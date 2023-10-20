9 Best Headphones for Recording Vocals of 2023

Recording vocals can be challenging, especially if you're new to the process.

There's a lot to think about, from selecting the right microphone and preamp to the best recording software. But don't forget one of the most important pieces of equipment you'll need: a good pair of headphones.

High-quality headphones are essential for monitoring your vocals during recording. They allow you to hear exactly how your voice sounds and to make adjustments if you need to. But, with so many different headphones on the market, it can be tough to know which one's the best for your needs.

Fortunately for you, we've rounded up the 9 best headphones for recording vocals. We'll take a look at some of the best options on the market today, based on sound quality, isolation, comfort, and price.

We’ve also included a Buyer’s Guide with tips and key factors to keep in mind when shopping for your new set of cans.

Our #1 pick is the Sony MDR-7506 headphones because they’re a classic pair known for their natural sound and excellent isolation, and they deliver premium sound at a competitive price.

So, if you're serious about recording great vocals, read on! We'll help you find the perfect headphones for the job.

Best Headphones for Recording Vocals

1. Best Overall – Sony MDR-7506

SPECS

Frequency Response: 10Hz - 20kHz

10Hz - 20kHz Impedance: 63 ohms

63 ohms Sensitivity: 106 dB/W/m

The Sony MDR-7506 headphones are our #1 pick because they offer a professional experience without the high price tag. They’re an affordable pair of headphones that have been around for decades and are still among the best in their category.

These over-ear closed-back headphones provide great noise isolation by covering your ears entirely. Their ear cups are padded and their headband is snug yet not overly tight, making them very comfortable for long recording sessions.

Also, their sound quality is well-balanced; they offer clear mids and highs, which is key for critical listening during recording.

The MDR-7506 is also known for its durability. Despite being made of plastic, they are built to withstand the rigors of professional use and the materials used are of good quality.

Overall, one of the significant advantages of the MDR-7506 is its affordability, especially considering the quality it offers. These studio headphones are a reliable choice for professionals on a budget. They offer excellent comfort, durability, and most importantly, accurate sound reproduction.

2. Best Headphones with Unmatched Isolation for Recording Vocals – Sennheiser HD 280 PRO

SPECS

Frequency Response: 8 Hz - 25 kHz

8 Hz - 25 kHz Impedance: 64 ohms

64 ohms Sensitivity: 113 dB SPL/mW

The Sennheiser HD 280 PRO's distinctive feature is its outstanding isolation. Thanks to their closed-back design and snug fit, they can reduce the level of external noise by up to 32 dB, which is a significant amount.

Also, these studio headphones have a flat frequency response, which makes them ideal for precise sound reproduction. They have high-performance drivers that provide great sound, with deep bass, clear mids, and crisp highs.

When it comes to durability, the Sennheiser HD 280 PRO doesn’t disappoint. They’re built to withstand regular use and are often praised for their longevity, even under heavy use.

Overall, the Sennheiser HD 280 PRO headphones offer outstanding noise isolation and great sound. If you're recording vocals, these headphones provide a detailed listening experience. Their durability also makes them a popular choice.

3. Best Headphones for Detailed Sound – Beyerdynamic DT 700 PRO X

SPECS

Frequency Response: 5Hz - 40kHz

5Hz - 40kHz Impedance: 48 ohms

48 ohms Sensitivity: 102dB SPL/mW

The DT 700 PRO X headphones have a STELLAR.45 driver designed to deliver detailed sound. This driver has a wide frequency response, which means it can reproduce literally all frequencies of human hearing!

These headphones also feature Tesla technology, which makes the driver even more efficient: it can produce more sound with less power. Also, this technology increases the power of the driver so it can produce a louder sound as well.

When it comes to comfort, the DT 700 PRO X doesn’t disappoint. Their sturdy construction, soft ear cups, and adjustable headband make them ideal for use in the studio.

Overall, the Beyerdynamic DT 700 PRO X is one of the best studio headphones for recording vocals. Their STELLAR.45 driver gives them an extremely detailed sound, which sets these headphones apart from the other options on the market.

4. Best High-End Headphones for Recording Vocals – Shure SRH1540

SPECS

Frequency Response: 5Hz to 25kHz

5Hz to 25kHz Impedance: 46 ohms

46 ohms Sensitivity: 99dB SPL/mW

If you’re willing to spend some money on your recording setup, we highly recommend the Shure SRH1540. These headphones are one of the best high-end headphones for vocals out there.

The Shure SRH1540 is capable of producing a very precise soundstage. Their bass response is tight and controlled, their midrange is clear and transparent, and their treble is extended and airy.

Also, they have a closed-back design, which means that the ear cups are completely sealed off. This prevents external noise from reaching the listener's ears, creates a better seal, and further improves isolation.

They’re very comfortable for long listening sessions because they’re light. And, even though they’re not specifically designed for portable use, they come with a hard-shell case, making them travel-friendly.

Overall, the Shure SRH1540 offers a premium listening experience with its high-quality construction, great comfort, and detailed sound. They are perfect for audio professionals and anyone who appreciates top-notch audio quality.

5. Best Light Headphones for Recording Vocals – Focal Listen Professional

SPECS

Frequency Response: 5Hz - 22kHz

5Hz - 22kHz Impedance: 32 ohms

32 ohms Sensitivity: 122dB SPL @ 1kHz / 1Vrms

These high-end headphones are one of the lightest on the market. Their memory foam ear cushions and adjustable headband provide a comfortable fit, and their titanium-cone drivers are also very light, which makes these headphones comfortable to wear for long periods of time.

Also, the Focal Listen Professional is a popular choice for professional vocalists because their drivers offer a very accurate sound. They don’t boost or cut any particular frequency range, which allows engineers to hear the music as it is truly intended to be heard.

Overall, the Focal Listen Professional is one of the best studio headphones for anyone who needs a pair of headphones that are light and offer a comfortable fit and accurate sound.

6. Best Durable Headphones for Recording Vocals – Yamaha HPH-MT8

SPECS

Frequency Response: 15Hz to 28kHz

15Hz to 28kHz Impedance: 45 ohms

45 ohms Sensitivity: 100dB SPL/mW

If we had to use one word to describe these headphones it would be durable. The Yamaha HPH-MT8 headphones are definitely designed to withstand the rigors of professional use.

Their housing is made of solid ABS plastic, which is a strong material that is resistant to impacts and scratches. Also, their headband is made of a sweat-resistant material that keeps the headphones clean and comfortable to wear.

In addition to these features, the HPH-MT8 headphones are also well-built: their construction is of high quality, and the headphones feel solid in hand.

When it comes to sound, the Yamaha HPH-MT8 does not cut any particular frequency range, so it offers a neutral sound. They also do a fair job of blocking out external noise.

In any case, it is important to note that the HPH-MT8 headphones can be on the heavier side and don’t fold, which makes them less portable than some other headphones. However, this shouldn’t be a problem if you’re planning on using them for recording in a studio.

7. Best Headphones for High Frequencies – Audio-Technica ATH-M50x

SPECS

Frequency Response: 15Hz to 28kHz

15Hz to 28kHz Impedance: 38 ohms

38 ohms Sensitivity: 99dB SPL/mW

The ATH-M50x headphones are popular among vocalists because of their sound profile. These headphones have a slightly boosted high-frequency response, which can help make vocals sound more clear and present in a mix.

Also, their flat frequency response is important for recording vocals, as it allows the singer to hear their voice clearly and accurately.

These headphones have a good soundstage, which means that they create a realistic sense of space. This is important for recording, as it allows you to hear the individual instruments and vocals in a mix as if they were coming from different directions.

They’re also well-built and durable. They feature large, circumaural (over-ear) ear cups that fully enclose the ears, providing good noise isolation.

What we love about these studio headphones is the attention to detail in their design. For example, the ear cups can swivel 90 degrees, allowing for one-ear monitoring. This added feature really adds to the recording experience.

The closed-back design and over-ear fit provide effective noise isolation, allowing users to focus on their music without being disturbed by external sounds. This feature is particularly useful for studio use.

Overall, the Audio-Technica ATH-M50x headphones are a good choice for recording vocals because of their sound profile and great isolation.

8. Best Headphones for Audio Engineers – KRK KNS 8402

SPECS

Frequency Response: 5Hz to 23kHz

5Hz to 23kHz Impedance: 36 ohms

36 ohms Sensitivity: 96.73dB SPL/mW

What sets the KRK KNS 8402 apart from other studio headphones in this price range is their focus on accuracy. These headphones aim to provide the user with a neutral sound that accurately reproduces the audio they’re listening to. This is achieved through their 40mm neodymium drivers, which are known for their high efficiency and low distortion.

The KNS 8402 closed-back headphones also come with a detachable cable, which is a nice feature if the cable becomes damaged.

The KNS 8402 headphones have a well-balanced sound that is neither too bass-heavy nor too treble-heavy. This makes them ideal for audio engineers because they need to work with a sound as clean as possible.

Overall, the KRK KNS 8402 headphones are a great all-around pair of studio monitor headphones that offer excellent sound quality. They are a good choice for professional audio engineers, musicians, and audiophiles alike.

9. Headphones with Best Features – AKG Pro Audio K271 MKII

SPECS

Frequency Response: 16Hz to 28kHz

16Hz to 28kHz Impedance: 55 ohms

55 ohms Sensitivity: 104 dB SPL/V

The AKG K271 MKII studio headphones have a variety of features that make them a great choice for professional audio engineers.

Apart from providing powerful sound from 16Hz to 28kHz, they also come with an intuitive auto-mute switch in the headband. This feature mutes your headphones when you take them off, which is great for preventing the mic from picking up unwanted sounds. They also come with fully enclosed ear pads that provide excellent isolation and a minimal signal bleed.

The K271 MKII also has a detachable cable with 3.5mm and 6.35mm connectors, which allows you to use them with a variety of different devices.

Finally, they’re also very affordable. Considering their quality of sound and construction, these headphones are a great value for the money.

Best Headphones for Recording Vocals Buyer's Guide

When shopping for the best headphones for recording vocals, there are several key factors you should keep in mind: sound quality, isolation, comfort, and, of course, how much money you’re willing to spend.

Sound Quality

We suggest you look for headphones that offer a flat, accurate, and detailed sound. This is the most important factor to consider because it will determine how well you can hear your voice and make adjustments as needed.

Isolation

Isolation is key if you want to record vocals because it prevents external noise from interfering with your performance and allows you to focus on your voice.

Closed-back headphones offer better isolation compared to open-back models, for example. Isolation is also very important in a recording environment to prevent sound leakage into microphones.

Comfort

Recording sessions can often last for hours, so comfort is key! Choose headphones with soft earpads and an adjustable headband to prevent discomfort. Make sure that the headphones fit snugly without feeling too tight or loose.

Budget

These headphones range in price from a few hundred dollars to thousands of dollars. We suggest you determine your budget beforehand and consider the features that are most important to you. As we said, prioritize sound quality, isolation, and comfort, and find a pair that aligns with your budget.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What type of headphones should I buy for recording vocals?

The best type of headphones for recording vocals are closed-back headphones. These headphones have a sealed ear cup design that blocks out external noise, so you can focus on your recording and hear your voice clearly.

They also prevent sound leakage from your headphones to your microphone, which can cause feedback and other problems.

We also suggest you buy over-ear headphones because they are usually more comfortable for extended use, which is important during long recording sessions.

Do I need headphones with noise-canceling features for recording vocals?

Well, not necessarily. Noise-canceling headphones are not necessary for recording vocals, but they can be helpful. They’re designed to reduce background noise, making them useful in environments like airplanes or busy offices where you want to block out external sounds.

However, when it comes to recording in a studio setting, noise isolation is usually more important than active noise cancelation.

Also, noise-canceling headphones can also introduce a certain amount of latency, which can make it difficult to sing in time. If you really want to use noise-canceling headphones for recording vocals, choose a pair with a low latency mode so that you minimize the delay and make it easier to record vocals.

What is the ideal frequency response for headphones used in vocal recording?

The ideal frequency response for headphones used in vocal recording is a flat or neutral response. This means that the headphones should reproduce all frequencies evenly, without boosting or cutting any particular frequency range.

A neutral frequency response will allow you to hear your voice accurately and help you ensure that your vocal recording sounds natural and balanced when played back on other devices.

However, keep in mind that there is no one-size-fits-all answer to this question. The ideal frequency can vary depending on your preferences and the type of music you are recording.

For example, if you are recording vocals for pop or rock music, you may want to choose headphones with a slightly boosted bass response, which can help give your vocals more warmth and power.

Are wireless headphones suitable for recording vocals?

Wireless headphones have come a long way in terms of audio quality, and they are great for listening to music. However, when it comes to recording vocals in a studio, wired headphones are usually preferred over wireless ones.

Wireless headphones are not ideal for recording vocals because they can introduce latency, which is the delay between the sound being produced and the sound being heard.

Also, wireless headphones can be less reliable than wired headphones: they can be affected by interference from other devices, and they can run out of battery at inconvenient times.

If you are serious about recording vocals, it’s best to use a pair of wired headphones. Wired headphones offer better sound and lower latency than wireless headphones, and they are also more reliable.

Can I use my regular music headphones for recording vocals?

Yes, you can. However, regular music headphones may not offer the same level of sound quality as dedicated studio monitor headphones.

This is because studio headphones are designed to reproduce sound as accurately as possible, while regular headphones are usually designed to boost certain frequencies, such as bass or treble, to make music sound more enjoyable to listen to.

Also, your regular music headphones may not offer the same level of sound isolation as studio headphones.

Conclusion

When shopping for headphones for recording vocals, don’t forget to take into account the sound quality, isolation, comfort, and your budget.

If you’re looking for a reliable pair of headphones that can get the job done at an unbeatable price, you should definitely try the Sony MDR-7506. These headphones are known for their balanced sound and also have excellent isolation, making them ideal for recording vocals.

If you want a pair of high-end headphones for vocal tracking, we strongly suggest the Shure SRH1540. They’re a great option for professional musicians looking for excellent sound quality and comfort for long hours in the booth.

Thanks for checking out our list of the best headphones for recording vocals! Hopefully you've found an appealing option that suits your needs and budget. Don't hesitate to pick up a pair today -- you can thank us later.