7 Best Tenor Ukuleles of 2023

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Who doesn't love the cheery, whimsical sound of a ukulele? Just hearing a few chords on one will instantly transport you to a sunny beach and maybe even drop an icy piña colada in your hand.

Ukuleles sure are fun, but let's be honest; they're not for everybody. Their remarkably tiny size can be a challenge for players who are used to more conventional instruments.

If you want to play uke but also bypass all these shortcomings, then you need a tenor ukulele. They have larger bodies, longer necks, and a deep, rich tone. They're just perfect for capturing that island sound, with an even warmer tone than a standard ukulele.

Today's article will rank the seven best tenor ukuleles on the market today. We've even included a buyer's guide and FAQ section so that by the end of the article, you'll be an expert on the tenor uke.

Our number one choice, the Kala KA-TEM Exotic Series, is a perfect entry into the world of tenor ukuleles. What other instruments will make it into the top 7? Let's find out!

Best Tenor Ukuleles

1. Our Top Choice – Kala KA-TEM Exotic Series Tenor Ukulele

SPECS

Price: $159

$159 Body: solid mahogany

solid mahogany Aquila nylgut strings

The Kala KAT-TEM Exotic Series Tenor Ukulele has it all. It looks great, sounds great, and feels great to play.

Best of all, it won't break the bank. For less than $200, the Kala Tenor Uke makes a fantastic gift for a guitar player -- or for yourself!

Tenor ukuleles are not too difficult to learn, especially for people who already have experience with other string instruments like guitars and basses. The Kala Tenor is a nice low-investment introduction to ukuleles since it's less of an adjustment for guitar and bass players than a soprano uke.

The warm, lower tones fit nicely alongside other instruments and can also accompany a singer beautifully. Tenor ukuleles, in general, are gaining popularity for this very reason. You're not confined only to the higher register like you would be with a regular (aka soprano) ukulele.

The Kala Tenor Ukulele features a mahogany body, a rosewood fingerboard, and ultra-stable die-cast tuners. With a natural color and satin finish, it looks as beautiful as it sounds. It has Aquila Nylgut strings, and they provide a mellow sound that instantly makes you think of a lazy day on the beach.

If you want to get in on the fun, try out one of these Kala Tenor Ukes for yourself! We think they are well-made, reasonably priced, and just what most players will be looking for.

2. The Runner-Up – Martin T1 Tenor Ukulele

SPECS

Price: $399

$399 Body: Sapele

Sapele Gig bag included

Martin, one of the most renowned names in acoustic guitars, also makes fantastic ukuleles. Prioritizing playability and sound quality as they always do, Martin brings us a truly stunning tenor uke with the Martin T1.

People love Martins because they're simple, no-nonsense guitars that just work. Any Martin player will tell you that they play great, require little maintenance, and deliver exactly as promised. And the T1 Tenor Ukulele is no exception.

This is a great tenor ukulele, and there's really nothing to complain about here (except perhaps the relatively lofty price tag). But even so, the instrument is worth every penny.

Thanks to the meticulously crafted ebony fingerboard and near-perfect string and neck setup, you can play your uke parts cleanly with no unwanted fret buzz. The body is made of solid wood that creates a warm sound, especially for such a small instrument.

It's the sound quality that really sets this tenor uke apart from the pack. The even, balanced sound definitely makes this one of the best ukuleles on the market today. You can mic it up and get a good enough take to put on your album; it really is that good!

If you plan to get plenty of use out of your tenor uke, then the Martin is a good one to go with. It sounds awesome and will last forever.

SPECS

Price: $329

$329 Myrtlewood body

Acoustic-electric

Including electrical components in your instrument will open up whole new doors on your ukulele journey. The Breedlove Pursuit Exotic is an acoustic-electric tenor uke that is perfect for a low-key jam sesh, or a full-on gig with amps and such.

The Breedlove Tenor Uke has a quality construction, which is evident even at first glance. With a glossed myrtle solid wood body, its shape is reminiscent of a Les Paul guitar, and the embroidery design around the edges is a nice touch.

If you're a ukulele player who likes to jam with other musicians, then this is a perfect little instrument to pick up. It's highly adaptable, allowing you to jam in just about any setting.

Use it unplugged to lay down some chords while your friend solos, or amp up and use it in a full band. The lower register of the tenor ukulele makes it sit rather nicely alongside guitars and basses.

The myrtle solid wood body provides a noticeably rich tone, even more so than other tonewoods like koa or mahogany.

The Breedlove Tenor Uke's extended size definitely works to its benefit here. The mahogany neck is 17 inches with a satin finish, and you've got 20 frets to work with. That's a lot of room for noodling and pulling off all kinds of island-inspired grooves.

At the end of the day, this is a quality ukulele that is extremely versatile. For ukulele players who actually want to take this instrument seriously, the Breedlove Pursuit Exotic Acoustic-Electric Tenor Ukulele is definitely a solid option.

4. Best for Gigs – Epiphone Hummingbird Studio Tenor Ukulele

SPECS

Price: $199

$199 Spruce top, mahogany back and sides

Pickguard

Acoustic-electric

Epiphone is a subsidiary of Gibson, known for making more budget-friendly alternatives to Gibson's line of legendary American-made guitars.

Likewise, Epiphone's Hummingbird Studio Tenor Ukulele is remarkably affordable, considering its quality and all its features.

As an acoustic-electric tenor ukulele, it is perfect for live shows in just about any environment. And as a relatively affordable instrument, it's perfect to take on the road for tours or on the sidewalk for busking.

Unlike most ukuleles, the Epiphone Hummingbird Studio is designed to accommodate multiple different play styles. It comes with a pickguard, so you can use a pick to play it if you'd rather not use your fingers.

This tenor ukulele offers so much versatility, and it's all packed into a stylish, durable package. The spruce top complements the mahogany back and sides nicely, creating a beautiful sound when you strum the instrument.

If your band wants to evoke a carefree day on a Hawaiian beach, then why not bring the Epiphone Hummingbird Studio Tenor Ukulele on tour with you? It's a nice way to spruce up your set and set yourself apart from all the other bands on the ticket.

SPECS

Price: $439

$439 Spruce top, zizicote back and sides

Mahogany neck, ebony fingerboard

Kala may not be a household name like Fender or Yamaha, but for ukulele enthusiasts, it is legendary. Kala is known for making high-quality ukuleles and other unique stringed instruments.

In much the same way that Taylor is renowned for its distinctive acoustic guitars, Kala is renowned for its ukuleles. Kala ukes are tried and true, with their own unique tone and feel. If you've never played a Kala ukulele, give it a try when you can.

The Kala KA-ASZCT-ST Tenor XL Ukulele is a top-of-the-line ukulele in every way. The body is comprised of a solid spruce top with zizicote back and sides. Its tonewoods, tenor size, and impeccable craftsmanship give it a balanced tone that is warm, rich, and beautiful to listen to.

With its mahogany neck, ebony fingerboard, and D'Addario nylon strings, it provides a seamless playing experience. It's perfectly adjusted right out of the box, so your playing will be totally free of fret buzz and other imperfections that might come from a cheaper ukulele.

If uncompromising tone and playability are what you're after, then you won't find a better tenor ukulele than the Kala KA-ASZCT-ST XL.

6. Best Looking – Luna Vista Deer Acoustic-electric Tenor Ukulele

SPECS

Price: $399

$399 Acoustic-electric

Multi-wood top, koa back and sides

Mahogany neck, rosewood fingerboard

Gig bag included

Let's be honest; playing the ukulele is largely about the aesthetic. Unlike other instruments, ukuleles are associated with a very specific setting: islands, beaches, and nature.

That's why when it came to choosing the best-looking ukulele for our list, we had to go with the Luna Vista Deer Acoustic-electric Tenor Ukulele. This uke not only has a beautifully constructed body and neck, but it also features impressive artwork that will really turn some heads.

On the front, you'll find a serene scene of deer in a forest landscape. The body combines blackwood, padauk, maple, mahogany, and koa to achieve this eye-catching design. It's not often you see this much care put into the artwork on an instrument -- ukulele or otherwise!

Another great thing about the Luna Vista Deer Ukulele is that it sounds as great as it looks. The Aquila super nylgut strings sound very clean and balanced.

Did we mention it's an electric ukulele as well? This ukulele features onboard Fishman electronics, which are known for their very high quality. There's a chromatic tuner, a 3-band EQ, and a master volume knob. This gives you a lot of flexibility whenever you want to amp up.

It also comes with a gig bag, which is always a nice touch, especially for such a valuable instrument that you're not going to want to damage.

Thanks to its beautiful artwork, top-notch build quality, and powerful electronic components, this is a ukulele that really makes a statement. Take one look at it, and we're sure you'll agree.

7. Most Budget-Friendly – Lanikai LU Series Tenor Ukulele

SPECS

Price: $105

$105 Okoume body

Techwood fingerboard

Gig bag included

It's not often you can find an instrument in the $100 range that is actually playable. The Lanikai LU Series Tenor Ukulele has some of the most bang for your buck of any instrument out there! It's a fully serviceable tenor ukulele that sounds great.

No one will be thinking, "This is a budget instrument," when they hear it. They'll simply want to grab their lawn chairs and watch the sunset while they listen to you play. The Aquila strings sound great, and the ukulele's body looks sleek and impressively sturdy.

Lanikai even included a gig bag to sweeten the deal. If you want the ability to create musical accompaniment wherever you go, then this tenor ukulele will be your best friend without breaking the bank.

Since ukuleles are relatively easy to play, as far as stringed instruments go, this uke can even make a great gift for other musicians in your life. Guitarists or bassists will love the opportunity to express themselves in whole new ways with a fun little travel instrument.

Best Tenor Ukulele Buyer's Guide

Still don't think you've got the full picture about tenor ukuleles? No problem. This buyer's guide will break down the most important things to look out for on your search for the perfect tenor uke.

No matter which instrument you choose, you'll be satisfied with your choice if you keep these things in mind.

Budget

So, let's get the obvious out of the way. Budget is going to be the first concern for most people when choosing a new instrument.

Fortunately, ukuleles are a relatively cheap category of instruments. Tenor ukes are a bit pricier than soprano ukes, but they're still far cheaper than most other instruments.

Some people like to buy ukuleles as more of a novelty or souvenir, and that's perfectly okay. This article focuses more on people who are looking to buy a tenor ukulele with the intention of playing it, and getting good use out of it.

For such a purchase, we recommend not spending less than $100 or so. Anything cheaper than that is going to run the risk of breaking quickly or just not being a decent instrument.

In the same vein, you could spend as much as $450 on a tenor ukulele, but we wouldn't recommend doing this unless you plan to really get your money's worth out of the instrument.

You can get a beautiful uke with a great sound for around $200, but there's nothing wrong with going up into the $400 range if you're looking for excellent craftsmanship and extremely high-quality components.

Material & Build Quality

The material of your ukulele will have an effect on its sound, resonance, aesthetic, and durability. Solid wood ukes have a more classic feel, but laminate wood ukes can deliver a great sound as well.

Spruce and mahogany are two commonly used woods in ukuleles, and both are great options.

You can check the product specs of the tenor ukulele you plan to buy in order to find out what wood it's made from. A well-built ukulele will have a solid feel, fuller sound, and longer lifespan than a uke with lower build quality.

Brand Reputation

As with any musical instrument purchase, the brand matters. A reputable brand will offer better customer service and have a higher degree of quality control.

When it comes to ukuleles, Kala is the most time-tested brand, having been a premiere name since the 1990s. Other brands like Martin and Epiphone are more known for their guitars but create quality ukuleles as well, and that's why we've included them on this list.

Kamaka, Cordoba, and Ohana are three other renowned ukulele brands.

Ratings & Reviews

When in doubt, it's always a good idea to check the ratings and reviews for the product. If you want a beautiful instrument that provides a quality sound, then you'll want to look for a product with a high number of positive reviews.

If it has an average of 4.5 stars or more, it's probably a great ukulele. The only catch would be if the number of reviews is so low that the rating isn't reliable.

Playability

Playability essentially refers to how easily you can play what you intend to on the ukulele. Highly playable ukes will have a clear sound and be free of fret buzz or accidental muting.

A ukulele that is less playable will sound dull or error-ridden because of sub-par craftsmanship, particularly in the neck, frets, and nut.

The best way to test a ukulele's playability is to simply pick it up and start playing. You'll instantly be able to tell if the instrument is highly playable or not. The right instrument for you will feel natural in your hands, and you'll be able to play what you want to without hearing unwanted noises.

Tone

And finally, the best tenor ukulele for you will have a tone you love. A quality ukulele has a clear tone that is nice and mellow and maybe just a bit twangy. You'll know it when you hear it.

Tenor ukuleles, of course, have a slightly deeper, fuller sound than standard ukuleles, but most listeners will simply think, "Yup, that sounds like a ukulele."

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How is a tenor ukulele different from a regular ukulele?

A tenor ukulele typically has a 26-inch scale length and substantially larger body than a regular ukulele (aka soprano ukulele).

Tenor ukuleles are usually tuned to G4-C4-E4-A4, with G being the highest-pitched string. They have a deeper, fuller sound than other ukuleles, thanks to their tenor size.

Which kind of ukulele is best?

This comes down to personal preference, but most players think soprano, concert, or tenor ukuleles are a good choice because they best capture the iconic sound of a ukulele.

Baritone or bass ukuleles have their place, but they don't quite evoke the same island feeling that tenor and soprano ukuleles do.

Tenor ukuleles are a great choice for people who want the classic uke sound but perhaps feel that a soprano uke is a bit too small for their hands.

Are tenor ukuleles harder to play?

Tenor ukuleles are no harder to play than soprano ukuleles. In fact, some players may find them easier to play because of the slightly larger distance between the frets. This makes tenor ukuleles slightly more similar to a standard guitar, at least in size.

So, if anything, a tenor is an easier adjustment for guitar and bass players to make.

What is a reasonable price range for a tenor ukulele?

Ukuleles, in general, are a relatively inexpensive category of instruments. They are also compact and portable, making them a great gift for a musician on the go.

The best tenor ukuleles tend to be slightly more expensive than sopranos, but there are still many solid, affordable options out there.

You can expect a price range of around $100 to $400 for a good tenor ukulele.

Do tenor ukuleles need to be played differently than regular ukuleles?

Short answer: nope!

While tenor ukuleles are larger and have a deeper voice, they do not need to be played any differently than any other ukuleles. You can apply the same chord shapes and strumming patterns to your tenor uke, and it will work just the same.

Can I use strings made for other instruments on a tenor ukulele?

You could try, but at the end of the day, tenor ukuleles are made to be used specifically with tenor ukulele strings. If you try to use soprano ukulele strings on a tenor, there's a good chance they will break.

In Conclusion

We hope you've enjoyed our brief excursion to the Hawaiian islands to learn about the best tenor ukuleles on the market.

If you look to your left, you'll see the Kala KA-TEM Exotic Series Tenor Ukulele just waiting to be picked up and played. It's such an affordable and solidly made uke that you really can't go wrong.

Ukuleles can be a great way to introduce people to the world of music since they're affordable, portable, and relatively quick to learn. They may not have a place in every song, but one thing is for certain: there's no better instrument to play "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" on.