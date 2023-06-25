8 Best Chairs for Playing Guitar of 2023

Playing and practicing guitar is one of life's greatest joys, but sometimes it can be hard to find a seat that's comfortable to sit on during your shredding sessions.

Sure, a standard bar stool or even an old wooden chair can do the job in a pinch, but it won't encourage the right posture, and it can lead to aches and pains after a long time of playing.

Playing in a comfortable guitar chair can make a huge difference to your practice sessions. Having a comfortable chair means you can practice for longer, which can help you to level up your skills more consistently.

Although, it can be tricky to know what makes a chair good for playing guitar and even harder to find one that perfectly fits your needs. That's why we made this guide - to help you find a fantastic guitar chair.

Overall, the Gator Frameworks GFW-GTR-SEATDLX Deluxe is probably the best guitar chair you can buy, thanks to its adjustability and wide range of handy features. Although, if you are looking for something more affordable, the Gator Frameworks GFW-GTRSTOOL Guitar Stool is a solid choice.

There are plenty of other good choices, so check out the rest of this review to see the best options.

Why Guitar Chairs are a Great Investment

Many players often underestimate the importance of a good guitar chair. While everybody usually focuses on their guitar, amps, and other accessories, a high-quality, comfortable seat can make a large improvement to your guitar playing.

Here are some of the main benefits of using a proper guitar chair.

More comfortable = longer practice sessions, improve your skills faster.

Encourages better posture = better for technique, less strain.

Gets you in the zone = helps you to get in the practice headspace.

Busking and performance = be more comfortable on stage.

Best Chairs for Playing Guitar

Here are the 8 best chairs for playing guitar on the market today!

1. The Best Overall – Gator Frameworks GFW-GTR-SEATDLX Deluxe

SPECS

Seat Height: Adjustable

Adjustable Seat Material: Soft fabric and foam

Soft fabric and foam Backrest: Yes, Adjustable

Yes, Adjustable Foldable: Yes

Yes Guitar Stand: Yes, hanger style

Yes, hanger style Weight: 25 lbs

The Gator Frameworks guitar seat is easily one of the best chairs for playing guitar on the market and is custom designed for guitar players. It has a bunch of features that are super handy when it comes to the guitar life.

Despite being super sturdy, this seat is also highly transportable and can fold down to a manageable size. This makes it suitable for musicians who need a guitar chair that works on the move but also has the strength and stability to rock any practice space.

It is also easy to store when not in use, which is great if you have a tight practice space.

This seat has a three-point height adjustment for the footrest, backrest, and seat. This means you can find the perfect setup for your body by setting each point of the chair with a unique height adjustment.

The footrest and backrest are nice additions that give the seat far more comfort than a stool design. This means you will be able to practice for longer before fatigue sets in, giving you more opportunities to improve your playing skills before getting tired.

Another neat feature is the built-in guitar hanger at the top of the backrest bar. This means you can easily hang a guitar from the back of the chair—making it ideal for busking or if you just want a streamlined setup. Unlike other chairs, you can still sit on this one while also using it as a guitar stand.

Overall, the Gator Deluxe has everything you could ask for in a guitar chair. With an adjustable seat, backrest, footrest, a guitar hanger, and it all folds down into a small size, there isn't much more you could ask for.

Sure, the price is about the same as a cheap guitar, but this is a worthy investment that can make a large improvement to your practice space.

2. Great Value for Money – Gator Frameworks GFW-GTR-SEAT

SPECS

Seat Height: 27"

27" Seat Material: Faux leather and foam

Faux leather and foam Backrest: Yes, removable

Yes, removable Foldable: Semi foldable

Semi foldable Guitar Stand: Yes, Cradle style

Yes, Cradle style Weight: 13.2 lbs

This is another guitar seat from Gator Frameworks, also with an inclusion of a guitar stand. This is a foldable chair with a backrest and footrest.

Unlike the model above, no elements of this chair are height adjustable; however, they do come with pretty good dimensions.

The seat is made of faux leather, which some people may find a bit sweatier than other cloth-type materials.

However, the seat is generally comfortable and well-padded. With a seat height of 27", this should be a comfortable height for most players unless you are particularly short or tall.

The inclusion of a backrest and footrest give this guitar chair some extra comfort improvements and are well placed and ergonomic. You'll feel well-balanced when using the footrest bar.

It does include a guitar stand, although this is at the front of the chair - meaning you can't use the guitar holder while you're sitting on the chair.

This chair is easy to fold down and can be condensed to a small size - so it is suitable for traveling players. You can also remove the backrest and use it in more of a traditional stool style if you please. This also saves on weight for transportation.

The Frame itself is made from hollow tubular steel, which gives it a high level of strength and sturdiness while minimizing the weight as much as possible. This gives it a good balance between durability and mobility.

Another notable feature is the non-slip rubber feet, which make the stool very sturdy when on stage. It also has removable red rings to increase the visibility of the feet, helping to prevent any accidents from occurring mid-performance.

Given the mid-range price tag, this chair offers decent value for money and is recommended for anyone looking for a decent chair without needing to spend too much money.

It would be nice to see more adjustability, but if you suit the height of this chair, then it's going to be a great fit!

3. Highly Versatile – On-Stage DT8000 Guitar Stool

SPECS

Seat Height: 27"

27" Seat Material: Faux leather

Faux leather Backrest: Yes, Adjustable

Yes, Adjustable Foldable: Yes

Yes Guitar Stand: Yes, back hanger

Yes, back hanger Weight: 13 lbs.

The On-Stage DT8000 is another neat guitar chair that comes with a range of useful features for guitar players. This is relatively similar to the GFW-GTR-SEAT above, although it opts for some slightly different and more practical design features.

It comes with all the usual desirable extra trappings, including the backrest, footrest, and guitar stand. This time, it uses a guitar hanger on the back of the chair, which means you can sit in it and hang a guitar on the back of it at the same time.

The other notable difference is that it uses an adjustable backrest, so you can set the back height to suit your body and posture.

Other than these differences, it is largely the same as the Gator above. In summary, I think it offers a little more flexibility and practicality at a slightly increased price.

4. Budget Friendly – Gator Frameworks GFW-GTRSTOOL Guitar Stool

SPECS

Seat Height: 27"

27" Seat Material: Faux leather with padded seat

Faux leather with padded seat Backrest: No

No Foldable: Yes

Yes Guitar Stand: Yes, cradle style

Yes, cradle style Weight: 9 lbs

This guitar stool is one of the more affordable products offered on the Gator lineup, but it still offers most of the features you need for a decent place to sit while you play.

The notable features of this seat are the guitar stand, footrest, and its ability to be folded down to a small, portable size.

The fold-out guitar stand can take the weight of an acoustic guitar, electric guitar, or bass. Again, it's worth noting that these cradle-style guitar stands can't be used while you're in the chair, but they still make a neat solution for your guitar practice room or if you want to take a break while busking.

It also comes with a built-in footrest, which is designed to be at the most comfortable and ergonomic height while playing.

Weighing only around 9 lbs, this chair is super light and easy to transport wherever you want to take it.

While it doesn't have as many features as more expensive chairs, it still offers a decent amount of stability and excellent value for money, given the lower cost.

SPECS

Seat Height: 24"

24" Seat Material: Synthetic with padding

Synthetic with padding Backrest: No

No Foldable: No

No Guitar Stand: No

No Weight: 13.2 lbs

If you're looking for something with a bit more style and swagger, this Fender bar stool is a strong choice. It uses a more simplistic design than the above chairs but has a cooler, more stylish look.

The vibe does come with some costs, though, as this isn't easy to transport, lacking any kind of foldable design. While it does have a built-in footrest, it doesn't have a backrest or a guitar stand.

That said, these stools are sturdier and, in some ways, more versatile than the above models. You can use these anywhere in your home, and they aren't limited to guitar practice - some of the others might be due to their style.

These are also a lot more stable than portable guitar stools, although coming at the expense of a lack of portability.

If you're looking for a chair to use in a vibing practice room and not outside, this type might be your best bet.

The above link is for a 24" stool, so if you're taller than average, you might want to check out the 30" version - Fender Barstool - 30-inch .

6. For Marshall Lovers – Marshall Guitar Stool

Specs:

Seat Height - 30"

Seat Material - Synthetic with padding

Backrest - No

Foldable - No

Guitar Stand - No

Weight - 14 lbs.

Info

If you're more of a Marshall fan than a Fender, this might be the guitar stool for you! This Marshall-branded stool also comes with a seat height of 30" and is fitted with a built-in footrest.

Again, this isn't foldable or portable, making it better for a stationary setup rather than a traveling musician. Although, this does offer better stability and longevity.

If you're looking for a tasty-looking stool to sit next to your Marshall amp stack, this must be the one!

Some people might prefer the feeling of a drum throne to use as their guitar chair. This is completely fine, and while it is called a 'Drum' throne, they are just as useful for guitar players.

Their seats are generally lower to the ground, which might not be for everyone, but some people prefer the lower center of gravity.

One decent model is the DW 9100M Round Drum Throne, which is super sturdy and durable.

If you're interested in a more affordable drum throne, you should check out the Pearl D790 Double Braced Drum Throne.

Best Chairs for Playing Guitar Buyer’s Guide

With so many guitar chairs out there, it can be hard to know which one to choose. Before buying one, it's worth understanding the following points to make sure you find one which suits your needs, as there can be a wide variation across a range of factors from chair to chair.

Should I Get a Chair With a Built-in Guitar Stand?

Some guitar chairs include a built-in guitar stand for holding your guitar. This can be a great way to make your setup more streamlined and is also a great choice for performing guitarists who use a chain when on stage or busking.

A chair with a built-in guitar holder tends to be a bit more expensive and sometimes lacks on other features.

Comfort Factor

Several elements of guitar stools and chairs affect their comfort level. To make sure you find the best for you, consider what kind of seat material you need and whether you want other attachments like a backrest or armrest.

I typically recommend going for something with a padded seat, as this will be more comfortable on your butt for longer sessions.

Back rests can also be a good choice for longer sessions. By creating good back support, a chair can encourage better posture. Not all players like the feeling of a backrest, but for the most part, they are a great addition to your guitar stool or chair.

Armrests are another option. Some players swear by them, although many say they get in the way and become restrictive.

Height and Adjustability

Another key factor of comfort is the height of the guitar chair. Most guitar chairs come at a fixed height, although many also have adjustable height controls.

If you know exactly the perfect height for you, then you may as well go for a fixed chair. Although, there are several advantages to using an adjustable chair.

To get the best posture, your feet should be flat on the floor from heel to toe, and your thighs should be roughly parallel to the floor. Your back should be essentially at a 90-degree angle to the floor, pointing close to straight up.

Stability and strength

Take it from me, there are few things more irritating than a wobbly chair or stool when playing guitar. This can be a very problematic issue and should be avoided at all costs.

Most guitar chairs are more stable than ordinary chairs, although it is often worth going for guitar chairs with non-slip rubber feet to get the best stability. A sturdy guitar stool is much better than a wobbly one!

Portability

Another important consideration is the level of portability you need your guitar seat to offer. Some guitar players are only looking for a chair they will use at home, so where portability isn't important.

Although many guitarists want to use guitar stools that they can take on journeys with them - whether this is busking or on stage.

If you are looking for a chair to take on the move, it's worth going for something that is collapsible and can fold down into a small package. A collapsible guitar stool is a handy tool for guitarists on the move!

The weight is also a factor here. While heavier chairs offer more stability, they also require more effort to transport.

Material Strength and weight

you should consider the strength and weight of the materials used. It's usually a trade-off between stronger materials weighing more. Depending on your use case, you might want a heavier or lighter chair.

Looks and Style

This is probably the least important consideration, but it's something worth considering for many people. You can find a lot of different styles and looks for chairs. Some come as traditional chair types, others closer to bar stools.

Price

You can find guitar chairs at every end of the market, from low-cost to super-expensive. Typically more expensive chairs offer better features and quality, although you can still find some decent low-cost chairs. If you plan on using your guitar chair a lot, it is worth investing in a nice one.

Overall, you should prioritize comfort, stability, and durability above extra features. Although, mobility can be a big factor for certain players.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What kind of chair should you use to play guitar?

Stools and custom guitar chairs are the best types of seats for playing guitar. An ordinary chair is often not a great choice for guitarists, as they are not designed for the guitar posture and can lead to increased strain. Check out the list above for some guitar chair recommendations!

How do you sit on a chair with a guitar?

Follow these tips to sit on a chair with a guitar correctly.

Sit straight, with your head and spine aligned, not twisted. Avoid leaning to one side. Sit toward the front edge of the chair. The guitar neck should be over 45 degrees to your waistline. The headstock should roughly be level with your eyes. It is better to have a raised left foot, placing it on a footstool or footrest. Keep your shoulders relaxed, and control your center of gravity with your neck, shoulders, and spine.

Can you play guitar in an office chair?

You can play guitar in an office chair, although it's far from ideal. Office chairs often lack the sturdiness and stability needed for good guitar posture. The rotations can place more strain on your joints.

Additionally, the armrests often get in the way and make it uncomfortable for guitarists.

Conclusion

With the above list of guitar chairs and buyer's guide, you'll have no problem finding the best guitar stool for your needs. Remember, make sure you take into account your body height, mobility requirements, whether you need back support, and the other points outlined above.

If you could have any chair, the Gator Frameworks GFW-GTR-SEATDLX Deluxe has more to offer than most guitar seats out there, although some people might find it on the pricier side.

If you're looking for another decent chair, which is more affordable, the Gator Frameworks GFW-GTRSTOOL Guitar Stool is highly recommended!

Enjoy choosing your new guitar chair!