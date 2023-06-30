12 Best Center Channel Speakers of 2023

Finding the right center channel speakers for your current or future setup can be complicated—some center channel speakers can be used as left and right speakers, while others can only be used in the middle.

The perfect center channel speaker brings your surround sound system together, creating a cohesive network of optimum sound quality.

In this article, we'll go over the best center channel speakers for music producers and the average music (or home theater) enthusiast.

We also threw in a buyer's guide with some of the most frequently asked questions surrounding center channel speakers to shed some light on the product.

Our number one pick overall for best center channel speaker is the Klipsch Reference Premiere RP-450C because of its astounding sound and build quality.

Best Center Channel Speakers

1. Best Overall Center Channel Speaker – Klipsch Reference Premiere RP-450C

SPECS

Frequency Response: 58Hz - 25kHz +/- 3dB

58Hz - 25kHz +/- 3dB Impendence: 8 Ohms

8 Ohms Sensitivity: 97dB

97dB Power Handling: 150W/600W

The best center channel speakers have solid bass, clear sound quality and can reliably connect to your current sound systems.

The Klipsch Reference Premiere RP-450C does all this and more. It comes with Klipsch's renowned Hybrid Horn technology, focusing your audio through flared openings.

The RP-450C comes with four 5.25" woofers in Klipsch's durable Cerametallic material. Klipsch includes a magnetic grille that you can easily snap into place if you want to cover your speakers. If you want to snap it off and take a look at the copper-colored woofers, you can with ease.

The Reference Premiere RP-450C also comes with binding posts to connect to many different types of connectors and cables. The binding post terminals will accept single-type banana plugs, pin-connectors and spade-connectors, and bare wire.

The RP-450C is the best overall center channel speaker on this list because of Klipsch's incredible build quality and the Reference Premiere series' astounding features.

This speaker will work perfectly for music production or in your home theater. Place it above or below your screen, and you'll hear crisp vocals and booming bass. It's less than $400 at the time of writing, a reasonable price for a great center speaker.

2. Best Expensive Center Channel Speaker – Bowers and Wilkins HTM72 S2

SPECS

Frequency Response: 70 Hz - 28kHz +/-3dB

70 Hz - 28kHz +/-3dB Impendence: 8 Ohms Compatible

8 Ohms Compatible Sensitivity: 87dB

87dB Power Handling: 30W/120W

If you're looking for the best speakers on the market and budget isn't an issue, check out the Bowers and Wilkins HTM72 S2. It's over $600 at the time of writing, almost double what other speakers can cost.

The HTM72 justifies its higher-than-normal price tag through amazing sound quality that's perfect for your home theater system or music studio.

Bowers and Wilkins are known for their high-end speakers, and the HTM72 S2 is no different. The speaker comes with two 5" midrange drivers that ensure precise instrument reproduction and excellent vocal clarity. The 1" Decoupled Carbon Dome tweeter also works to provide crystal clear dialogue.

With only two midrange drivers, the HTM72 S2 is a perfect fit for the tightest home theater setup. It can also work well in a smaller music studio, delivering high-quality audio in a box that weighs just above 20 lbs.

If budget isn't an issue and you're looking for a new center channel speaker that knocks everything it does out of the park, check out the Bowers and Wilkins HTM72 S2.

3. Best Budget Center Channel Speaker – Polk Audio T30

SPECS

Frequency Response: 55Hz - 24kHz

55Hz - 24kHz Impendence: 8 Ohms Compatible

8 Ohms Compatible Sensitivity: 90dB

90dB Power Handling: 100W

You can get a great speaker without breaking the bank, and the Polk Audio T30 is a perfect example.

You can find one of Polk Audio's finest pieces online for less than $150, making this center channel speaker an excellent choice for an audio enthusiast who wants their surround sound systems to remain affordable.

The Polk Audio T30 features one 1" tweeter and two 5.25" Dynamic Balance Drivers that deliver deep bass and clear audio even at high volumes.

High frequencies aren't a problem either due to the T30's silk dome and wave-guided tweeter. This budget center channel speaker is perfect for playing music or watching movies.

Polk Audio is known for its quality audio equipment, and the T30 is no exception. The dedicated subwoofer provides a solid bass response, while the silk dome tweeters give you the crystal-clear vocals you're looking for.

Check out the Polk Audio T30 if you want a great compact speaker that won't cost you an arm and a leg.

4. Best Center Channel Speaker to Blend In – Polk Audio 255C-RT

SPECS

Frequency Response: 50Hz - 25kHz -3dB

50Hz - 25kHz -3dB Impendence: 8 Ohm

8 Ohm Sensitivity: 90dB

90dB Power Handling: 150W

Another hit speaker from Polk Audio, the 255C-RT, is the best speaker on this list at blending in. The 255C-RT is part of the aptly named Vanishing Series from Polk Audio, and it'll do exactly that.

The speaker comes with a paintable Sheer-Grille for customization, ensuring that you can blend your 255C-RTs into any background.

Some channel speakers are large, bulky, and take up too much space underneath your TV. The 25C-RT is much more compact than other speakers, making it easier to install into your wall.

Mid-range frequencies sound great coming out of this speaker too, and the 25C-RT doesn't have any trouble playing a high dynamic range either.

If you want a smaller speaker to fit under one of your flat panel TVs, consider buying the Polk Audio 255C-RT. Polk Audio is one of the most reliable brands in the speaker industry, so you can rest assured that you'll be getting a good product in the 255C-RT.

5. Best Center Channel Speaker for Vocal Clarity – Polk Audio Signature Elite ES30

SPECS

Frequency Response: 55Hz - 40kHz

55Hz - 40kHz Impendence: 8 Ohm

8 Ohm Sensitivity: 89dB

89dB Power Handling: 125W

Center channel speakers have both drivers and tweeters for a reason - they're the speakers in your surround sound system that are responsible for any vocals or dialogue.

You'll want your center channel speaker to be able to give you a deep bass response and clear vocals, and the Polk Audio Signature Elite ES30 does just that.

The speaker houses two powerful 5.25" mica-reinforced polypropylene Dynamic Balance woofers and a crystal clear 1" dome tweeter. The ES30 comes with a wide frequency response that can play detailed sound at any level.

The high-quality sound this speaker plays will ensure that you get the best out of your audio, even at maximum volume levels.

Playing vocals is an important function of a good center channel speaker. Whether you're using it in your home theater or your music production studio, the Polk Audio Signature Elite ES30 is a great pick for an audio enthusiast who wants reliable audio equipment.

6. Best Center Channel Speaker for Home Theater – Focal 100 IWLCR5

SPECS

Frequency Response: 55Hz - 23kHz

55Hz - 23kHz Impendence: 8 Ohms

8 Ohms Sensitivity: 90.5dB

90.5dB Power Handling: 25W/120W

Center channel speakers are hugely popular for home theaters as they can provide both the sound effects and dialogue you're looking for. They work great as the centerpiece in home theater systems, and none work quite as well as the Focal 100 IWLCR5.

If you want to use two center channel speakers, you can use the IWLCR5 as a vertical pair of left and right speakers. The Focal IWLCR5 also works well as a traditional horizontal speaker placed above or below your screen.

The in-wall speaker comes with a single 1" inverted dome tweeter and two 5.125" three-position woofers that boost bass frequencies and improve sound effects.

The Focal IWLCR4 provides some of the best sound quality of any speaker on this list through natural-sounding vocals and a neutral sound signature.

If you're in need of a speaker that can provide you with booming bass and crisp and clear sound, consider buying the Focal 100 IWLCR5.

It's less than $300 at the time of writing, which is a reasonable price point for a great speaker that provides the cinematic sound you're looking for in a home theater system.

7. Best In-Wall Center Channel Speaker – Klipsch R-5502-WII

SPECS

Frequency Response: 46hZ - 20kHz +/- 3dB

46hZ - 20kHz +/- 3dB Impendence: 8 Ohm

8 Ohm Sensitivity: 92dB

92dB Power Handling: 75W/300W

When you buy a center channel speaker, you usually have two options: you can either place the speaker above or below your TV screen, or you can mount it into your wall.

Mounting a speaker on your wall can make your setup look sleek and discreet, and the Klipsch R-5502-W II is perfect for both.

Another one of Klipsch's staples, the R-5502-W II, is the best in-wall speaker on our list for a reason. It handles acoustic audio well and can be integrated with your existing speakers with ease.

It even comes with a paintable magnetic grille so you can blend it right into your setup. Klipsch speakers are always reliable, and the R-5502-W II is no exception.

In-wall speakers can be an exciting addition to your current setup. If you want something for your center channels that will blend into the background with solid sound directivity, check out the Klipsch R-5502-W II.

8. Best Center Channel Speaker with 4 Subwoofers – Polk Audio Monitor XT35

SPECS

Frequency Response: 57hZ - 40kHz

57hZ - 40kHz Impendence: 8 Ohm

8 Ohm Sensitivity: 87dB

87dB Power Handling: 200W

The number of subwoofers your speaker features changes how it sounds. The more woofers, the bigger the bass and the Polk Audio Monitor XT35 packs a punch.

This four-woofer speaker is great at handling high-frequency sounds and a wide frequency range. It's relatively small for the amount of power it produces, so it can fit right into a wall mount or hide underneath your TV.

The XT35 will work well with your existing speakers, connecting easily with both the left and right channels. It also comes with a preinstalled grille and a single 1" high-res dome tweeter for clear vocals.

Most speakers don't need wires, but you can connect and speaker cable to the HT35 if you want to ensure a good connection.

Acoustic audio sounds great coming out of the HT35 as well due to its excellent build quality. Let the Polk Audio XT35 monitor your center channels with all four of its mighty subwoofers.

It's around $300, too, again, a reasonable price tag for a durable and powerful speaker.

9. Best Center Channel Speaker with 2 Subwoofers – Klipsch Reference Premiere RP-600C

SPECS

Frequency Response: 58Hz - 25kHz +/- 3dB

58Hz - 25kHz +/- 3dB Impendence: 8 Ohm Compatible

8 Ohm Compatible Sensitivity: 97dB

97dB Power Handling: 125W/500W

While four subwoofers, you sacrifice available system headroom for resounding bass. With two subwoofers, you'll still get ample bass, and you'll get greater dynamic range plus lower distortion.

If you're looking for a quality two-woofer speaker, look no further than the Klipsch Reference Premiere RP-600C.

Another one of Klipsch's speakers in the Reference Premiere series, the RP-600C, is the best speaker on this list, with only two subwoofers.

The speaker comes with two huge 6.5" cone woofers with rigid and lightweight coils. The RP-600C makes up for the fact that it only has two woofers through these massive drivers. Their lightweight design provides excellent sound quality that stands out even in surround sound setups.

Most stereo speakers that act as center speakers don't have the same robust design that Klispch includes with their product. It's a game changer, as the titanium diaphragm tweeter and hybrid cross-section Tractrix horn make this center speaker a cut above the rest.

Buy the Klipsch Reference Premiere RP-600C if you want the best two-woofer speaker around.

10. Best Center Channel Speaker from Polk Audio – Polk Audio Signature Elite ES35

SPECS

Frequency Response: 66Hz - 40kHz

66Hz - 40kHz Impendence: 8 Ohm

8 Ohm Sensitivity: 89dB

89dB Power Handling: 150W

We've gone over Polk Audio a lot on this list for a good reason. They're one of the best, most reliable companies around when it comes to speakers, and their best yet is the Polk Audio Signature Elite ES35. Every Polk Audio speaker on this list has earned their spot, but none more so than the ES35.

The Signature Elite ES35 is the only speaker on this list that features not two, not four, but six 3" drivers. They're all made with Polk Audio's patented mica-reinforced polypropylene material, giving them a flexible but reliable feel.

The ES35 works well in a surround sound system, too, as this speaker features easy ways to connect to the left and right channels.

Even though it has six drivers, you can easily squeeze this speaker into a wall mount to blend it into your background. Its stylish design means it doesn't need to be hidden, though - it'll look great right underneath your TV with the rest of your setup.

If you like Polk Audio as we do, check out their Signature Elite ES35.

11. Best Center Channel Speaker from Yamaha Audio – Yamaha NS-C210BL

SPECS

Frequency Response: 65Hz - 45kHz

65Hz - 45kHz Impendence: 6 Ohm

6 Ohm Sensitivity: 86dB

86dB Power Handling: 40W/120W

Yamaha Audio is another great company when it comes to making reliable, affordable speakers. Their NS-C210BL is one of their best, and we chose it not only for its excellent sound quality but for its affordable price point.

Yamaha's NS-C210BL is just under $100, which makes it a great starting point for someone looking for solid surround sound speakers.

Yamaha uses ultra-lightweight woofers to get a fast bass response without losing any power. They also include a smaller 0.875" tweeter for sharp audio and clear dialogue. The sleek black design also makes the NS-C210BL a great speaker to place under your TV.

If you want a reliable speaker from a reliable company, check out Yamaha Audio's NS-C210BL. It comes in at a great price point and offers everything you could need from a center channel speaker.

12. Best Center Channel Speaker for Big Spaces – Sony SSC8

SPECS

Frequency Response: 5Hz - 25kHz

5Hz - 25kHz Impendence: 6 Ohm

6 Ohm Sensitivity: 87dB

87dB Power Handling: 145W

Center speakers can be placed in small music production spaces or in large spaces like a home theater. If you're looking for a speaker that can not only handle a big space but make the most out of it, the Sony SSC8 may be the speaker for you.

Its dual 4" woofer cones, coupled with its single 1" soft dome tweeter, are perfect for surround sound systems.

Sony includes special foam inside their speaker houses to reproduce sound clearly while sacrificing as little bass as possible.

The SSC8 also comes with a solid frequency range, so you can be sure to get the most out of anything your play. Sony's SSC8 works perfectly for music production, watching movies, or even playing video games.

If you have a big space and want to make sure you have the sound to fill it, check out the Sony SSC8. It comes from a reliable company in Sony and has all the power you need to get the most out of your space.

Best Center Channel Speakers Buyer's Guide

If you're looking for the best center channel speakers on the market, there are a couple of key features you should take into consideration.

The top speakers are worth what they cost, have excellent sound quality, and are compatible with your current setup.

Value

The speakers we've included on this list range in price from under $100 to well over $500. Each of them has its own value according to its price, so be sure to get the most out of your speaker no matter how much you spend on it.

We would recommend evaluating your current wants and needs to see just how much you might want to spend on a speaker.

Compatibility

If you already have a surround sound system set up, it's not enough that the speaker works; it also needs to be compatible with what you currently have.

Most speakers are pretty good at integrating with your current system, but make sure they are before making your purchase.

Sound Quality

It should go without saying, but the sound quality is one of the most important things you should take into consideration when buying a center channel speaker.

The center channel is responsible for both sound effects and dialogue, so be sure you're getting a speaker that will do everything you need it to when buying.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is a center channel speaker?

The center channel speaker is the centermost speaker in your surround sound system that plays both sound effects and vocals or dialogue from whatever you're playing. It's pivotal to a cohesive surround sound setup.

How does it differ from other speakers?

Other speakers in your surround sound system are usually only responsible for one thing, either dialogue or sound effects. The center channel does both.

Where should it be positioned?

As the name implies, the center channel speaker should be in the center of your room, underneath or above your TV or monitor. It can either be mounted into the wall or placed onto a flat surface.

Conclusion

Center channel speakers are not only a great addition to your surround sound system, their essential in getting the most out of your setup.

Good speakers will get the most out of your money, provide excellent sound quality, and will fit right into your current system.

If you're looking for the overall best center channel speaker, it's the Klipsch Reference Premiere RP-450C. However, if you're looking for a great speaker that doesn't break the bank, the Polk Audio T30 is an excellent alternative.