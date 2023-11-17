6 Best Sustain Pedals for Keyboards of 2023

Are you looking for a reliable sustain pedal to keep playing your notes while you move on to new keys? A good sustain pedal adds a new layer of musical ability to your keyboard, allowing you to play in a whole new way.

In this article, we picked out the 6 best sustain pedals for keyboards on the market today, highlighting their strengths and why we included them on our list. We also included a buyer's guide towards the bottom of the article to make sure you have all the information you need to make the right decision.

Our #1 pick for the best overall sustain pedal for keyboards is the Yamaha FC5 for its affordable price, ability to switch polarities, and Yamaha's legendary reputation in the field of audio equipment. Keep reading to see if the FC5 is the best keyboard for you or if one of our other choices suits you better.

Best Sustain Pedals for Keyboards

1. Best Overall Sustain Pedal for Keyboards – Yamaha FC5

SPECS

Build Quality: Sturdy Metal Case with Rubber Bottom

Sturdy Metal Case with Rubber Bottom Cable Length: 5'

5' Weight: 11.3 Ounces

11.3 Ounces Additional Features: Polarity Switch

There aren't many better audio products than those from Yamaha, and the FC5 is a testament to their longevity in the audio equipment production field. The Yamaha FC5 has been one of the most popular sustain pedals for keyboards for nearly two decades, and it's easy to see why.

At under $20 at the time of writing, you won't be able to find many sustain pedals as durable and as inexpensive as the Yamaha FC5. It also comes with a handy 5' cord, giving you enough room to set up your keyboard just about anywhere.

As a sustain pedal, Yamaha understands that you're going to be stepping on this piece a lot. To make sure it doesn't break on you after a couple of uses, the FC5 is built out of incredibly sturdy metal and comes with a rubber bottom made to stick on the slickest of surfaces.

If you're looking for a solid sustain pedal, look no further than the Yamaha FC5. It's well-rounded and perfect for beginners and experienced players alike. Its cheap cost and reliable build quality also make it a stand-out choice for our list, as you can probably use this pedal for as long as it's been around.

2. Best Double-Style Sustain Pedal for Keyboards – Studiologic VFP 2/10-B Double Piano-Style Pedal

SPECS

Build Quality: Solid Body Construction with Rubberized Levers

Solid Body Construction with Rubberized Levers Cable Length: 2M, or 6.56'

2M, or 6.56' Weight: 1.98 Pounds

1.98 Pounds Additional Features: Switch Pedal Included

The Studiologic VFP2 piano-style pedal is perfect for a keyboardist or piano player looking to add another pedal to their arsenal. The VFP2 comes with a reliable sustain pedal and a switch pedal, giving you the versatility you need to play your way.

Studiologic included a solid body construction to make their pedal durable and reliable, allowing you to get used to it for years. They also threw in rubberized pedals meant to imitate pedals that would already be on a piano, making them feel like the real thing.

At just under $70, the VFP2 is one of the more expensive pedals on our list today. It's worth its price tag, though, as the sustain pedal offers another dimension to add to your playing style. The two-meter cable also contributes to the pedal's use, giving you room to set up where you please.

The VFP2 from renowned musical equipment manufacturers Studiologic is unlike any other sustain pedal on our list today. It's the only sustain pedal that comes with a switch pedal as well, offering a traveling keyboardist an easy way to get the benefit of both pedals in one piece of equipment.

3. Best Sustain Pedal for Slip-Prone Surfaces – Roland DP 10

SPECS

Build Quality: Well-built, Real-feel with Non-Slip Rubber Plate

Well-built, Real-feel with Non-Slip Rubber Plate Cable Length: 2.2m, or 7.21'

2.2m, or 7.21' Weight: 1.69 Pounds

1.69 Pounds Additional Features: Compatible with Half-Damper Capable Keyboards

Slip-prone surfaces can be a big problem for keyboardists and piano players. Nothing feels worse than stepping on your sustain pedal only for it to slip out from under you mid-set. The Roland DP 10 combats this issue through its non-slip rubber plate, ensuring your pedal doesn't move even on the slipperiest surfaces.

The Roland DP 10 comes with a host of features that make it suitable for keyboard players and pianists of any level. It comes with an extended 2.2m cable to allow for multi-keyboard setups, giving you enough room to stack them on top of each other and still feel your sustain pedal beneath you.

This quality pedal is compatible with MIDI keyboards, acoustic pianos, and digital pianos, giving you the versatility you need to have a single sustain pedal capable of anything. At under 2 pounds, you can easily take this pedal on the road or leave it at your home studio.

The Roland DP 10 is one of the best sustain pedals on our list today. Its non-slip capabilities will make sure your sound quality is never lacking due to an accidental push of the pedal. Check out one of the best pedals from Roland if you want to never worry about a random slide again.

4. Best Traditional Sustain Pedal for Keyboards – Casio SP 20

SPECS

Build Quality: Chrome Finished Pedal

Chrome Finished Pedal Cable Length: 5.5'

5.5' Weight: 1.87 Pounds

1.87 Pounds Additional Features: Simple Design

When it comes to traditional sustain pedals for keyboards, none do it quite like the Casio SP 20. Casio keyboards are known for their fine finishes and reliability, and the SP 20 is a perfect example. It's compatible with all Casio keyboards and digital pianos as well.

If you're a beginner looking for a good sustain pedal to start with, the SP 20 might be one of the best. Its no-frills design allows you to control your play style with ease. At only $50 at the time of writing, you can get a good sustain pedal without breaking the bank.

Many piano and keyboard players prefer a simple design. While other sustain pedals may have adjustable resistance or pressure features, the Casio SP 20 is just the pedal itself. This pedal is great for live use and will blend in will all of your equipment while you're on stage.

The Casio SP 20 is a great, classic metal pedal meant to blend right in with your stage gear or digital piano. It's a reliable foot pedal meant to make your job as a pianist or keyboard player easier. Check it out if you want a no-frills pedal that you can count on.

5. Best Universal Sustain Pedal for Keyboards – M Audio SP 2

SPECS

Build Quality: Metal Pedal with Rubber Bottom

Metal Pedal with Rubber Bottom Cable Length: 6'

6' Weight: 14 Ounces

14 Ounces Additional Features: Lightweight and Ultra-Compact

The M Audio SP 2 is the best sustain pedal we've found to work with anything, from Yamaha keyboards to acoustic pianos to digital pianos and more. At less than $25 at the time of writing, it'll be pretty hard to find a more compatible pedal than the M Audio SP 2 for a better price.

We love that the M Audio SP 2 comes with a great black finish and a classy chrome pedal. It offers more control to both experienced and beginning players looking for a way to sustain their music while moving on to new keys and chords.

While digital sustain pedals may work fine for some players, others are looking for a real one that can keep up with their songs. Another great feature of real pedals is their feel, giving players instant feedback when they go to step on them.

Universal compatibility is hugely important in the realm of audio equipment, and for less than $30, you can guarantee that your sustain pedal will work with acoustic pianos, digital pianos, and more. Consider buying the M Audio SP 2 if you're in the market for a reliable foot pedal compatible with anything.

6. Best Sustain Pedal for Experienced Keyboardists – Yamaha FC4A

SPECS

Build Quality: Improved Anti-Slip Rubber

Improved Anti-Slip Rubber Cable Length: 6'

6' Weight: 1 Pound

1 Pound Additional Features: Universally Compatible

Another great universally compatible sustain pedal from Yamaha, the Yamaha FC4A, is the best sustain pedal on our list for players with a little bit more experience. It allows players to add another layer of finesse to their playing, giving them the power to decide where they're taking their crowns musically.

At less than $40 at the time of writing, the Yamaha FC4A is one of the more inexpensive pedals on our list. It comes from a phenomenal brand, Yamaha, as well, allowing you to rest assured you're getting your money's worth with this product.

The Yamaha FC4A is great for players looking for more control. Your foot will fit perfectly over this piece as well, giving you a positive experience no matter what smash hit you decide to play. The FC4A also comes with good pressure resistance for experienced players looking for more pushback from their pedal.

If you've been a keyboardist or pianist for a while and are looking for a good foot sustain pedal to improve your game, the Yamaha FC4A might be the pick for you. It allows you to play the notes you want at your speed, and its improved anti-rubber design makes sure it'll stay put on the ground no matter how slick the studio is.

Best Sustain Pedals for Keyboards Buyer's Guide

When you're looking for a great sustain pedal to add to your current setup, there are a few key factors you should keep in mind. The right sustain pedal for you will be compatible with your current equipment, may come with a polarity switch, has reliable build quality, has a long enough cable, and comes at a reasonable price.

Compatibility

For your pedal to function with your equipment, it has to be compatible. Most sustain pedals will let you know what they work with. If you're unsure if a sustain pedal will function with what you have, you can always buy a universal pedal that works with everything.

Universally compatible sustain pedals aren't usually any more expensive than regular ones, so you should be fine either way.

Polarity Switch

While compatibility is essential, a polarity switch is more of a preference. For those unfamiliar, polarity in pedals refers to your ability to make the pedal do the opposite of its intended use, giving you a way to flip your sound on its head.

Again, this may be for more experienced players or keyboardists who like changing polarity. If that's you, consider polarity switch capabilities before making your purchase.

Build Quality

A sustain pedal might be the only musical equipment you own that's meant to be stepped on. Because you're applying pressure directly to the piece, you want to make sure it's not going to break. Make sure the pedal you're looking at can take a good amount of pressure without cracking before buying.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Are there wireless sustain pedals?

Yes, there are wireless sustain pedals. Before you buy them, think about battery life and compatibility with your keyboard or piano. A wireless sustain pedal may work perfectly with digital pianos.

Are all sustain pedals universal and compatible with any keyboard?

Not necessarily. Some brand-specific pedals are only compatible with the same brand they come from. Check before you buy to make sure your current setup will work with the pedal you're looking at.

What is the difference between momentary and continuous sustain pedals?

Momentary pedals only sustain while they are being pressed down, while continuous sustain pedals offer continuous control until you choose to release them.

Conclusion

The right sustain pedal can make you feel like you're playing a whole new instrument. Some come in all black, others with a clean chrome finish. No matter what kind of sound you're looking for, a great sustain pedal will help you find it.

Our #1 pick for best sustain pedal has to be the Yamaha FC5 for its solid build quality, long cord, and overall ease of use. If you want a switch pedal next to your sustain pedal, however, we'd recommend the Studiologic VFP2 instead.