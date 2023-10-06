9 Best Piano Benches of 2023

Are you looking for a way to learn how to play the piano with the proper posture and technique?

A good piano bench is essential in learning how to play the instrument correctly. In this article, we're going over the 9 best piano benches currently available, covering price points high and low.

We also threw in a buyer's guide at the end so you're equipped with all the information you'll need to make an informed purchase. Our #1 pick for best overall piano bench is the Yamaha BB1 due to its affordable price, solid wood construction, and easy 4-bolt assembly.

Keep reading to see if the BB1 is the best bench for you or if there's another that could help you even more on your way to becoming a pianist.

Best Piano Benches

1. Best Overall Piano Bench – Yamaha BB1

SPECS

Height Adjustable: No

No Materials and Finish: Black Wood with a Padded Bench

Black Wood with a Padded Bench Storage Compartment: No

No Weight Capacity: 240 lbs.

We picked the Yamaha BB1 as our best overall piano bench due to its simplicity. Piano benches are straightforward in their design and intent and the BB1 exemplifies this. It also comes from a world-renowned audio manufacturer. With Yamaha, you know you're getting an excellent product.

One of our favorite parts of the Yamaha BB1 is its black wood finish coupled with a comfy padded cushion. The solid wood construction allows you to rest on this bench without worrying about breaking it while the padded bench encourages you to sit and play for hours.

At less than $100, you can get your hands on a reliable piece of music equipment without breaking the bank. The BB1 also comes with a simple 4-bolt assembly process so you can build this bench in just a few minutes.

If you're in the market for the best piano bench currently on the market, we strongly suggest you check out the Yamaha BB1. It gets the job done with no fuss and no frills, just a sturdy design and a padded cushion to bring the most out of your next performance.

2. Best Budget Piano Bench – On-Stage KT7800+

SPECS

Height Adjustable: Yes, from 19.5" to 24.5"

Yes, from 19.5" to 24.5" Materials and Finish: Black Metal with Thick Cushion

Black Metal with Thick Cushion Storage Compartment: No

No Weight Capacity: 360 lbs.

The On-Stage KT7800+ is one of the best piano benches on this list - and it's the most affordable. At just under $70 at the time of writing, you won't be able to find a sturdier bench for such a low price. It even comes with height adjustment capabilities, allowing you to go from 19.5" to 24.5" with ease.

The KT7800+'s metal design allows it to bear an astonishing 50% more weight than the Yamaha BB1. Don't let the metal fool you though, the thick cushion will make you want to sit on this bench for a while. Its foldable design also allows you to take this bench with you wherever you go.

We also love the KT7800+ for its professional finish. The all-black design gives you the ability to blend this bench into any background. The finish also acts as a protective barrier against chips, scratches, and stains, further adding to the bench's professionalism.

Check out the On-Stage KT7800+ if you want the cheapest piano bench on our list that doesn't sacrifice any quality to reach its more than reasonable price point. It's made of metal, height-adjustable, and can bear over 300 lbs.

3. Best Duet-Size Piano Bench – Roland RPB-300

SPECS

Height Adjustable: Optional

Optional Material and Finish: Solid Hardwood with Satin Black Finish

Solid Hardwood with Satin Black Finish Storage Compartment: Optional

Optional Weight Capacity: 350 lbs.

The Roland RPB-300 is a solid duet-size bench more than capable of handling two people at once. With a 350 lb. weight capacity, the RPB-300 can handle more than one person with ease. It also comes with a beautiful all-black satin finish to give it a sleek look.

We're big fans of the Roland RPB-300's options. If you want to save money, you can get a fixed-height, no-storage version of this bench for less than $200. If you want the height adjustment and storage space features, however, you can add those separately for a small upgrade in cost.

You have two knobs that adjust heights from 18.9" to 22.8" or 19.3" to 23.3", depending on the option you choose. The wooden frame gives this bench a classic design that will fit in well with just about any setup out there.

At just over 20 lbs., it isn't too difficult to take this bench with you on the road. If you choose to do so, you'll have a great piano bench at each of your performances. Check out the Roland RPB-300 if you're in the market for one of the best duet benches money can buy.

4. Best Piano Bench with Backrest – On-Stage DT8500 Throne

SPECS

Height Adjustable: Yes, from 21.25" to 30.5"

Yes, from 21.25" to 30.5" Material and Finish: Durable Black Finish on Metal

Durable Black Finish on Metal Storage Space: No

No Weight Capacity: 300 lbs.

The On-Stage DT8500 stands out from the other piano benches on this list because it isn't really a piano bench—it's a throne. If that doesn't excite you, we don't know what will. The DT8500 Throne is the perfect piano bench for anyone looking for a little back support during their next practice session.

At just over $150 at the time of writing, the On-Stage DT8500 is in the middle of the park budget-wise for piano benches on our list today. You're getting your money's worth with this one though, as the DT8500 is made with sturdy materials meant to last a lifetime.

The metal design allows the Throne to handle an impressive 300 lbs. and the black finish gives it a professional look needed for live performances. Its height adjustment capabilities are great, allowing you to change your height up to almost 9".

If you want to lean back and relax during your next piano performance, check out the On-Stage DT8500 Throne. Not only does it have one of the best names of any piano bench on this list, but it also works very well at what it does.

5. Best Adjustable Height Piano Bench – Hercules Keyboard Bench

SPECS

Height Adjustable: Yes with Four Height Settings (22", 22.8", 23.6", and 24.4")

Yes with Four Height Settings (22", 22.8", 23.6", and 24.4") Material and Finish: Black Metal Finish with Thick Cushion

Black Metal Finish with Thick Cushion Storage Space: No

No Weight Capacity: 330 lbs.

While we've already featured a couple of height-adjustable benches on this list today, none of them have height settings quite like the Hercules Keyboard Bench does. The Hercules comes with 4 height settings changed with a micro adjuster, allowing you to start at 22" and progress by .8" until you reach 24.4".

For a single-sized piano bench, the Hercules keyboard bench can hold an impressive 330 lbs. of weight. It also comes with a sleek black finish meant to blend into the background of live performances and practice sessions. At only 14.2 lbs., you can take this bench anywhere easily.

It also comes with a handy foldable design so transport is a breeze. The adjustable rubber feet also give you stability on uneven floors. Hercules also included one of their thickest cushions for their keyboard benches, allowing you to play for hours without having to change your playing position.

The Hercules Keyboard Bench is one of the best out there for height adjustment. It comes with four pre-set height settings so you can find your perfect playing angle. At less than $150 at the time of writing, you won't be able to find many sturdier benches than this one.

6. Best Piano Bench with Storage Space – SONGMICS ULPB75BK

SPECS

Height Adjustable: No

No Material and Finish: Black Wood with Espresso Faux Leather

Black Wood with Espresso Faux Leather Storage Space: Yes

Yes Weight Capacity: 396.83 lbs.

The SONGMICS ULPB75BK is a great piano bench for storage space. It features a duet-sized storage compartment underneath the seat, giving you the ability to store your sheet music, music books, and everything else you need to get the most out of your piano-playing skills.

With a weight capacity of over 300 lbs., the ULPB75BK can handle more than one person with ease. It comes with a classy black wood finish and an espresso-colored faux leather seat made with comfort in mind, making this piano bench perfect for at-home practice and live performance.

SONGMICS understands that construction can be frustrating for even the best builders, so they included a detailed, step-by-step instruction sheet to make assembly a breeze. They even threw in rubber pads to add to the bottom of your bench to make sure it doesn't scratch the floor.

If you're in the market for a quality piano bench, a portable bench, or storage piano benches, look no further than the SONGMICS ULPB75BK - it does all three. This bench will help you along your piano journey with its built-in storage and comfy faux leather seat.

7. Best Budget Duet-Size Piano Bench – HOMCOM Piano Bench

SPECS

Height Adjustable: No

No Material and Finish: Lightweight Wood Construction with Foam Sponge Padding

Lightweight Wood Construction with Foam Sponge Padding Storage Space: Yes

Yes Weight Capacity: 440 lbs.

With a weight capacity of 440 lbs., the HOMCOM Piano Bench may be the strongest bench we're covering today. It's certainly the best duet bench we're featuring today for shoppers on a budget. At the time of writing, you can get your hands on one of HOMCOM's best piano benches for less than $60.

That's a great price for a portable piano bench that will play a vital role in your musical journey. The HOMCOM Piano Bench is a good bench with plenty of built-in storage and soft faux leather that will make you want to play for long hours every time you sit down.

We also love the HOMCOM Piano Bench because it comes with hassle-free assembly. Simply follow the detailed instructions and you'll end up building one of the most classic-looking traditional benches piano players could hope to have.

Most benches are expensive compared to the HOMCOM Piano Bench. At less than $60, it's no wonder why HOMCOM's portable benches have so many positive reviews. They could add to your journey as well, check out the HOMCOM piano bench if you want one of the best duet benches for cheap.

8. Best Premium Piano Bench – Musician's Gear Hydraulic Lift Piano Bench

SPECS

Height Adjustable: Yes, from 18.3" to 23.2"

Yes, from 18.3" to 23.2" Material and Finish: Hard Plastic Covered Frames with Thick Padded Velvet Seat

Hard Plastic Covered Frames with Thick Padded Velvet Seat Storage Space: No

No Weight Capacity: 300 lb.

We've featured benches across multiple price points on this list, with many of them landing in the $100-$150 range. These benches are great, but if you're not worried about a budget, we'd love to introduce you to the Musician's Gear Hydraulic Lift Piano Bench.

At over $400 at the time of writing, this piano bench is easily the priciest on this list. It doesn't come priced that high for no reason though, as Musician's Gear is known for its quality piano benches.

Their adjustable bench comes with hydraulic support so you can adjust your height easily. Simply use the dual lever smooth hydraulic lift to raise or lower yourself into your most comfortable playing position, encouraging proper posture.

Piano playing is a breeze with the Hydraulic Lift Piano Bench. The soft velvet seat also comes with a thick padded cushion so you piano players can play for hours on end. If you want the top-of-the-line when it comes to adjustable benches, check out the Musician's Gear Hydraulic Lift Piano Bench.

9. Best Performance Stool – K&M Performance Stool

SPECS

Height Adjustable: Yes, from 23.5" to 35"

Yes, from 23.5" to 35" Material and Finish: Metal with Black Imitation Leather

Metal with Black Imitation Leather Storage Space: No

No Weight Capacity: 300 lbs.

Rounding out our list today for the best piano benches around is the K&M Performance Stool. This piano stool is a little different from the benches we've been covering so far, but we'd be remiss if we didn't introduce you to all of its handy features.

The Performance Stool is different from traditional benches in that it doesn't have any storage compartment or two-seat design. Instead, the piano stool focuses on a linear design that makes height adjustment a breeze.

Integrated end foot caps make the piano stool steady on uneven surfaces. The Performance Stool also comes with some of the best height adjustability on this list, allowing you to extend your seat a whipping 11.5" in total.

While you may not be able to store your music books in this piano stool, the K&M Performance Stool is second to none in what it does. It's a great alternative to a bench for those looking for great height adjustment capabilities to accentuate their good posture.

Best Piano Benches Buyer's Guide

When you're shopping for a new piano bench, there are a couple of key features you should look out for. Before you go looking for new piano benches, consider your desired height, the durability of the bench, the style and aesthetics, and if it has storage or additional features.

Height and Comfort

Ensure the bench is adjustable to match the height of your piano or keyboard. This allows for proper posture and comfort during playing. A comfortable, well-padded seat is crucial for extended practice sessions. Check to see if your bench can accommodate you at different heights.

Durability

Look for benches made from high-quality materials such as solid hardwood, metal, or hardened plastic to ensure stability and longevity. Check the weight capacity of the bench to ensure it can support the pianist's weight without wobbling or breaking.

Style and Aesthetics

Consider the bench's design and finish to match the overall style of your piano or room décor. Choose an upholstery material that complements your preferences and the style of your piano. Some popular materials include faux leather, velvet, and more.

Storage and Additional Features

Some piano benches come with built-in storage for sheet music or accessories, which can be a useful feature for added storage room. Decide whether you prefer a bench with a flip-top (storage) or a fixed seat. Fixed seats may not be able to be used at different heights.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the ideal height for a piano bench?

The ideal height for a piano bench depends on your personal comfort and the height of your piano or keyboard. A standard bench is often around 18 inches high, but many benches are adjustable to accommodate different players' needs.

It's essential to have a bench that allows you to maintain a neutral and comfortable playing posture. Look for a bench that can support a good posture as well.

Should I choose a fixed-height or adjustable piano bench?

Adjustable piano benches are generally more versatile because they can be customized to the player's preferred height. Fixed-height benches may be suitable if multiple people with similar heights will be using the same bench, but they lack the flexibility of adjustable models.

What type of cushioning is best for a piano bench?

The best cushioning for a piano bench is typically one that is comfortable and supportive. Foam padding is common and provides a good balance of comfort and support. Some benches have memory foam padding for added comfort during long playing sessions.

What's the difference between a piano bench and a piano stool?

Piano benches typically have a rectangular or square shape with a cushioned seat, while piano stools often have a round or square cushioned top and may or may not have a backrest. The choice between a bench and a stool depends on your personal preference for comfort and style.

What is the average cost of a piano bench?

The cost of piano benches can vary widely based on factors like materials, brand, and features. On average, a basic, no-frills piano bench may start around $50 to $100, while higher-end models with premium materials and features can cost several hundred dollars or more.

Conclusion

The best piano bench is more than a seat, it's a way to get the most out of your piano playing. You can find a great bench for less than $100, and if you're willing to spend a little more, you could get your hands on some very fancy features.

Our #1 pick for the best overall piano bench currently available in 2023 is the Yamaha BB1 for its straightforward design, reliable build quality, and excellent design.

If you have a little more room in your budget, however, go ahead and check out the Musician's Gear Hydraulic Lift Piano Bench instead.

Pick up one of these great choices to get started on your way to being a better, more technically proficient piano player!