Maximum SPL: 120 dB

120 dB Total Power: 1000W

The Behringer Eurolive B112W is a powerful PA speaker that combines exceptional sound quality with the convenience of wireless connectivity.

With seamless Bluetooth connectivity, you can easily stream music wirelessly from your smartphone, tablet, or other Bluetooth-enabled devices. This convenient feature eliminates the need for cables, allowing for a clutter-free setup and effortless control over your audio source.

Beyond its wireless capabilities, the B112W delivers outstanding audio performance. With a 12-inch woofer and a 1.35-inch compression driver, it produces clear, dynamic sound with excellent bass response and crisp highs.

The 1000-watt Class-D amplifier ensures ample power, enabling the speaker to fill the room with full-range sound even at a loud volume output.

With all PA speaker systems, portability is a key aspect of the Eurolive B112W. Weighing just under 34 pounds, it is relatively lightweight and easy to transport. The rugged enclosure provides durability and protection, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor use without sacrificing any serious volume.

Portability and connectivity are essential for modern speakers, none more so than PA speakers. The Behringer Eurolive B112W can provide anyone with great sound and even better sound coverage.

4. Best Mid-Range PA Speaker – QSC K12.2

SPECS

Frequency Response: 50Hz - 20kHz

50Hz - 20kHz Weight: 47.8 lbs.

47.8 lbs. Maximum SPL: 132 dB

132 dB Total Power: 2000W

If you're in the market for a good PA speaker and have a little more in your budget than our cheaper choices but not enough for our priciest picks, check out the QSC K12.2.

Coming in at just under $1,000 at the time of writing, this workhorse speaker is the perfect pick for anyone who wants an upgrade to their current amplifier technology.

The K12.2's loud volume levels allow it to play high frequencies with crystal clear quality. It also comes with XLR inputs, making it simple to connect to your other speakers. The QSC K12.2 also has a power output stronger than two speakers too.

These active PA speakers have some of the best sound reinforcement in the business. Check out the QSC K12.2 if you want reliable active speakers in your current setup.

5. Best PA Speaker for Medium-Sized Venues – JBL Professional JRX215

SPECS

Frequency Response: 59Hz - 13kHz

59Hz - 13kHz Weight: 60.5 lbs.

60.5 lbs. Maximum SPL: 129 dB

129 dB Total Power: 1000W

The JBL JRX215 is a formidable PA speaker designed to deliver exceptional sound performance in medium-sized venues. It is heavy at over 60 lbs., meaning it won't be the easiest loud PA speaker to bring to a venue.

But, it is one of the best powered PA speakers you can get, and its maximum sound output is sure to make your journey moving the speaker worth it.

The JRX215 shines when it comes to filling medium-sized venues with immersive audio. With its dual 15-inch woofers and 1-inch high-frequency driver, it delivers a well-balanced sound with deep, punchy bass and clear, articulate highs.

The 1000-watt peak power handling ensures ample volume and headroom to captivate audiences.

Built to withstand the demands of live performances, the JRX215 features a durable enclosure with a rugged steel grille. This not only protects the internal components but also ensures longevity, even in the face of regular transportation and setup.

The JBL JRX215 is a reliable workhorse of a PA speaker specifically designed for medium-sized venues. With its strong power output, sturdy construction, and easy integration, it delivers an exceptional audio experience that will impress both performers and audiences alike.

6. Best PA Speaker for Small Venues – Yamaha BR15

SPECS

Frequency Response: 60Hz - 20kHz

60Hz - 20kHz Weight: 47 lbs.

47 lbs. Maximum SPL: 98 dB

98 dB Total Power: 800W

The Yamaha BR15 is a compact yet powerful PA speaker designed to deliver exceptional live sound in small venues.

These passive speakers, despite their small size, pack a punch. Equipped with a 15-inch woofer and a 1-inch titanium compression driver, it produces clear, balanced sound with robust bass and crisp highs.

The 400-watt continuous power handling ensures ample volume and projection, making it perfect for intimate performances.

The BR15 comes with an integrated pole mount, making it easy to set up during your next live gig. The durable enclosure of the BR15 is built to withstand the rigors of frequent use as well.

It features a steel grille that offers protection to the internal components and ensures longevity. The compact and lightweight design of the speaker allows for easy transport and setup in small venues.

The Yamaha BR15 is a reliable and powerful PA speaker that is perfectly suited for small venue performances.

Its compact size, impressive audio performance, and rugged construction make it an excellent choice for musicians and presenters who value portability without compromising on sound quality.

7. Best Expensive PA Speaker – QSC KW152

SPECS

Frequency Response: 44Hz - 20kHz

44Hz - 20kHz Weight: 88 lbs.

88 lbs. Maximum SPL: 133 dB

133 dB Total Power: 1000W

The QSC KW152 stands as the pinnacle of audio excellence, offering unparalleled performance for those seeking the absolute best in PA speakers without budget constraints. If budget wasn't an issue for anyone, this active speaker would have been number one on our list.

The KW152 is a powerhouse of sonic capabilities. Featuring a massive 15-inch woofer and a 1.75-inch compression driver, it delivers an immersive audio experience with remarkable clarity and precision.

With its 1000-watt continuous Class-D power amplifier, this speaker effortlessly fills any space with deep, impactful bass, vibrant midrange, and sparkling highs.

Built with robust construction and reliable components, the KW152 is designed to withstand rigorous touring demands. The rugged birch plywood enclosure, reinforced with a textured paint finish, ensures durability while minimizing unwanted resonance.

Its integrated handles and pole mount options provide ease of transportation and flexible setup configurations.

The QSC KW152 is a great speaker that provides just about everything you could want from part of your PA system. If budget isn't a problem, consider buying the QSC KW152.

8. Best Budget PA Speaker – Alto Professional TS408

SPECS

Frequency Response: 62Hz - 20kHz

62Hz - 20kHz Weight: 20.7 lbs.

20.7 lbs. Maximum SPL: 130 dB

130 dB Total Power: 2000W

The Alto Professional TS408 is one of the best PA speakers on this list, and at $249, it's the cheapest as well.

You wouldn't think that the TS408 would be our budget choice when you look at what it can do—from wireless audio streaming to its three-channel digital mixer, this powered PA speaker can almost do it all.

The TS408 comes with two separate mic line switches and wireless app control, letting you get the most out of your powered PA speaker. It also has a USB charging port, so you're never too far away from a full charge.

If you're looking for more ways to connect to your Alto Professional TS408, you can also connect through the XLR/TRS combo, getting that live sound you're looking for.

The built-in amplifier works to project your sound clearly, even in the loudest of environments. The Alto Professional TS408 is one of the best PA speakers on this list - and it's the cheapest too.

9. Best Column PA Speaker – Behringer C210 Active Column Speaker

SPECS

Frequency Response: 55Hz - 17kHz

55Hz - 17kHz Weight: 30.6 lbs.

30.6 lbs. Maximum SPL: 106 dB

106 dB Total Power: 200W

The affordable, all-in-one Behringer C210 Active Column Speaker is the best column speaker on this list for a reason.

Coming in at just under $300—most of the other PA speakers on this list are almost double - the Behringer C210 is a great choice for any music enthusiast who wants their system built for them.

The C210 is a PA system all on its own. It comes with a variety of handy playback options that users can choose from through its LCD screen. As an all-in-one system, the C210 is perfect for sound reinforcement as well as wireless Bluetooth streaming.

The Behringer C210 comes with a wireless remote to make playing music even easier. If you want to play your favorite music out of some of the best powered PA speakers around, consider purchasing the Behringer C210 Active Column Speaker.

Best PA Speakers Buyer's Guide

If you're in the market for the best PA speakers money can buy you, there are a couple of key features and specifications you should keep in mind.

The top PA speakers all have a couple of things in common, including their connectivity options, total power, portability, and purpose.

Connectivity

It should go without saying, but PA speakers are pretty useless if you can't connect to them. Whether through a cord or wireless Bluetooth connectivity, you need to be able to connect to your speaker if you want to make it work.

Check out connection options on your favorite speakers before you go ahead and buy your own.

Total Power

Total power is important in PA speakers as it directly impacts the volume and sound quality they can produce.

Higher total power ratings, usually measured in watts, allow speakers to deliver a louder and more dynamic sound, making them suitable for larger venues or events with higher volume requirements.

Look over a speaker's total power before you make your purchase, as you may not need as much power for your next coffee shop gig as you think.

Portability

Portability is important for PA speakers as it allows for easy transportation and setup in various locations. Whether it's for outdoor events, conferences, or performances, portable PA speakers enable flexibility and convenience.

They can be quickly moved, reducing the time and effort required for installation, making them ideal for mobile applications where versatility and ease of use are essential.

The two main factors that affect a PA speaker's portability are its weight and whether or not it has an attached handle.

Purpose

Understanding your purpose is essential when buying a PA speaker. Different speakers cater to specific needs, such as live performances, public speaking, or background music.

Choosing a PA speaker designed for your specific purpose ensures optimal sound quality, performance, and overall satisfaction with the purchase.

Considering factors like power output, frequency response, connectivity options, and durability helps ensure the speaker aligns with your intended use.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is a good budget for PA speakers?

PA speakers come at all price points. Our most expensive in this list above come in well over $1,000, while the cheapest will cost you less than $300.

If you want a good PA speaker, you can get one for just about any price above $200. If you have $300, check out the Alto Professional TS408. If you have a whole lot more than $300, consider the QSC KW152.

In short, we'd recommend a budget between $200-$1,000 for a good PA speaker. You can get some great speakers at the top of your price point, but there are still solid choices for cheap too.

How do I make sure my new speaker is compatible?

If you're adding a PA speaker to your already existing setup, you'll need to make sure it's compatible, especially if you have multiple speakers. Look at the speaker's connectivity options, like Bluetooth or XLR.

Most speakers these days have some sort of wireless capability, so you're never too far from a speaker that works with your current system.

What is the appropriate speaker size for me?

It depends on what you want to use it for. If you're performing at small to mid-sized venues, you probably can stick between 8" and 12" speakers.

If your next gig is at a larger venue, you might want to go for the 12" to 15" speaker range instead. Always consider your intended use before purchasing your PA speaker.

Conclusion

PA speakers can either be the crown jewel in your PA system or the whole system itself. The right PA speaker has great total power, a high maximum sound level, and can be controlled with ease.

If you're looking for the pound-for-pound best PA speaker on the market, check out the QSC CP12.