8 Best Jazz Guitars of 2023

Making up your mind to buy a jazz guitar can be really exciting! From Epiphone to Yamaha, Ibanez to Fender, there are so many fantastic guitars for all budgets and skill levels.

Videos by American Songwriter

This can also mean that if you’re not sure what type of jazz guitar you want, choosing the right one for you can be a little overwhelming.

That’s why we’ve set out to make this list of the best jazz guitars on the market today.

Our top pick is the Ibanez Artcore Series AF75G for its incredible value that nonetheless offers a stunning resonant tone and comfortable playability.

Best Jazz Guitars

1. Our Top Pick – Ibanez Artcore AG75G

SPECS

Body Type: Hollow body

Hollow body Materials: Linden body, Nyatoh neck, Bound Walnut fingerboard

Linden body, Nyatoh neck, Bound Walnut fingerboard Number of Frets: 20

20 Pickups: 2 x Classic Elite Humbuckers

If you’re looking for a hollow body with classic looks and premium modern touches, then the Ibanez AG75G is worth looking into.

This beautiful instrument features a linden top, back, and sides, creating a stunningly warm midrange. The Nyatoh neck and walnut fingerboard provide a rich mid-low end and offer outstanding comfort and playability.

The AG75G is equipped with Ibanez Classic Elite humbucker pickups, which deliver a rich and nuanced tone with fat low-end, as well as a warm and clear sound with good articulation.

This guitar’s Gibraltar Performer bridge and VT06 “trapeze” tailpiece provides rich sustain and rock-solid stability, and easy string changes. Its low-positioned saddles also deliver comfortable playability.

The AG75G is a visually stunning guitar that incorporates vintage-inspired aesthetics, including traditional body shapes, chrome hardware, and various finishes, giving it a classic and timeless look.

This incredibly affordable guitar is one of the best guitars for jazz and a fantastic choice for people who have just started playing jazz.

2. Premium Choice – Gibson ES-335

SPECS

Body Type: Semi-hollow body

Semi-hollow body Materials: 3-ply Maple/Poplar/Maple body, Mahogany neck, Rosewood fingerboard

3-ply Maple/Poplar/Maple body, Mahogany neck, Rosewood fingerboard Number of Frets: 22, Medium Jumbo

22, Medium Jumbo Pickups: 2 x Calibrated T-Type Rhythm Humbucker

From its inaugural appearance in 1958, the Gibson ES-335 set an unmatched standard and continues to be one of the best jazz guitars you can buy today.

Its semi-hollow body gives it great resonance without being quite as prone to feedback if you’re cranking the volume.

The pearloid dot inlay rosewood fingerboard on a hand-rolled Rounded "C" mahogany neck plays like a dream and offers a warm, balanced, and full-bodied sound.

Two of Gibson's Calibrated T-Type humbuckers come with their own individual volume and tone controls and deliver a wide range of tones, from smooth and warm jazz sounds to thick, creamy overdriven tones.

This semi-hollow guitar gets excellent tuning stability and precise intonation from its Vintage Deluxe tuners with Keystone buttons, paired with a lightweight Aluminum ABR-1 bridge and Stop Bar tailpiece, anchored by steel thumb-wheels and tailpiece studs.

The ES-335 showcases a timeless, vintage-inspired design, including the iconic double-cutaway body shape, bound body, bound fingerboard, and vintage-style hardware—these features all contribute to the guitar's classic and elegant appearance.

3. Best Hollow Body Guitar – D'Angelico Premier EXL-1

SPECS

Body Type: Hollow body

Hollow body Materials: Laminated Flamed Maple body, Laminated Spruce top, Maple neck, Ovangkol fingerboard

Laminated Flamed Maple body, Laminated Spruce top, Maple neck, Ovangkol fingerboard Number of Frets: 22, Medium Jumbo

22, Medium Jumbo Pickups: Duncan Designed Floating Mini Humbucker

Based on John D’Angelico’s original design, the Premier EXL-1 is the pinnacle of entry-level archtops with a body shape that makes use of the legendary archtop blueprint while offering modern comfort.

Now featuring a stunning satin finish over natural wood tones, the Premier EXL-1 offers a warmer, woodier archtop tone than ever before.

The heart of the Premier EXL-1’s mature and rich voice is its quality tonewood construction. Its carved spruce top and laminated maple back and sides offer an incredibly warm, resonant tone and excellent projection.

The Premier EXL-1’s signature D’Angelico Stairstep tailpiece and iconic oversized headstock offer remarkable sustain and rich harmonic overtones.

A single floating mini-humbucker highlights the EXL-1’s natural mid-range and warm acoustic edge, providing an old-school jazz feel that no other jazz guitar at this price range can rival. The Premier EXL-1 is hands down one of the best guitars for jazz on the market today.

4. Best Semi-Hollow Body Guitar – Epiphone Riviera

SPECS

Body Type: Semi-hollow body

Semi-hollow body Materials: LayeredMaple body, Mahogany neck, Indian Laurel fingerboard

LayeredMaple body, Mahogany neck, Indian Laurel fingerboard Number of Frets: 22, Medium Jumbo

22, Medium Jumbo Pickups: 2 x Bridge Pickup Epiphone PRO Mini Humbucker

First introduced in the early ‘60s, the Epiphone Riviera’s semi-hollow design has been a favorite of players from all genres and generations and is widely considered one of the best guitars for jazz ever made.

This semi-hollow guitar is exquisitely crafted from layered maple with a comfortable rounded C-shaped mahogany neck and laurel fingerboard for delightfully smooth playability.

The 24.724-inch scale length and 22 medium-jumbo frets provide a familiar feel for players accustomed to shorter-scale guitars.

The Rivera also features a 3-layer pickguard with the classic metal Epiphone “E” and comes equipped with Epiphone's LockTone Tune-O-Matic adjustable bridge and Frequensator tailpiece.

Its PRO mini humbuckers deliver a tight, bright, and beefy tone with focused output that will come alive when you crank the gain.

The Riviera is also a beautiful instrument to look at, featuring a distinctively vintage aesthetic.

It has a double-cutaway body shape reminiscent of classic Gibson designs and eye-catching features such as the Frequensator tailpiece and a parallelogram fingerboard inlays. These vintage-inspired touches give the Riviera a stylish and retro appeal.

5. Best Solid Body Guitar – Squier Classic Vibe 60s Jazzmaster

SPECS

Body Type: Semi-hollow body

Semi-hollow body Materials: Poplar body, Maple neck, Indian Laurel fingerboard

Poplar body, Maple neck, Indian Laurel fingerboard Number of Frets: 21, Narrow Tall

21, Narrow Tall Pickups: 2 x Fender Alnico Single-coil

The Classic Vibe '60s Jazzmaster captures the essence of the iconic 1960s Jazzmaster model. It features the signature offset body shape, unique Jazzmaster control layout, and vintage-style appointments like a vintage-tinted gloss neck finish with a classic finish.

Even though the Jazzmaster became a guitar beloved by surf rockers and indie players alike, jazz players are coming back around to it, realizing that the unique circuit design does actually lend itself to the genre, making the Jazzmaster line great jazz guitars.

The Jazzmaster is equipped with two Alnico single-coil pickups to capture the authentic vintage Jazzmaster jangle. The pickups offer a warm and articulate sound with a good balance of clarity and character.

This awesome jazz guitar also features a vintage-style floating tremolo system, allowing for expressive pitch bends and subtle vibrato effects. The tremolo system adds tonal versatility and can be used for creating dynamic and atmospheric sounds.

Player-friendly features include a slim and comfortable C-shaped neck profile with narrow-tall frets, as well as a vintage-style bridge with threaded saddles.

6. Best Under $1,000 – Gretsch G5420T Electromatic

SPECS

Body Type: Hollow body

Hollow body Materials: Laminated Maple body, Arched Laminated Maple top, Maple neck, Laurel fingerboard

Laminated Maple body, Arched Laminated Maple top, Maple neck, Laurel fingerboard Number of Frets: 22, Medium Jumbo

22, Medium Jumbo Pickups: 2 x FT-5E Filter’Tron

Crafted with essential Gretsch hollow-body sound, style, and playability, the ‘50s & ‘60s -inspired Gretsch G5420T Electromatic is one of the best guitars for jazz out there.

The G5420T features a laminated maple body with vintage-inspired contours as well as an all-new trestle block bracing to help reduce unwanted feedback.

By increasing rigidity and contact between the top and back of the body, the new trestle block design also results in the sound having a faster attack with more focus, snap, and increased sustain.

The G5420T is equipped with a pair of Blacktop Filter'Tron pickups, which are humbucking pickups specifically designed by Gretsch.

They offer a balanced and articulate tone, providing clarity and definition while retaining the warmth and vintage character associated with Gretsch guitars. They deliver a versatile range of sounds, from smooth jazz tones to lively rockabilly twang.

Its Bigsby vibrato tailpiece allows for expressive pitch modulation and subtle vibrato effects. The Bigsby adds a touch of vintage charm and enables you to add tasteful nuances to your playing. It's a lovely feature for those seeking a classic, retro vibe.

7. Best Acoustic Electric Guitar – Godin 5th Avenue Kingpin P90

SPECS

Body Type: Hollow body

Hollow body Materials: Canadian Wild Cherrybody, Silver Leaf Maple neck, Rosewood fingerboard

Canadian Wild Cherrybody, Silver Leaf Maple neck, Rosewood fingerboard Number of Frets: 21, Medium Jumbo

21, Medium Jumbo Pickups: 2 x Godin Kingpin P-90 Single-coil

The Godin 5th Avenue is a tribute to the days of archtop acoustic guitars, uniting the vintage feel of a 1950s archtop with today’s level of modern playability, making it one of the best jazz guitars on the market.

Made from Canadian Wild Cherry, the body of the 5th Avenue features a molded arched top and back. This offers more projection & volume in the low/mids than traditional acoustic archtop guitars and a dynamically rich tone.

The 5th Avenue is equipped with two Godin Kingpin P90 single-coil pickups, which offer a balanced and articulate sound and a smooth and clear tone with a warm vintage character.

Godin is known for producing instruments with excellent craftsmanship, and the 5th Avenue CW Kingpin II is no exception. It features quality materials, meticulous attention to detail, and solid construction, ensuring durability and reliability.

This gorgeous instrument also features an adjustable bridge, classic F-holes, contoured high-gloss headstock, floating pickguard, and cream binding.

From Alt-Country, Delta Blues, Slide, Jazz, and Rock, the 5th Avenue is a great jazz guitar that can really deliver.

8. Budget Pick – Ibanez Artcore AS53

SPECS

Body Type: Semi-hollow body

Semi-hollow body Materials: Sapelebody, Nyatoh neck, Walnut fingerboard

Sapelebody, Nyatoh neck, Walnut fingerboard Number of Frets: 22, Medium

22, Medium Pickups: 2 x Infinity R Ceramic Humbucker

The AS53 is designed with player comfort in mind, offering the comfortable playability of a smaller body with an exquisitely warm and smooth tone.

Its Sapele body gives the punchy yet creamy tone of a much larger guitar, and its slim Nyatoh set-in neck with bound laurel fingerboard allows for smooth and easy playability across the entire fretboard. The guitar's body contours and lightweight construction further enhance the playing experience.

The AS53 is equipped with two Ibanez Infinity R humbucking pickups that deliver a well-balanced and versatile tone while suppressing unwanted noise and reducing feedback.

Like the Ibanez Artcore AG75G, the AS53 features a Gibraltar Performer bridge that provides incredible sustain and stability. The AS53 also comes with a Quik Change III tailpiece that enables faster and easier string changing.

One of the standout features of the AS53 is its affordability. Ibanez went all out with this little semi-hollow, and yet it's still an incredibly affordable jazz guitar, accessible to a wide range of players, needs, and budgets.

Best Jazz Guitars Buyer's Guide

Guitar Type

Archtop Guitars (Hollow Body Guitars)

The Archtop guitar is the quintessential jazz guitar, preferred by some of the most beloved jazz legends of all time.

Hollow bodies are typically large, and the top of the guitar is arched, meaning it has a curved shape rather than being flat. This arched design contributes to the guitar's acoustic projection and enhances its resonance.

Fully hollow guitars are known for their warm, full-bodied, and rich tone. Their hollow construction allows the sound to resonate and develop more fully, resulting in a balanced and vibrant tone that suits jazz music beautifully.

They often produce a clear and articulate sound with excellent note definition, making them ideal for chord comping and melodic playing.

Semi-Hollow Body Guitars

Semi-hollow guitars offer a balance between the characteristics of fully hollow archtops and solid-body electric guitars. They aren’t as large as the former, but also not as small as the latter.

They have a central solid block of wood running through the body, which provides stability and reduces the feedback issues usually found on fully hollow instruments. The guitar's sides and top have hollow cavities, creating a resonance chamber.

Many great jazz guitars are semi-hollow since the combination of solid and hollow construction results in a unique tonal quality. They tend to have a warm, resonant, and open sound, with enhanced sustain and acoustically rich qualities.

They can produce a wide range of tones, from clean and mellow jazz tones to overdriven blues or rock sounds.

Solid-Body Guitars

While solid-body guitars may not be the traditional choice for jazz, they can still be used quite effectively in certain jazz contexts.

Some jazz guitar players have successfully incorporated solid-body guitars into their playing, particularly when pursuing a more modern or fusion-oriented jazz sound.

Solid-body guitars can provide a brighter, more focused tone with increased sustain, which may be desirable in certain jazz fusion or contemporary jazz settings.

Additionally, solid-body guitars are less prone to feedback at high volumes, making them suitable for louder environments. They also tend to have slimmer neck profiles and lighter weights, which can contribute to easier fretting and enhanced maneuverability.

Type of Wood

The type and construction of wood is a crucial aspect to consider, as it determines the guitar’s tone and feel.

Common woods used in jazz guitars include mahogany, maple, and spruce for the body, maple and mahogany for the neck and rosewood, maple, and ebony for fretboards.

Spruce is valued for its excellent resonance and tonal projection, helping to produce a rich, full-bodied sound.

Maple is known for its bright, focused tone, strong sustain, and clarity. Maple can contribute to a well-defined note separation, making it suitable for complex jazz chord voicings and solo lines.

Mahogany offers a warmer and more mid-range-focused tone compared to maple. It can impart a smooth and rich character to the instrument's sound.

Rosewood is commonly used for fingerboards due to its smooth texture and resonant properties. It can contribute to a warm and rounded tone, enhancing the instrument's sustain and depth.

Ebony is another popular choice for fingerboards. It is known for its dense and smooth surface, providing a bright and articulate response. Ebony can contribute to a focused and precise tone.

Pickups

When it comes to pickups for jazz guitars, the two most commonly preferred styles are humbuckers and single-coil pickups. Each style offers its own tonal characteristics and can be suitable for different jazz players and musical contexts.

Humbuckers are known for their warm, full, and smooth tone. They consist of two coils wound in opposite directions, which helps to cancel out unwanted hum and noise.

They produce a thicker and more rounded sound compared to single-coil pickups, making them popular among jazz players seeking a rich and mellow tone.

They provide a well-balanced response, enhanced sustain, and a slightly compressed sound, making them suitable for chord comping and smooth jazz playing.

Single-coil pickups are known for their clarity, brightness, and dynamic response. They produce a more articulate and detailed sound with enhanced note definition, making them well-suited for jazz players who prefer a more precise and transparent tone.

Single-coil pickups offer a snappier attack and a more open, airy sound that can be suitable for traditional or more modern jazz styles. Some jazz guitarists prefer the added twang and sparkle that single-coil pickups provide.

It's worth mentioning that there are variations and modifications of these pickup styles that cater specifically to jazz:

Jazz-Specific Humbuckers: Some pickup manufacturers offer humbucker designs specifically tailored for jazz playing. These pickups may have a lower output and a more balanced frequency response, emphasizing the warmer and smoother aspects of the humbucker sound.

Jazzmaster or P-90 Pickups: Although not as commonly associated with jazz, Jazzmaster-style or P-90 pickups can offer a unique and distinctive tone for those seeking a more vintage or alternative jazz sound. These pickups provide a combination of clarity, warmth, and increased dynamics.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can I play jazz on any type of guitar?

The short answer is yes, you can play jazz on any type of guitar.

As mentioned before though, certain guitar styles (hollow and semi-hollow bodies) are commonly associated with jazz due to their specific tonal characteristics.

It’s important to keep in mind that jazz is primarily a style of music that emphasizes improvisation, harmonic complexity, and a distinctive swing feel. So as long as the guitar you end up choosing allows you to express these musical elements, you can play jazz on it!

How many pickups should a jazz guitar have?

The number of pickups on a jazz guitar is entirely a matter of personal preference and the specific sound you’re looking for. Jazz guitars can come with either one or two pickups, and both configurations have their advantages.

One Pickup: Many traditional jazz guitars, particularly hollow bodies, often have a single pickup located near the neck position. This setup is commonly associated with that warm, mellow jazz tone.

Having only one pickup can provide a focused and balanced sound, with a particular emphasis on the neck pickup's warmth and depth. It can be suitable for traditional jazz styles, chord comping, and smooth, melodic playing.

Two Pickups: Jazz guitars with two pickups, such as humbuckers or a combination of single coils and humbuckers, offer increased tonal versatility. The two pickups can be individually selected or combined to achieve different tones.

The bridge pickup can provide a brighter and more cutting sound, while the neck pickup retains the warm and full-bodied characteristics associated with jazz. This configuration can be suitable for players who are seeking a wider range of tonal options.

What kind of strings are recommended for jazz guitar?

While string choice can be subjective and may vary depending on personal preference, there are some commonly recommended options for jazz guitar strings.

Flatwound strings are a popular choice for playing jazz due to their smooth feel and warm, mellow tone. They are known for their excellent note clarity and a more subdued high-end response, making them great for traditional jazz styles.

Roundwound strings produce a brighter and more cutting tone than flatwounds. While roundwound strings are more commonly associated with rock and blues, they are great for contemporary or fusion styles of jazz. They offer increased note definition and a more pronounced high-end response.

Where gauge is concerned, light gauge or medium gauge provides a good balance between playability and tone. Lighter gauge strings can offer easier bending and fretting, while medium gauge strings can provide a slightly fuller and more resonant tone.

Finally, string materials can also affect the overall tone and feel. Nickel-plated steel strings are a common choice for jazz guitarists, offering a balanced tone with a smooth feel.

Stainless steel strings have a brighter tone and provide increased durability, although they may be less popular for traditional jazz styles.

Conclusion

All of the guitars we mentioned on this list are among the best jazz guitars on the market, and each has its own set of desirable qualities. That’s why it’s important to consider which of all these fits your style best.

Our top pick for the best jazz guitar is the Ibanez Artcore AG75G, a beautiful hollow body with a vintage look that offers a warm and smooth sound. It's certainly the best jazz guitar for the traditional jazz player.

If rock and fusion influences are more your thing, something like the Epiphone Riviera would be more up your alley, with its semi-hollow body construction that can handle louder volumes while retaining that jazz feel.