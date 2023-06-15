Yamaha is one of the best, if not the best when it comes to keyboards. We all know they are king in the world of acoustic pianos, so to no surprise their keyboards are just as good.

We rounded up 6 keyboards that are perfect for beginners and also professionals. We even narrowed it down to settings like churches and recording studios.

Our favorite keyboard on this list has to be the Yamaha P-515B. This Yamaha model is the ideal keyboard for everyone — it has 88 keys and is fully weighted, meaning you’ll get that realistic piano feel when playing. It also has connectivity for your MIDI.

You’ll soon be on your way to making music. Here are 6 of the best Yamaha keyboards.

Best Yamaha Keyboards

1. Best Overall – Yamaha P-515B

SPECS

Number of Keys: 88

88 Key Type: Fully weighted

Fully weighted Connectivity: MIDI/USB

The P-515B piano is perfect for everyone — while it would make a pricey beginner keyboard, it’s a quality piano that’s great for all levels of pianists. The keyboard has weighted keys, which are ideal for anyone who only wants the feel of acoustic pianos.

If you play acoustic pianos often, you’ll want a weighted keyboard at home for practice. An authentic playing experience is important.

The keyboard sounds rich, and has the dynamic tones of a concert grand piano! Between sounding and feeling like a real acoustic piano, this keyboard is ideal. You can explore many genres and styles with this keyboard.

There are built-in speakers so you don’t need an amp, and for connectivity, you can connect computers and external devices with USB and MIDI connections, and audio inputs/outputs. And you can use Bluetooth for audio playback!

It’s pretty easy to customize, the LCD display has simple controls, so if you’re looking for a quality keyboard that doesn’t cause much of a hassle this is for you.

There are plenty of presets and effects, including 40 voices, 18 SFX/drums, plus 480 XG voices and 6 reverb, 3 choruses, plus VRM (Virtual Resonance Modeling).

We really like Yamaha for its construction, and this model is well-built.

2. Best for Beginners – Yamaha PSR-E373

SPECS

Number of Keys: 61

61 Key Type: Synth

Synth Connectivity: MIDI/USB

We love keyboards that are packed with beginner-friendly features. The PSR-E373 is just that. Beginners can go both ways when it comes to weighted or synth keys — this keyboard has synth keys that are super sensitive so you don’t have to be too intense on the keys. This is great for beginners who need to first focus on their technique.

There’s also a built-in lesson function for tutorials, so this will help beginners learn without spending too much money on in-person levels. We love piano lessons, but they can get pricey.

However, if you can get into lessons, you’re going to love duo mode, which splits the keyboard into two halves, each with its own middle C for partner practice.

This keyboard also has 622 voices and plenty of instrument options for various playing styles. You can also connect the keyboard to your USB midi so you can record and explore music production.

3. Best for Pros – Yamaha Montage 8 88-key Synthesizer

SPECS

Number of Keys: 88

88 Key Type: Weighted

Weighted Connectivity: MIDI/USB

Yamaha’s Montage 8 is a high-end keyboard that has become a professional-level favorite. Whether it’s for performances or high-level music production, it’s a keyboard that’s more advanced than many beginner and intermediate keyboards.

The keyboard is ideal for professionals seeking the feel of a real piano, as the keys are weighted. We like how realistic it is, and so will you if you miss playing on an acoustic piano.

Also, the seamless integration and connectivity is a plus. Connect all of your devices and software with the MIDI, USB, and audio inputs/outputs.

Something you’ll be impressed by is the polyphony (128), which means you can create complex and dense musical compositions that require multiple sounds to be played simultaneously without losing notes.

Also, check out the controls! The assignable knobs, sliders, and buttons give pros a chance to be as specific as they want, they’ll be able to manipulate sounds for a unique and customized playing experience.

4. Best Keyboard for Travel – Yamaha Reface CP Electric

SPECS

Number of Keys: 37

37 Key Type: Mini synth

Mini synth Connectivity: MIDI/USB

If you’re on the go, it’s best to look for a compact, lightweight keyboard. The reface CP is a great option, considering the size. We love that it weighs under 5 pounds, so if you’re not looking to haul a heavy stage keyboard to and from practice, this is perfect for you. And yes, it’s truly portable, it operates off 6 AA batteries

You’ll love the sounds — there’s plenty to choose from, the electric piano sounds include Rhodes, Wurlitzer, and CP80. It’s also a great pick because it features sounds such as organs, strings, and synths

The keyboard also has plenty of built-in effects including phasers, choruses, and tremolos, allowing users to shape and enhance their electric piano sounds. It also features a 128-note polyphony to ensure a dropout-free performance.

The mini keyboard is a bit pricey compared to mini keyboards, but you’ll love the built-in loop and phrase recorder! It’s truly one of the best, and it’s not a keyboard you’ll want to part with after a year.

5. Best Stage Piano for Church – Yamaha CP88 88-key Stage Piano

SPECS

Number of Keys: 88

88 Key Type: Weighed

Weighed Connectivity: MIDI/USB

If you play traditional and contemporary church music, you’re likely looking for a piano or keyboard that can handle both. This is the keyboard for you! The keyboard has realistic and expressive piano tones for praise and worship time.

The keyboard has a wide variety of sounds — it includes electric pianos, organs, strings, choir, and more, making it versatile for a variety of worship music. And you’ll likely have a singer, so if you’re playing as a band your singer is going to love the 73 Rd — it has a warm, mellow, vintage tine sound ideal for accompanying singers

Overall, it’s just a wonderful stage keyboard. You can use it for various live performances, but it’ll definitely be great for regular use, so use it for practice and of course, anytime you’re at church!

There are balanced XLR and TRS outputs, allowing direct connection to professional audio systems or PA systems.

6. Best for Recording – Yamaha MODX8+ 88

SPECS

Number of Keys: 88

88 Key Type: Weighted

Weighted Connectivity: MIDI/USB

Lastly, we wanted to leave you with a quality keyboard for recording. If you’re at the point where you’re not happy with your current keyboard for producing music, this is definitely one you ought to consider.

The powerful keyboard features weighted keys for a realistic playing feel and the is pretty expressive. You’ll get plenty of control over dynamics, making it great for recording piano.

It also features plenty of sounds including realistic acoustic instruments, vintage synths, and electronic tones. We like that it’s versatile, so great whether you’re playing electronic, rock, or some R&B tunes.

This makes it versatile for recording across various genres and musical styles. You can use the rhythm pattern for the effortless addition of drums or percussion as well.

Overall, it’s great if you want a wide range of effects and editing capabilities. You’ll get to make your tracks very unique and have lots of depth! It’s recording studio ready.

Best Yamaha Keyboards Buying Guide

Going with Yamaha is a smart choice, but there are other factors to consider as well. We’ll go over purpose and skill level, keyboard type, and other features that’ll help you make a better buying decision. After you gather all f your needs and wants, you’ll know exactly which keyboard to go with.

Purpose and Skill Level

If you’re a beginner, you may want to go for an affordable keyboard. Still of great quality, but consider something you can use for a year or two, then put good money towards a more expensive keyboard with lots of features.

As a pro, consider the type of music you’ll play. You may want weighted keys if you play acoustic piano as well or synth keys if you play electronic music.

Keyboard Type

There are many types of keyboards — portable keyboards, digital pianos, and synths. There are various pianos that are better for some needs or gigs. Consider a lightweight keyboard for practice and a digital piano for an authentic feel, and of course, a synth if that’s what you’ll need for music production or playing in your band.

Number of Keys

61 keys are totally fine for beginners, but 88 keys are great for advanced players. However, if you’re looking for the most portable option, regardless of skill level, fewer keys are best.

Touch Sensitivity

Keyboards with touch sensitivity allow for dynamic playing, where the sound varies based on the force applied to the keys. Consider whether you require touch-sensitive keys, as this feature enhances expressiveness and realism.

Sounds and Features

Consider tones, voices, and effects such as different piano sounds, synthesizer capabilities, drum kits, and recording functions. Ensure the keyboard offers the sounds and features you desire.

Connectivity

USB ports and MIDi connectivity is a must for many creating music. This is how your laptop and MIDI controller will function.

Built-in Learning Features

If you’re a beginner or looking to improve your skills, consider keyboards that offer built-in learning tools. These can include interactive lessons, tutorials, chord guides, and built-in metronomes.

This will help you advance quicker. Also, this is so convenient if you can’t afford in-person or virtual piano lessons.

Best Yamaha Keyboards Frequently Asked Questions

Do Keyboards Have Expansion Options?

Some allow you to expand the music library with sound packs or libraries so you can have more drum kits and sound effects for playing. Some will also allow you to add additional audio outputs or MIDI connectivity.

What is Key Action?

There are 3 types of a unique playing experience: weighted, semi-weighted, and non-weighted. Weighted action simulates the feel of acoustic keys. They have a heavier touch and require more strength to press down.

Semi-weighted keys have a balance between weighted and non-weighted keys for moderate resistance. Non-weighted keys are also known as synth-action keys, they are light and pretty common on entry-level keyboards.

What is Polyphony?

Polyphony is the number of individual notes or voices an instrument can produce simultaneously. If your keyboard has a polyphony of 64 you can play up to 64 notes without losing previously played notes. The higher the polyphony, the more flexibility you’ll have playing intricate musical arrangements.

Conclusion

We rounded up 6 of the best Yamaha keyboards for various settings and playing styles. The best Yamaha keyboard will vary for individuals. Out of the 6 best Yamaha keyboards we gathered, our favorite is the P- 515B.

This is the best Yamaha keyboard for various playing styles and levels. So, if you’re looking for a Yamaha keyboard the entire family will enjoy regardless of their skill level, this is the best Yamaha keyboard to have around for the beginner and intermediate to advanced player.

If you’re looking for a portable keyboard, the best Yamaha keyboard for you will be the Yamaha Reface CP. The portable keyboard is under 5 pounds, making it easy to travel with.

There are many other great portable keyboards out there, but this keyboard from the Yamaha brand has amazing built-in sounds that make it great for creating all styles of music on the go.

If you want a quality stage piano, you’ll want to consider the CP88. It’s the perfect companion for singers and features high quality sounds that will be vital for various genres.