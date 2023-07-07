8 Best Guitar Wall Hangers of 2023

Everyone knows the struggle of finding a safe spot for your guitar after a practice session. Leaving it leaning against a wall is too risky, and putting it back in its case is a hassle.

Using a guitar wall hanger is the perfect way to keep guitars protected and easily accessible to quickly grab when inspiration strikes. No more struggling with guitar cases or risking damage by leaving it on the couch.

In this article, we have picked 10 of the best hangers for any type of guitar, from budget picks to premium and unique options. Your guitar will be securely held in place, ready for you to play whenever you want.

We’ve also included a Buyer’s Guide with tips and key factors to keep in mind when shopping for this product.

Our #1 pick is the String Swing CC01K because it is an affordable and easy-to-install wall hanger built to stand the test of time. It will protect your guitar's finish from scratches and complement your decor.

Best Guitar Wall Hangers

1. Best Overall – String Swing CC01K

SPECS

Material: Solid hardwood

Solid hardwood Cradle opening width: 1.75 inches

1.75 inches Weight capacity: 15 pounds

15 pounds Dimensions: 4 inches x 3.75 inches x 5.5 inches

The String Swing CC01K earns our #1 pick due to its simple yet effective design. It is the best guitar wall hanger in terms of affordability and functionality.

All guitarists need a reliable hanger to store their instruments, and this classic one does the job splendidly. It is the perfect combination of functionality and aesthetics.

One of the best features of the String Swing is its adjustable angle: you can tilt the hanger to your angle of choice, which ensures that your guitar is displayed on the wall exactly the way you want it.

When it comes to protecting your precious instrument, the String Swing CC01K gets the job done. The cradle that holds the neck of your guitar comes with a soft rubber grip that prevents it from getting scratched.

Also, the String Swing CC01K is easy to install and can be mounted on any type of wall. It comes with the necessary hardware, so you won’t have to worry about having the right anchors and screws at home.

Overall, the String Swing CC01K is the best guitar wall hanger for storing your instrument. It's well-made, easy to use, and you can get it for very little money.

2. Best Steel Guitar Hanger – Gator Frameworks GFW-GTR-HNGRBLK

SPECS

Material: Steel

Steel Cradle opening width: 1.5 inches

1.5 inches Weight capacity: 15 pounds

15 pounds Dimensions: 4.25 inches x 3.25 inches x 6 inches

The Gator Frameworks GFW-GTR-HNGRBLK is also a great option to store your guitar safely. It is an affordable and versatile guitar mount that will hold all types of guitars perfectly.

It comes with a rubberized swivel yoke that securely cradles guitars without putting any pressure or strain on the neck.

Also, this product is built to last. It’s made of reliable materials and has a durable construction.

The main difference between this hanger and the String Swing CC01K is the material: the GFW-GTR-HNGRBLK features a black-finished metal construction, which gives it a modern look. The String Swing CC01K, on the other hand, has a more basic design made of wood.

Overall, the Gator Frameworks GFW-GTR-HNGRBLK is an affordable and reliable option for hanging guitars. Its sturdy construction and black-finished metal design make it a great investment.

3. Best Horizontal Guitar Hanger – String Swing CC151LP

SPECS

Material: Steel

Steel Cradle opening width: 2.5 inches

2.5 inches Weight capacity: 15 pounds

15 pounds Dimensions: 4.5 inches x 19.5 inches x 3.75 inches

What sets this hanger apart is its horizontal design, which is its most notable feature. The String Swing CC151LP comes with adjustable arms, which means you can fit guitars of all shapes and sizes. It's a versatile solution that ensures a secure fit for your instrument.

It also has a soft rubber grip that prevents guitars from getting scratched, and it has a very simple installation process. From drywall, plaster, concrete, or wooden walls, this hanger can be installed on any type of surface.

Also, the hanger is low-profile, which means it won't take up too much space on your wall.

In terms of durability, the CC151LP is built to last. It is constructed with high-quality materials that ensure its sturdiness.

Overall, the String Swing CC151LP is a great option for those looking to display their guitars horizontally. It is sturdy and versatile, and it can be installed on any type of wall.

4. Best Innovative Guitar Hanger – Hercules GSP38WB+

SPECS

Material: Steel

Steel Cradle opening width: 1.1 inches

1.1 inches Weight capacity: 16.5 pounds

16.5 pounds Dimensions: 4.1 inches x 3.9 inches x 6.1 inches

One key factor that separates this hanger from the others is its unique design. The Hercules GSP38WB is quite different from traditional guitar hangers due to its innovative approach to instrument support.

It has an innovative design called “Auto Grip System (AGS),” which features specially designed arms that automatically close when guitars are placed onto the hanger. This locking mechanism ensures a strong grip.

This Hercules hanger also includes a swiveling yoke, which allows for easy adjustment. Whether you have an acoustic or electric guitar, this hanger will work just fine.

In addition, it can be installed on various types of walls, which makes it a versatile option for those looking for a non-specific hanger.

Overall, the Hercules GSP38WB+ is a great option if you’re looking for extra support and security. Thanks to its innovative locking mechanism, "Auto Grip System (AGS)," the Hercules GSP38WB will give you peace of mind when hanging your guitars.

5. Best Unique Guitar Hanger – Grip Studios GuitarGrip

SPECS

Material: Polyurethane

Polyurethane Cradle opening width: 1.5 inches

1.5 inches Weight capacity: 15 pounds

15 pounds Dimensions: 4.5 inches x 2.5 inches x 2.5 inches

Let’s take a moment to appreciate this design. The Guitar Studios GuitarGrip is an eye-catching guitar wall mount that will keep a firm grip on your guitar while definitely grabbing all the looks.

If you’re willing to spend extra money on your music space, this hanger will certainly be a conversation starter.

However, despite its visually captivating design, this wall hanger doesn't compromise functionality. Its construction is sturdy, which ensures that your guitar is well-supported.

Also, it can accommodate a wide range of guitars, from electric to acoustic ones. So, regardless of the type of guitar you play, you can rest assured that the GuitarGrip will work with your guitar.

Overall, this hanger not only has a secure hold and is very versatile, but it also has an eye-catching design that won't go unnoticed. If you’re willing to invest some money, the GuitarGrip is a great option.

6. Best Versatile Guitar Hanger – D'Addario Planet Waves Guitar Dock

SPECS

Material: Plastic

Plastic Cradle opening width: 1.5 inches

1.5 inches Weight capacity: 10 pounds

10 pounds Dimensions: 4.5 inches x 2.5 inches x 3.5 inches

The D’Addario Guitar Dock stands out due to its versatility: it comes with an adjustable yoke that fits various guitar sizes and shapes.

The installation process is straightforward, and all the necessary hardware is included in the package. Plus, the Dock can be easily adjusted to your preferred height so you can choose the best position for your guitar.

Also, this guitar wall mount features a rubberized coating on the cradle and neck support, offering great protection for your guitar's finish.

Overall, the D’Addario Guitar Dock is a reliable and practical choice for guitar storage. Its simple yet functional design and adjustable yoke make it a great option for guitarists of all levels.

7. Best Multi-Purpose Guitar Hanger – Epic Accessories Guitar Hanger

SPECS

Material: Plastic

Plastic Weight capacity: 45 pounds

45 pounds Dimensions: 5 inches x 8 inches x 2.4 inches

We all know the struggle of losing picks around the house only to find them months later behind the couch or under the fridge.

The Epic Accessories Guitar Hanger is not only a reliable wall hanger, but it is also a great option to solve this problem. This hanger is made of high-quality plastic, and its large storage shelf is perfect for keeping your picks organized.

It also has adjustable arms that can accommodate guitars of all shapes and sizes, and the soft rubber grip prevents guitars from getting scratched.

If you're looking for a hanger that is both functional and stylish, the Epic Accessories Guitar Hanger is a great option. It's made of high-quality materials, it's easy to use, and it offers great value for its price.

8. Best Classy Guitar Hanger – TESLYAR Guitar Holder

SPECS

Material: Ash Wood

Ash Wood Cradle opening width: 2.16 inches

2.16 inches Weight capacity: 44 pounds

44 pounds Dimensions: 7.87 inches x 5.51 inches x 4.72 inches

The TESLYAR Guitar Holder is a stylish and functional way to display your guitar. This guitar wall mount has an elegant design that adds a touch of sophistication to your music room and complements any room decor.

With its sturdy construction, it provides reliable support for your guitar, keeping it securely in place while still allowing for easy access. Also, the soft silicone padding on the contact points ensures that your guitar's finish remains free from scratches.

The TESLYAR Guitar Holder can be mounted on any type of wall, and it can also accommodate a wide range of guitar sizes.

Overall, this wall mount offers a perfect blend of style and functionality. It's a great choice for guitarists who want to showcase their beloved instruments in an elegant and secure way. It is also highly reliable and easy to install.

Best Guitar Wall Hangers Buyer's Guide

When shopping for a guitar hanger, you should keep in mind several factors: guitar compatibility, mounting system, durability, neck support, and budget.

Guitar Compatibility

Some guitar wall mounts are designed for specific types of guitars or have a weight limit. Make sure that the hanger you buy is suitable for the type of guitar you own.

If you’re looking for a versatile, good-quality guitar hanger that can hold different types of guitars, we recommend the D'Addario Planet Waves Guitar Dock.

Mounting System

Before buying a guitar hanger, picture on which wall you want to install it. The hanger should be designed to work with the type of wall surface you have (drywall, wood, concrete, etc.).

Also, before you drill holes into your wall, don't forget to check whether the necessary mounting hardware is included with the hanger.

Durability

Look for a durable wall hanger: pay attention to the materials used. The product should be able to support the weight of your guitar without any wobbling or risk of the instrument falling, and it should last you a long time.

Neck Support

The hanger should have proper padding to protect the guitar finish. Look for features such as foam padding to ensure your guitar is securely held without risking any damage.

Budget

Some hangers can be very cheap, while other guitar wall hangers can represent a serious investment. Choose a hanger that fits your budget and that you think is worth the price. If you’re looking for an affordable yet durable option, we suggest you try the String Swing CC01K.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Are guitar wall hangers suitable for all types of guitars?

Well, not exactly. Guitar hangers are generally suitable for most types of guitars, but some hangers are designed to accommodate guitars of a certain size or weight.

It’s important to check the specifications of the hanger you want to buy to ensure that it is compatible with the type of guitar you have.

Can wall hangers be installed on any type of wall surface?

No, not all hangers can be installed on any wall surface. Some guitar wall hangers are designed for specific wall surfaces, such as drywall or wood.

For drywall, for example, you need to use appropriate drywall anchors and screws to install a guitar hanger correctly. In the case of other surfaces like wood or concrete, you may need specific wall anchors that are suitable for those materials.

How much weight can a guitar wall hanger support?

The weight capacity of a guitar wall hanger varies depending on the model and material it is made from. However, most guitar wall hangers are designed to support the weight of standard acoustic guitars, which typically range from 6 to 15 pounds.

Will a guitar wall hanger damage my wall or leave marks?

Guitar wall hangers should not cause significant damage to your wall or leave marks. However, they can potentially damage your walls if they’re not installed correctly. You should follow the installation instructions carefully.

It’s essential to use the correct screws for your wall type. Luckily, in most cases, guitar hangers come with appropriate mounting hardware, so you don’t have to worry about buying the right screws separately.

Hangers vs. Stands: What’s the best choice for your guitar?

The choice between a guitar hanger and a guitar stand depends on your specific needs and personal preference.

If you are looking for the most space-efficient option, a guitar hanger is the best choice. It keeps guitars off the floor and frees up floor space. Guitar stands, on the other hand, are more suitable if you have ample room or prefer a freestanding display.

If you travel frequently or you’re looking for a portable option, a guitar stand could be more convenient. Guitar hangers are typically fixed to the wall and not easily portable.

Conclusion

When shopping for a guitar hanger, don’t forget to take into account the compatibility with your guitar, the mounting system, and the durability of the product.

If you’re looking for a good-quality guitar wall hanger, consider the String Swing CC01K. It is a simple yet well-designed option that features a padded cradle to protect your guitar.

If you want a cool-looking hanger and you’re willing to spend a bit more, you should check out the Grip Studios GuitarGrip. As its name suggests, this hanger will keep a firm grip on your guitar, and its design will definitely grab all the looks.