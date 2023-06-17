8 Best Turntable Speakers of 2023

If you’re an audio enthusiast, searching for the best turntable speakers to complete your home setup can be quite a journey.

With so many options out there, it’s easy to get overwhelmed trying to find the speakers that best fit your unique audio preferences.

The perfect turntable speakers will allow you to create a personalized sound environment that will make all the difference when listening to music.

In this article, we’ve picked 8 of the best speakers for vinyl to complete your audio system, from budget picks to premium options. If you’re looking for a set of speakers that will bring your vinyl records to life, you’ve come to the right place.

We’ve also included a Buyer’s Guide with tips and key factors to keep in mind when shopping for this product.

Our #1 pick is the KEF Q150 Bookshelf Speakers because they deliver premium sound at a competitive price. They have excellent sound quality, with clear highs, rich mids, and punchy bass.

1. Best Overall – KEF Q150 Bookshelf Speakers

SPECS

Frequency Response: 51Hz – 28kHz (±3dB)

51Hz – 28kHz (±3dB) Nominal Impedance: 8 ohms

8 ohms Sensitivity: 86dB

86dB Special Feature: Uni-Q Driver Array

The KEF Q150 Bookshelf Speakers earn our #1 pick because they offer a high-quality audio experience with clear and balanced sound for a competitive price.

Whether you’re a beginner venturing into the world of audio systems or a seasoned expert, these speakers are a versatile option that offers great sound reproduction with wide frequency response.

Their Uni-Q Driver Array design feature makes the speakers produce a superb sound that seems to come from one single spot rather than different places.

In other words, when you listen to music, the various instruments will sound like they’re coming from their proper places in the sound space, creating an immersive listening experience.

Also, their low-resonance cabinet reduces unwanted vibrations and ensures that the sound remains focused and accurate.

Overall, the KEF Q150 Bookshelf Speakers offer superb sound quality that justifies their price, making them worth your money.

2. Best Speakers for High-Frequencies – Klipsch RP-600M

SPECS

Frequency Response: 45Hz – 25kHz (+/- 3dB)

45Hz – 25kHz (+/- 3dB) Nominal Impedance: 8 ohms

8 ohms Sensitivity: 96dB

The Klipsch RP-600M speakers have a vibrant sound and strong bass performance, but they’re known for their high-frequency response. Also, their wide dispersion makes the sound they produce spread evenly throughout the room, which creates an absorbing atmosphere.

These speakers have a distinctive feature, their horn-loaded tweeter, which produces powerful high-frequency sounds, enhancing the listening experience. This is a particularly valuable feature for those audio lovers who appreciate the detailed rendition of instruments like drums and guitars.

Also, they have a greatly engineered cabinet, which minimizes unwanted vibrations.

Overall, the Klipsch RP-600M speakers offer a crystal-clear sound and robust bass with little to no distortion. Also, when it comes to the precision of high frequencies, these passive speakers knock it out of the park.

3. Best Budget Speakers – ELAC Debut 2.0 B6.2

SPECS

Frequency Response: 44Hz – 35kHz

44Hz – 35kHz Nominal Impedance: 6 ohms

6 ohms Sensitivity: 87dB

The ELAC Debut 2.0 B6.2 speakers are built to last. They are made with quality materials that make them a great option.

These bookshelf speakers have an impressive frequency range. The materials offer stiffness and responsiveness, resulting in a tight bass. Their sensitivity to high frequencies ensures clarity in the upper registers as long as you avoid pushing the volume.

Also, their distinctive feature, the improved waveguide, helps deliver a more spacious and immersive listening experience by dispersing the high-frequency sounds evenly.

Overall, the ELAC Debut 2.0 B6.2 speakers offer a well-balanced sound. They are highly versatile, making them perfect for enjoying a wide variety of music genres.

4. Best Compact Speakers – Polk Audio Signature S15

SPECS

Frequency Response: 44Hz – 40kHz

44Hz – 40kHz Nominal Impedance: 8 ohms

8 ohms Sensitivity: 88 dB

The Polk Audio Signature S15 speakers combine a compact size and lightweight design with excellent performance.

Thanks to their driver system design, these bookshelf speakers deliver a solid mid-range and bass response. Their woofer is designed to reduce distortion, which allows these speakers to produce deep, powerful bass.

They also produce a decent volume level with relatively low power input, making them suitable for different types of amplifiers.

All in all, these speakers produce a well-rounded and punchy sound. They are great bookshelf speakers to pair with a turntable since they can truly showcase the nuances and warmth of vinyl records.

SPECS

Frequency Response: 47Hz – 45kHz (-6dB)

47Hz – 45kHz (-6dB) Nominal Impedance: 8 Ohms (min. 3.2 Ohms)

8 Ohms (min. 3.2 Ohms) Sensitivity: 85dB (2.83V/1m)

If you’re willing to invest in your home audio setup, the KEF LS50 Meta speakers are definitely worth considering. They combine an impeccable design with great sound quality.

These speakers feature several innovative technologies that make them stand out. First, they have a Uni-Q driver array —just like the KEF Q150— that creates a more natural and accurate soundstage.

Second, the LS50 Meta speakers present a new type of sound absorption technology that reduces unwanted resonances, which results in a cleaner sound.

Also, their wide frequency response allows them to reproduce a wide range of frequencies, from deep bass to high treble, with no distortion.

So, if you’re willing to invest in a top-of-the-line audio experience, the KEF LS50 Meta speakers won’t disappoint. They are the perfect speakers for vinyl because they deliver an unrivaled level of clarity and precision.

6. Best Powered Speakers – Audioengine A2+

SPECS

Frequency Response: 65Hz – 22 kHz (±3dB)

65Hz – 22 kHz (±3dB) Sensitivity: 86dB (2.83V/1m)

86dB (2.83V/1m) Impedance: 8 ohms

If you’re looking for a pair of versatile powered speakers, the Audioengine A2+ is the perfect choice. These speakers provide a variety of input choices, including Bluetooth for wireless audio streaming and a 3.5mm stereo mini-jack that allows you to connect a turntable and other devices.

Whether you want to play your vinyl records or use them as computer speakers, these speakers will do the job seamlessly. Plus, they are powered speakers, which means that they come with built-in amplifiers, so there is no need for additional equipment.

They also offer a well-balanced sound signature with clear highs and a detailed midrange.

Overall, the Audioengine A2+ is the best-powered speaker for those audio enthusiasts seeking high-quality sound without sacrificing connectivity. These wireless speakers can be connected to multiple sources while maintaining great sound quality.

7. Best High-End Turntable Speakers – Q Acoustics 3050i

SPECS

Frequency Response: 44 Hz – 30 kHz

44 Hz – 30 kHz Sensitivity: 91 dB

91 dB Impedance: 6 ohms

There’s no denying that the Q Acoustics 3050i speakers come with a higher price point than the others on this list, but they are worth the investment. These floor-standing speakers are a true marvel in the world of audio quality.

They have been engineered to provide great accuracy across the frequency range. Their design aims to provide the best sound quality: they have a reduced cabinet resonance that eliminates sympathetic resonance to produce the cleanest sound possible.

Also, their dual 6.5″ paper woofers offer controlled bass, and their tweeter adds detail to the highs.

Overall, the Q Acoustics 3050i floor-standing speakers offer a premium sound quality and are made with high-quality materials, ensuring that you hear every note with remarkable precision.

8. Best Speaker for Vinyl – Klipsch Cornwall IV

SPECS

Frequency Response: 34Hz – 20kHz +/-3dB

34Hz – 20kHz +/-3dB Sensitivity: 102dB

102dB Nominal Impedance: 8 ohms compatible

If you have the means to buy these speakers, go for it without any doubt. These high-performance floor-standing speakers are a true gem for audiophiles who crave a captivating listening experience.

The Cornwall IV Klipsch speakers can produce a wide range of frequencies with excellent clarity and detail, making them well-suited for various music genres, including rock, classical, and jazz. They are also very efficient, so they can be used with a wide range of amplifiers.

They excel at reproducing the warmth and richness of vinyl records, making them one of the top speakers for vinyl. They offer an unparalleled dynamic sound signature thanks to their three-way design with a 15-inch woofer, a 10-inch midrange driver, and a 1-inch tweeter.

Also, not only do these speakers deliver outstanding audio performance, but they also make a statement in any room. Their elegant design is sure to impress both visually and acoustically.

Despite their substantial price tag, investing in the Klipsch Cornwall IV speakers is investing in a lifetime of musical bliss.

Best Turntable Speakers Buyer’s Guide

There are several things to consider when shopping for turntable speakers: sound quality, connectivity and compatibility, features, and, of course, how much money you’re willing to spend.

Sound Quality

It’s essential to look for speakers that offer clear, detailed, and balanced sound. Pay attention to features such as frequency response, sensitivity, and overall audio performance to ensure a great listening experience.

Connectivity and Compatibility

When shopping for turntable speakers, don’t forget to look at the speakers’ connectivity options to ensure they are compatible with your turntable and other audio devices.

Take into account whether you need Bluetooth connectivity, Wi-Fi, or wired connections for your existing setup. If you are looking for a pair of versatile speakers, the Audioengine A2+ is your best bet.

Features

Some turntable speakers have additional features, such as built-in amplifiers or purpose-built features, so be sure to consider these extras when shopping. Taking the time to explore these additional features can help you find the perfect speakers for your audio preferences.

Budget

Last but not least, budget. It’s important to define your budget range and find speakers accordingly. Keep in mind the speakers’ overall quality and features to find a balance between affordability and performance.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can I use any speakers with a turntable, or do I need specific ones?

You can technically use any speakers with a turntable, but there is one important factor to keep in mind.

Turntables produce a phono-level signal, which is not the same as most other audio devices produce, so you need to ensure your speakers work with the turntable signal.

Some speakers have a built-in phono preamp to handle this signal, while others need an additional phono preamp to make the signal compatible.

When choosing speakers for your turntable, it’s important to check if the speakers have a built-in phono preamp or if you need additional equipment to make the signal compatible.

Which are better: passive speakers or active speakers?

Passive speakers require a separate amplifier to power them. They allow for more flexibility in selecting the amplifier, which can impact the overall sound quality. They also allow the option to upgrade components in the future.

On the other hand, active speakers, also known as powered speakers, have built-in amplifiers, which simplify the setup. Active speakers are generally more compact and convenient for smaller spaces or setups.

Ultimately, the “better” choice depends on your sound preferences. Passive speakers allow you to customize the sound, and powered speakers offer simplicity.

Can turntable speakers be used with other audio devices, like TVs or computers?

Yes, turntable speakers can be used with other audio devices. Most turntable speakers have multiple connectivity options, like RCA or auxiliary inputs, which allow you to connect them to various devices.

So, if you want to use your turntable speakers with your TV or computer, you can simply connect them using the appropriate adapters.

What are some tips for caring for turntable speakers?

Turntable speakers are relatively easy to care for, but there are a few things you can do to keep them in good condition:

Dusting: Regularly dust the speaker to prevent buildup. Dust can affect the sound quality or cause your speakers to overheat.

Placement: Put your speakers in a suitable location, away from direct sunlight or extreme temperatures.

Cable management: Keep your cables properly organized to minimize tangling and strain. Make sure they are not stretched or bent.

Conclusion

When shopping for turntable speakers, don’t forget to take into account the sound quality, connectivity and compatibility, and durability of the product.

If you want to enjoy an exceptional audio experience at an unbeatable price, consider the KEF Q150 Bookshelf Speakers. They offer a crystal-clear and balanced sound, and their unique feature, the Uni-Q Driver Array, helps create an immersive listening experience.

If you are willing to invest in your audio setup, the Klipsch Cornwall IV speakers are, by far, the best option. They offer a premium audio experience and are built to last.