Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Celebrates Wife’s Birthday With Special Surprise From Dave Matthews

While Robert Kraft once watched as his New England Patriots dominated the NFL with the help of Tom Brady, the franchise took a massive hit this year, finishing 4-13 in the AFC East. Knowing that he can’t win them all, it seems that Kraft isn’t letting the dismal season get to him as he recently celebrated his wife, Dr. Dana Blumberg, turning 50 years old. And with Kraft worth a staggering $11 billion, he pulled out all the stops, including Dave Matthews.

Taking over the famed Apollo Theater in Harlem, Kraft surprised his wife with a party featuring over 200 friends and family. Some of those who happened to gain an invitation included stars like Jon Bon Jovi, Roger Goodell, and even the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery David Zaslav. But nothing compared to Blumberg having the singer from The Dave Matthews Band surprise her.

Presenting Blumberg with a cake, Matthews also made sure she received her special song by helping the crowd sing Happy Birthday. According to a source, Kraft worked for months to bring the surprise to life. “He’d been planning this for five months to try and give his sweetie a surprise. He got her there by saying the theater was closing for renovations, and they had an event that was important for to attend.”

Besides the Patriots, Kraft also holds a seat on the board at the Apollo. While attending college at Columbia University, a young Kraft visited the legendary theatre regularly. He said, “I always loved this theater. When I was an undergrad at Columbia, I used to come here for amateur night, and it was always such a great place with a great heritage. So we were really happy we could pick a venue which would not make [Dana] suspicious… because she is very smart.”

Dana Blumberg Praise Husband For Special Surprise From Dave Matthews

Completely surprised by the party, Blumberg revealed that Kraft told her they were going to a special event. The marquee even read “Renovation Party” as they pulled up. Later changed to celebrate her birthday, Blumberg admitted, “Robert told me that the Apollo Theater had a special event tonight… I am so honored and humbled…. I tell people that I waited for a prince and I got a king.”

