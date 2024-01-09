8 Best Tap Tempo Delay Pedals of 2024

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Delay is a time-based effect that can really make or break your tone. With its wide array of applications, delay sits right alongside reverb as one of the most crucial effects in all of music.

Without delay in your arsenal of effects, your tone could be severely lacking texture or character.

For guitar players, a delay pedal is the best way to apply this game-changing effect to your recordings and live shows. Delay pedals with a tap tempo feature are a cut above the pack because they allow you to instantly match your delay time to any tempo.

Below you can read a list of the 8 best tap tempo delay pedals available in 2024. The MXR M292 Carbon Copy Deluxe Analog Delay Pedal takes the number one spot, since it's incredibly versatile while remaining surprisingly simple to use.

After the list, enjoy a buyer's guide and FAQ list so that you'll have no surprises when you go to pick up the delay pedal you've had your eyes on. Without further ado, here's our rankings.

Best Tap Tempo Delay Pedals

1. Overall Best Choice – MXR M292 Carbon Copy Deluxe Analog Delay Pedal

SPECS

Analog delay guitar effects pedal

1.5 lbs

There is so much to love about the MXR M292 Carbon Copy Deluxe Analog Delay Pedal. It's feature-rich, durably built, and relatively affordable. But what really earns this pedal the top spot on our list is its incredible tone.

This is the deluxe version of the MXR Carbon Copy, a very popular analog delay pedal. With this new deluxe version, they've added a multitude of new features, including a bright switch to instantly raise the mids and gain of your delay tone.

Both the standard tone and the bright tone are rich, warm, and full. This pedal delivers a tape delay that adds so much character to your tone, without obfuscating the original signal too much.

Between the tap tempo button and the speed and delay time controls, you can fine-tune your delay to be as subtle or pronounced as you like. You can get up to 1.2 seconds of delay time, which means the pedal can accommodate just about any scenario you need it to.

The MXR Carbon Copy Deluxe is a breeze to use, and it can really take your tone from 0 to 60 in no time at all.

SPECS

Delay, reverb, looper pedal

10 delay effects

This pedal is an absolute powerhouse that is not to be overlooked.

The Electro-Harmonix Canyon Delay and Looper Pedal packs an insane amount of different effects into a small and affordable package. You can customize the delay time, FX level, and feedback amount, and of course, use the tap tempo function to instantly lock in to any tempo.

But on top of all this, Electro-Harmonix packed in 10 different delay modes that can be used in all sorts of creative ways. These are unique effects that can not only modulate your guitar signal but also color and characterize your guitar tone.

Choose between echo, tape delay, reverse delay, octave pitch shift, and several other robust effects. With all this versatility, you can transform your live shows or create amazing recordings for your tracks. There's also a setting that mimics the sound of the best analog delay pedals out there.

What's more, there's even a looper pedal included in the Electro-Harmonix Canyon Delay Pedal. This is extremely useful in live settings, especially when combined with the tap tempo switch. Just determine your tempo in seconds, and start looping to your heart's content!

With all these features and a user-friendly interface, this is undoubtedly one of the best delay pedals available today.

SPECS

Digital delay pedal

1 lb

Boss pedals can be found in just about any music store because they've been setting the standard for performance and affordability of guitar pedals for decades.

Boss always prioritizes ease of use in the design of their pedals; it's one of the main things that sets them apart from other brands. Take, for example, the stomp pedal design, which makes it easier and more satisfying to turn your delay on or off.

Functionality-wise, the Boss DD-8 Digital Delay Pedal offers many of the same features as the previous two entries on this list. It has a 40-second looper, up to 10 seconds of delay, and 11 different delay modes.

Even with all these features, Boss keeps it simple with only 4 knobs on the pedal. Its intuitive design makes the Boss DD-8 a perfect choice for less experienced players. But it's so powerful that even the most seasoned pros will love it too!

If you're looking for a tap tempo delay pedal that has everything you want and nothing you don't, then Boss has you covered.

4. Best Reverb/Delay Pedal – Boss RE-2 Space Echo Delay and Reverb Effects Pedal

SPECS

Digital delay and reverb pedal

1 lb

If you want the simple and sleek design of the Boss DD-8, but with even more capabilities, then why not try the Boss RE-2 Space Echo Pedal?

This is a reverb pedal and delay pedal all in one, and it's based on the Roland RE-201, one of the most popular tape echo units ever made. With the Boss RE-2 Pedal, it is easy to dial in a warm, vintage-sounding delay or reverb effect for your guitar tone.

Right off the bat, there's a lot to play around with here. The pedal comes with authentic-sounding tape delay and spring reverb effects, as well as an expression pedal input (an expression pedal can adjust parameters in real time).

Boss has also included a twist mode, which simulates the sound of a record warping. It can be used to easily create crescendos and build ups for your song.

If you already have a reverb pedal you like, then you'll probably be better off with one of the other delay pedals on this list. The Boss RE-2 is not the best delay pedal out there, nor is it the best reverb pedal, but it fills the role of both, which makes it impressively versatile.

It will sound great in many different contexts, especially if you like vintage-sounding reverb.

5. Most Budget-Friendly – TC Electronic Flashback 2 Mini Delay Pedal

SPECS

Digital delay pedal

8.5 ounces

The Flashback 2 Mini Delay Pedal packs a staggering amount of features and functionality into such a tiny and simple package.

This pedal is designed to work in tandem with the TonePrint app. Using this free app on your phone, you can unlock the pedal's tap tempo function.

There's much more you can do with the TonePrint app as well. In the app, you'll find a library of tone profiles from some of the world's most iconic artists. Simply play the tones directly into your guitar's pickups to imprint the tones directly onto your Flashback 2 Mini Delay Pedal.

Thanks to TC Electronic's embracement of this cutting-edge technology, this pedal is extremely versatile while having one of the simplest interfaces available. You can even reassign the pedal's knobs to control any parameter you choose.

Additionally, it comes with TC Electronic's unique MASH pedal switch, which looks like a standard switch but can be used like an expression pedal. It's pressure-sensitive, you can adjust the level of your delay in real time.

As one of the cheapest digital delay pedals on the market, the TC Electronic Flashback 2 Mini Delay Pedal is perfect for first-time buyers who don't want to sacrifice functionality in the name of budget.

It also doesn't hurt that it barely takes up any space on your pedalboard!

SPECS

Digital delay pedal

0.79 lbs

The Walrus Audio ARP-87 Multifunction Delay Pedal is super stylish, in more ways than one.

Visually, it has the most personality of any pedal we've seen so far. The artwork on the pedal's casing is chaotic and highly stylized; perfect to make this piece of gear really stand out from the pack.

Walrus Audio also brought their own flair to the functions of this pedal, offering some unique tonal effects that you can use to spruce up your guitar parts.

Walrus Audio is a small company that prides itself on putting innovative twists on the bread-and-butter effects we all know and love.

In the case of the ARP-87 Multifunction Delay Pedal, the "secret sauce" is the X knob, which changes the pedal's algorithm to achieve a handful of different effect types. You can choose between digital delay, analog delay, slap delay, and an exclusive lo-fi mode.

This pedal deals with delay in a slightly unorthodox way, allowing you to adjust the knobs for "dampen," "repeats," and "ratio," which are not super common parameters to see on a delay pedal.

Despite its off-kilter style, many players will actually appreciate how straightforward the controls are for this pedal. The tap tempo feature is also extremely user-friendly thanks to the dedicated tap tempo footswitch.

With the ARP-87, Walrus Audio's passion for creativity and innovation is clear in the pedal's design choices.

7. Most Feature-Rich – Empress Effects Echosystem Dual Engine Delay Pedal

SPECS

Digital dual delay and echo pedal

Cab simulation

1.5 lbs

The Empress Effects Echosystem is a dual-engine delay workstation that can create incredible delays, and so much more.

With two engines that can be controlled independently, together, or in sequence, The Echosystem allows you to choose from 12 different delay modes, as well as a multitude of different sub-modes.

The result is just about any delay sound you can think of, with 42 different algorithms that all behave in different ways.

The tap tempo switch is particularly powerful on this system. It can be used globally, or to set the tempo for a preset which can be saved for later use.

There are two knobs that change their parameters depending on which algorithm you have dialed up (for example, they might control modulation depth or modulation speed).

For tone junkies, this system provides a nearly limitless playground of possibilities. For less seasoned players, however, it can seem like a daunting amount of controls.

But don't worry! The Echosystem also comes with 35 presets, so you can dial in a perfect delay setting without having to fiddle with any knobs.

8. Best for Recording – Strymon TimeLine Multidimensional Delay Pedal

SPECS

Digital delay pedal

2.03 lbs

The Strymon TimeLine Multidimensional Delay Pedal is another incredibly versatile delay pedal that's bursting at the brim with features.

We think this pedal is perfect for creating studio recordings. It has stereo ins and outs, MIDI ins and outs, and a robust menu that allows you to dial in a variety of very specific settings.

Create a custom delay sound by adjusting 8 different parameters and choosing between 12 different delay algorithms. You can even name your custom delay and save it for later use.

With over 200 presets and a 30-second stereo looper, this device is suitable for easy use on stage as well.

You can quickly find a preset delay, or bring up one of your saved delay sounds, and of course, determine the tempo on the fly with the tap tempo function.

You can even choose between true bypass and buffered bypass, meaning this pedal can fit into your signal chain without negatively impacting your signal in any way, no matter what the other pedals in your chain are.

While the Strymon TimeLine Multidimensional Delay Pedal may be a bit complex for beginners, it is a powerful tool that we would recommend for guitarists who want to perfect their sound on stage or in the studio.

Best Tap Tempo Delay Pedals Buyer's Guide

Delay pedals can definitely help add a "secret sauce" to your guitar tone. Pedals with tap tempo functionality are even more exciting, as they open up the door for spontaneous jamming with delay in any tempo.

This buyer's guide will help you make an informed decision, so you know exactly what's important on your search for the ideal delay pedal that will meet all your needs.

User-Friendliness

A tap tempo button isn't needed for every single delay pedal, but it will greatly add to your pedal's ease of use. In that same vein, there are other aspects that will make certain pedals easier to use than others.

Some pedals, for example, have a dedicated tap tempo switch that is always available. Other pedals have a tap tempo function, but it is only available by holding down a certain knob or perhaps attaching an external tap tempo pedal. It all depends on the specific model of pedal you're looking at.

User-friendliness is particularly important for less experienced players. A feature-rich device is great, but not if you only know how to access 10% of the features.

Before you pull the trigger and buy your new delay pedal, just make sure you like the pedal's interface, or at least can make sense of it at first glance.

Brand Reputation

Brand reputation is important when it comes to any piece of musical gear. Renowned or highly rated brands are far more likely to deliver quality, long-lasting gear that works as advertised.

Boss pedals are probably the most renowned brand on this list, as they've built up a lasting reputation of affordability, user-friendliness, and build quality.

But fortunately, every entry on the list has been hand-picked so that only reputable brands are included.

Intended Use

Determining what you plan to use your pedal for will make it much easier to find the perfect piece of gear to meet your needs.

If all you need is a reliable delay pedal with no frills or special features, then MXR or Boss will serve you well.

If you want a pedal that can manipulate your guitar's tone in especially creative ways, then consider turning to the Electro-Harmonix Canyon Delay or the Walrus Audio ARP-87.

The Empress Effects Echosystem and Strymon Timeline Multidimensional Delay Pedal are ideal for more seasoned musicians who want the most feature-rich delay pedal they can find.

These devices are extremely versatile and can transform your studio recordings in ways that other pedals can't. Your average guitar player, however, may not need this much tonal control and will be more than happy with a more budget-friendly alternative.

Versatility

How many features would you like your pedal to have? The more features, presets, and adjustable parameters it has, the more versatile it will be overall.

A lot of capabilities and tone control is nice, but don't think that you need to grab the most feature-rich pedal you can find if all you really need is a simple tape delay effect.

Overall Sound Quality

This entry is simpler than it sounds. Do you like the way the delay pedal makes your guitar sound?

Sure, we could go in-depth as to all the minutia and tech specs that your pedal has, but at the end of the day, music is about the sound. A pedal may boast impressive specs, but just not quite have the sound you're looking for, and that's okay!

To evaluate the sound quality of a pedal, there's no substitute for being able to try the pedal out in person. Your local music shop may be able to help you out there.

If you don't have that option, it's always a good idea to look at reviews or product demo videos to help you make your decision.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is delay?

In the context of guitar, delay is a time-based effect that takes the original signal, and repeats it over a specified period of time.

Oftentimes, the signals will overlap, and the repeated signals will be dampened. This creates the perception of your guitar tone "thickening" or "widening."

If the signal repeats at intervals that are farther apart, then the result is more of an "echo" effect. Because delay is such a versatile and widely used effect, it is often confused with reverb and echo.

To be fair, there's a great deal of overlap between these types of effects. The common link between them is that they're all time-based effects that help fill space in the mix.

Why is tap tempo a useful feature for a delay pedal to have?

Tap tempo is an incredibly useful feature to have because it allows you to instantly match the tempo of your delay effect to the tempo of the song.

As a time-based effect, delay is fundamentally dependent on the tempo of the song in which it's being used. This is why a pedal with tap tempo is much more powerful and convenient than one without a tap tempo feature.

Essentially, tap tempo will allow you to make important adjustments to your delay effects in real time. This not only saves you a tremendous amount of time, but it also makes impromptu jam sessions with your delay pedal possible.

In what contexts is delay going to sound the best?

There are no hard-and-fast rules about when to use delay, but after decades of experimenting with it, musicians have found certain applications for it that tend to sound great.

Delay sounds right at home on lead guitar solos, in ambient or atmospheric music, or in genres that use clean guitar tones, like jazz, indie, funk, or fusion.

Heavily distorted tones can sound good with a bit of delay, but adding too much delay to them will likely sound harsh or grating.

Delay is also an extremely robust and effective tool for sound design and experimentation of nearly all kinds.

What are some of the most useful applications for my delay pedal?

A delay pedal is incredibly useful for "thickening" up your guitar tone. It can make your tone wash over the other low-end instruments, filling space in interesting ways that a dry tone wouldn't.

Delay pedals are useful for experimentation, live shows on stage, and studio recordings.

In Conclusion

Now that you're an expert on tap tempo delay pedals, there's nothing standing between you and that perfect guitar tone you've been dreaming of.

The MXR M292 Carbon Copy Deluxe Analog Delay Pedal is perfect for beginners and veterans alike. With its impressive versatility and user-friendliness, we had to give it the title of the best tap tempo delay pedal available in 2024.

You can choose between it and any other amazing pedal on this list, and never again will your chords or solos sound dry, lifeless, or in need of something more. You can add depth, color, character, and a multitude of other qualities to your guitar playing all thanks to one of these exciting pedals.

Go pick one up now, and don't delay! (da dum, tss)