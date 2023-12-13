The Pogues to Celebrate Shane MacGowan, Release “Fairytale of New York” Vinyl for Charity

The unconventional Christmas classic “Fairytale of New York” by The Pogues will be released on 7-inch vinyl soon. Proceeds from sales will be donated to Dublin Simon Community. The charity was frequently supported by Shane MacGowan and his widow, Victoria Mary Clarke.

According to a statement from the band, per a report from NME, the release of the single is to “celebrate the man himself” as well as raise money for the Dublin charity. The goal is also to get the single to No. 1 on the charts, which it has never reached.

The vinyl will consist of “Fairytale of New York” on the A-side and an instrumental version on the B-side. The record can be pre-ordered here, and £6 from each sale will be donated to the charity.

The Pogues’ Christmas Classic to be Released for Charity

Head of Fundraising & Communications at Dublin Simon Community, Emma Kilkenny, said in a statement, “We would like to say a huge thank you to The Pogues and Shane MacGowan’s family for their generosity in creating such a special legacy for Dublin Simon Community with this release. Music is an emotional and visceral gift that can lift spirits and bring hope to people at their lowest point.”

She also stated, “We share the truly magical memory of Shane’s performance at the very special Christmas Busk recorded in St Patrick’s Cathedral during COVID lockdown. The Christmas Eve Busk is a beating heart at the core of Dublin Simon’s fundraising and Shane was always a very welcome and truly amazing addition to this special event.”

Shane MacGowan was laid to rest recently, on December 8, after he passed away from pneumonia on November 30. Fans swarmed the streets of Dublin to give him a proper send-off. MacGowan’s famous friends and former bandmates spoke and performed at his funeral as well. Additionally, according to an unnamed “former drinking partner,” MacGowan’s last request was that €10,000 be left behind the bar of The Thatched Cottage pub in Tipperary for his wake.

Featured Image by G. Gershoff/WireImage for New York Post