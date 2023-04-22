With all the modern amplifier and effects technology available today, there’s still something to be said for the classic sound you get from a real tube amp.

Sure, they’re heavier and more expensive than many other offerings on the market — but this is generally true for a reason. Tube amplifiers tend to fetch top dollar because they provide the ultimate guitar-playing experience.

Solid-state amps, digital modeling amps, you name it — there are tons of options when it comes to amps these days, and the list only continues to grow. But these are mostly high-tech copycats of the real thing. The true electric guitar sound is available only through the use of a genuine tube amplifier.

Now, there are more incredible, classic tube amps available online than anyone in their right mind should ever have to sort through. So we’ve done it for you! We’ve rounded up and reviewed 8 of the best tube amps for electric guitar players of all budgets and experience levels.

Whether you’re looking for a smaller combo amp for small gigs and practice or a high-powered head to squeeze the most gain out of those tubes, our list of the best tube amps will help get you to tone city in no time.

Let’s get into it.

Best Tube Amps

Specs:

Type: Tube Combo

Tube Combo Output: 12W

12W Features: Dual inputs, tremolo, tube-driven reverb, two-button footswitch, 1 x 10” Jensen Vintage Alnico P10R speaker

Dual inputs, tremolo, tube-driven reverb, two-button footswitch, 1 x 10” Jensen Vintage Alnico P10R speaker Weight: 32 lbs

When it comes to a gold standard for tube amp tone, it’s hard to imagine coming much closer than the Fender ’64 Custom Princeton Reverb.

Based on the legendary Fender blackface amps, widely considered to be THE all-time tube amplifier for rock and country, the ’64 Princeton is your best bet if you’re looking to get that classic Fender tube amp sound.

Featuring a meticulously hand-wired AA764 circuit, Fender Vintage Blue tone capacitors, and a 10″ Jensen Vintage Alnico P10R speaker, this amp is crafted to deliver Fender’s famous sparkling clean tones at lower volumes as well as a hefty grit when cranked.

Whether you’re running your Strat for that slinky, spanky sound, or twangin’ away on your Tele, the tube-driven reverb and tremolo clinch the Princeton as the amp for Fender fans who want to tap into the real thing for practice or small gigs.

What really sells it for us is the Blackface styling — nothing screams “classic” like a Blackface Fender amp, and this baby looks the part as well as sounds it, making this our best of the best tube amps.

2. Best British Combo Tube Amp: Vox AC30HW2X

Specs:

Type: Tube combo

Tube combo Output: 30W

30W Features: 2 channels, effects loop, power attenuator, 2 x 12″ Celestion Blue speakers

2 channels, effects loop, power attenuator, 2 x 12″ Celestion Blue speakers Weight: 45 lbs

Another great pick for enthusiasts of the golden age of tube tone, the Vox AC30HW2x delivers in spades the chime from across the pond that made the brand famous in the 1960s. This amp is pretty much a straightforward British tone machine that is capable of everything from clean chime to searing crunch.

This hand-wired, fawn-colored beauty contains three ECC83/12AX7 preamp tubes, four EL84 power tubes, and a GZ34 rectifier tube – all of which are matched Ruby Tubes, which provide impeccable tone and extended dynamic range.

The clean channel features a bright switch to make your rhythm playing shine, while the top boost channel features a hot/cool switch for added tonal complexity on your leads.

What’s more, it features an attenuator switch to dial it down to 15 watts so you can push your tubes at a lower volume and achieve the same amazing tones at practice and smaller gigs.

While this model doesn’t feature tremolo or reverb like some other AC30s, the clean channel is an incredible pedal platform that will really bring out the best in your favorite outboard effects. All in all, this amp is a great choice for any rock player looking to nail that British tube sound.

3. Best Vintage-Style Tube Amp: Supro Delta King 12

Specs:

Type: Tube combo

Tube combo Output: 15W

15W Features: 1 channel, spring reverb, drive, boost, optional footswitch, 1 x 12″ Supro DK12 speaker

1 channel, spring reverb, drive, boost, optional footswitch, 1 x 12″ Supro DK12 speaker Weight: 28 lbs

The Supro Delta King 12 is perfect for those looking for that vintage tube amp sound and styling without shelling out the kind of dough commanded by a true vintage piece. This little shredder also packs in a few features you might not have seen on an amp of the 1950s.

Modeled after the original Supro amps of the 1950s, it boasts a vintage-style, 6L6-equipped, Class A power amp. The Supro Delta King cranks out tones that sound just as great today as they did 70 years ago — perfect for anything along the spectrum of rock, blues, and country.

It has a great-sounding spring reverb, but that’s not all. The addition of the Pigtronix FAT high-gain mode and FET-driven boost make this versatile amp one of the best tube amp deals for players who need a small combo amp that packs a punch for a low price.

Don’t let the vintage looks fool you — this amp combines the best of yesterday and today into a solid, versatile little tube amp that’s compact yet loud enough for just about any small gig.

4. Best Tube Amp for Metal: Orange Rockerverb 50 MKIII

Specs:

Type: Tube head

Tube head Output: 50W

50W Features: 2 channels, 3-band EQ, reverb, footswitchable power attenuator, buffered FX loop

2 channels, 3-band EQ, reverb, footswitchable power attenuator, buffered FX loop Weight: 45.75 lbs

Tube amplifiers are commonly seen as a kind of one-trick pony: great for getting vintage-style tones for blues and classic rock, but not really suited to a modern landscape — particularly when it comes to heavier music.

However, with its two channels providing both chiming cleans as well as high-gain grind, the Orange Rockerverb 50 MKIII proves the exception to the rule.

Boasting 12AX7 preamp tubes and EL34 power amp tubes, a revoiced dual-channel design, tube-driven spring reverb, and a buffered effects loop, this killer amp is designed for power as well as versatility. You can go anywhere from rich, saturated chime to screaming gain.

But get this — it has a footswitchable attenuator, so you can achieve a massive dynamic range with the stomp of a button. Shouldn’t everyone be able to replicate their onstage tones at bedroom volumes?

This amp’s gain channel is great for heavy metal, but that’s not all. The revoiced non-master volume clean channel features a dual-band EQ and higher headroom, making it an ideal pedal platform, and the onboard spring reverb sounds great.

This versatile amp may be our pick for best tube amp for metal, but it’s far from a one-trick pony — from classic British chiming cleans to reverbed-out surf tones, this amp can do pretty much everything else as well.

5. Best Budget Tube Amp: Fender Blues Junior IV

Specs:

Type: Tube combo

Tube combo Output: 15W

15W Features: Fat switch, 3-band EQ, spring reverb, 1 x 12″ Eminence Red White and Blues speaker

Fat switch, 3-band EQ, spring reverb, 1 x 12″ Eminence Red White and Blues speaker Weight: 31.5 lbs

Another great pick for a small tube amp that won’t break the bank is the Fender Blues Junior IV. Similar to the Delta King 12, the Blues Jr. brings the vintage vibes and classic bluesy tones in spades at a conveniently portable size, while also delivering the punch you need for your small gigs and rehearsals.

In addition to an updated preamp that sounds fuller and bigger than you would expect from an amp this size, the Blues Jr. IV boasts a 3-band EQ, an onboard spring reverb, and a Fat switch for a boost of low-end gain that’s sure to take your blues playing down into the depths.

Topping it all off is a 12″ Eminence Red White and Blues speaker for the tight low end, smooth midrange, and top-end sparkle you can only get with a Fender.

We know by now that tube guitar amps are the go-to for players seeking that vintage sound, and Fender amps are an especially classic choice that can do no wrong. The Blues Junior IV is a budget-friendly alternative to the Princeton we looked at above, bringing the same great Fender tube tone for less than half the price.

6. Best High-Powered Tube Amp: Marshall 2555X Silver Jubilee

Specs:

Type: Tube head

Tube head Output: 100W

100W Features: 2 channels, 3-band EQ, power attenuator, footswitch included

2 channels, 3-band EQ, power attenuator, footswitch included Weight: 49 lbs

You didn’t think we were going to have a list of the best tube amps without including at least one Marshall?

Rounding out the tube head offerings on our list is the Marshall 2555X Silver Jubilee. This all-tube head is a reissue of Marshall’s Silver Jubilee 2555 amp that appeared in 1987 to celebrate the company’s 25th anniversary, catching the attention of none other than Slash.

If that Sunset Strip, Appetite for Destruction Marshall sound is what you’re looking for, this is the one to pick up. Essentially a part-for-part remake of the classic 25555 model, this amp delivers the high-gain hard rock and metal tones Marshall amps are known for, with all the power and glory of the originals.

And don’t forget the cleans — underrated as they may be, look no further than the recording output of one Jimi Hendrix for an example of what a Marshall can do on the clean channel.

As you might expect, this amp is LOUD. It’s perfect for your larger gigs, but also features a power reduction feature so you don’t ever have to bring more firepower than you need. Pair with the matching straight or angled 4 x 12″ cabinet with Celestion Vintage 30 speakers, and you know where you are? You’re in the jungle, baby!

7. Best Modern Tube Amp: Mesa/Boogie MARK FIVE

Specs:

Type: Tube combo

Tube combo Output: 35W (25W, 10W settings)

35W (25W, 10W settings) Features: 2 channels, tube-driven spring reverb, 3-band EQ, footswitchable 5-band graphic EQ, buffered effects loop, 4-button footswitch included, 1 x 12” Celestion Custom 90 speaker

2 channels, tube-driven spring reverb, 3-band EQ, footswitchable 5-band graphic EQ, buffered effects loop, 4-button footswitch included, 1 x 12” Celestion Custom 90 speaker Weight: 44 lbs

The Mesa/Boogie Mark Five is a great choice for players who favor digital modeling amps and their endless features, but want to make a step into the field of modern tube amps.

This amp delivers tons of options for players to customize their tone — with its two channels, you can get everything from reverby clean surf tones to the legendary Mesa lead tones you’d expect using the footswitchable boost and 5-band EQ.

Featuring a built-in CabClone internal load and speaker simulator, the Mark Five 35 also provides a realistic speaker-emulated output for playing direct live or in the studio.

There are too many features to even list here, which we never thought we’d find ourselves saying on a list of the best tube amps. But rest assured, if you’re used to the versatility of a modeling amp but want to make the switch to tube, the Mesa/Boogie Mark Five 35 will not disappoint.

8. Best Small Tube Amp: Blackstar HT-1R MkII

Specs:

Type: Tube combo

Tube combo Output: 1W

1W Features: 2 footswitchable channels, Infinite Shape Feature, digital reverb, USB output

2 footswitchable channels, Infinite Shape Feature, digital reverb, USB output Weight: 12 lbs

By far the smallest (and cheapest) amp on our list of the best tube amps, the Blackstar HT-1R MkII offers a ton of versatility and great tone for its small size, making it an awesome offering at its price point.

The next gen of HT-1 comes revoiced and loaded with super-cool features. With its 2 footswitchable channels and Infinite Shape Feature, it can dial in anything from British breakup grit to punchy American high gain. And it even features a USB output and headphone jack for easy use in the studio.

Add to it a digital reverb that won’t overwhelm your playing, and you’ve got yourself a fine little amp that’s perfect for practicing at home and recording.

While the HT-1R MkII might not be making it onstage anytime soon, if you’re looking for a tube amp for use in the bedroom or studio with the perfect combination of great features, convenient size, and unbeatable price, this is the amp for you.

9. Best Premium Tube Amp: Magnatone Panoramic Stereo

Specs:

Type: Tube combo

Tube combo Output: 24W

24W Features: 1 channel, stereo pitch shifting, tremolo, and Accutronics reverb – all footswitchable

1 channel, stereo pitch shifting, tremolo, and Accutronics reverb – all footswitchable Weight: 36.5 lbs

The Magnatone Panoramic Stereo definitely comes in at the higher end of the tube amp market, but for VERY good reason. This is an incredibly well-built boutique amp loaded up with super-cool vintage effects that are sure to please any classic-minded player, never mind the gorgeous vintage styling.

The most unique thing about this amp is the true stereo tremolo and vibrato. Engaging these effects will envelop you in a swirling 3-dimensional effect that can go anywhere from a subtle warble to a full-on seasick tonal experience. And they all come at the touch of a footswitch.

Magnatone is famous for their pitch-shifting vibrato as well as their crystalline cleans and gritty tube drive — and this amp does it all. With an Accutronics reverb to boot. Talk about peak vintage!

If you’re looking for the most head-turning vintage looks and mind-blowing vintage effects on the market today, and money is no object, look no further than the Magnatone Panoramic Stereo.

Best Tube Amps Buyer’s Guide

Okay, that was a lot. You might be sold on picking up a tube amp, but with so many great choices on the market, where do you even start? If you’re seriously shopping for a tube guitar amp, take a minute and look over our helpful buyers’ guide to be sure you’re making the right choice.

Wattage and Speaker Configuration

Whether you’re playing small cafes, clubs and theaters, or stadiums, you need the right amount of power and volume to cut through the mix and melt the appropriate number of faces to the desired degree.

Ultimately, it’s the wattage of the amplifier that determines its volume and how well it can handle different venues. Higher-wattage amps are, you guessed it, louder and can handle larger venues, while lower-wattage amps (let’s say 15W and lower) are better used at home or in the studio, where lower-wattage tube amps like the Fender Princeton really shine.

The speaker configuration also determines the sound quality and projection of your amp’s sound. Different configurations can offer different tonal characteristics and dispersion. Generally, more and bigger speakers complement higher wattage amps to deliver a bigger sound. Just make sure your power ratings are compatible.

These factors are all going to affect the size and portability of your amp as well. Usually with tube amps, the rule of thumb is the louder and better-sounding your amp, the bigger and heavier it’s going to be. With vacuum tube technology developed almost 100 years ago, there are unfortunately not many ways around this one.

Features

Even the best tube amps are not really known for packing in the features. Tube amp aficionados often prefer the creamy, saturated, rich tone of their favorite amps to come unadulterated by tons of added effects.

That being said, most players enjoy access to at least a few simple features to enhance the natural tube sound of their amplifier. A drive channel is a popular feature with players who need to get a grittier sound without having to crank their amp all the way up to ten.

Many tube amps, including most of those featured on this list, come with a great tube-driven spring reverb that adds a nice sonic cushion around your amp’s already luscious sound.

A lot of amps will also feature tone controls in the form of a 3-band EQ or treble, middle, and bass dials. The tone controls allow you to shape the sound of the amp for more bass, treble, or mids in your guitar tone. This can be desirable if switching between different guitars that have different types of pickups or other elements that affect their tonal characteristics.

There are, however, tube amps that feature more effects than the average. The Mesa/Boogie Mark Five, for instance, (which we’ve featured on our list above), comes so crammed with customizable tone potential that you’d think it was a modeling amp if you didn’t know better.

Bonus points if the effects are footswitchable!

Brand and Price

No doubt about it, tube amps can be among the priciest items on the menu when it comes to guitar gear. But this isn’t always necessarily the case. There is actually a smattering of great tube amps across all price points.

If you have the budget for a premium boutique tube amp, first of all good for you! It goes without saying that higher-priced tube amps tend to offer better sound quality and build construction than some alternatives.

But fret not, there are great options out there for those on a smaller budget as well. Consider a smaller tube combo like the Fender Blues Junior or the Supro Delta King. That being said, if you’re a serious player, an amp is a piece of equipment that is worth investing in!

A lot of what goes into the price of an amp is the brand reputation. Obviously more reputable, storied brands are generally going to fetch a higher price. Again, this isn’t always the case, with more and more boutique makers joining the ranks every day.

Ultimately, pick out an amp from a trusted brand you like and at a price point you’re comfortable with and you can’t go wrong!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What Are Tube Amps, and How Do They Work?

Tube amps, also known as valve amps, use vacuum tubes to amplify the electrical signal from a guitar. The tubes function as a switch that allows the signal to pass through to the output transformer and produce a higher voltage output.

Without getting too scientific, the signal from your guitar goes through the preamp section of the amplifier, which is usually made up of one or more vacuum tubes. These tubes amplify the signal, adding gain and tonal characteristics to the sound.

The amplified signal then goes through tone controls, such as bass, middle, and treble, which allow the player to adjust the frequency response of the signal.

The signal is then sent to the power amp section of the amplifier, which is also made up of one or more vacuum tubes. These tubes further amplify the signal to a level that is suitable for driving the speakers.

What Are the Advantages of Tube Amps?

Tube amps are known for producing a warm, natural, and dynamic sound that many guitarists prefer. They also tend to be more responsive to playing nuances and produce a natural distortion when pushed to their limits.

They’re great for players who want to achieve vintage-sounding tones and who don’t mind not having the versatility of say, a modeling amp.

Don’t think this means tube amplifiers can’t offer a dynamic range of tones, however. Most tube amps are perfectly suited as pedal platforms to let your own outboard effects shine.

How Do Tube Amps Differ From Solid-state Amps?

Solid-state amps use transistors to amplify the guitar signal, while tube amps use vacuum tubes or valves. Tube amps are generally known for producing a warmer, more natural sound, while solid-state amps tend to be more reliable and affordable.

Tube amps tend to be heavier and more expensive, but for many players they are the standard by which guitar tone is measured and so they are considered to be well worth risking these minor downsides.

What is the Difference Between Class A and Class AB tube amps?

Now we’re really getting into the nitty gritty…

Class A tube amps use a single power tube to amplify the signal, while Class AB amps use two or more power tubes. Class A amps tend to produce a purer tone at lower volumes, while Class AB amps can handle higher volumes and produce a wider range of tones.

What does this mean to you, the buyer? Class A amplifiers, essentially, are known for their warm, rich tone and their ability to produce natural-sounding distortion at lower volumes. Class AB amps, on the other hand, have more headroom and are better known for their clean tones.

How Often Do Tubes Need to be Replaced?

Tubes typically last between one and two years, depending on how often the amp is used and how hard it is pushed. It’s important to replace tubes regularly to maintain the quality of the sound. It’s actually cool because you can experiment with different tubes to achieve different sounds.

Changing your tubes is a fairly simple procedure and you shouldn’t be dissuaded by the need for regular maintenance! The great sounds and long life you’re going to get out of your amp makes it worth it in the long run.

What is the Difference Between Power Amp Distortion and Preamp Distortion?

Two kinds of distortion are technically possible by overdriving your tube amp, both of which are desirable in different ways depending on what kind of sound you’re trying to achieve.

The preamp is the part of the amplifier that amplifies the guitar’s signal before it reaches the power amp. Preamp distortion occurs when the preamp is pushed hard enough to create a distorted or overdriven sound. This can be achieved by increasing the gain or volume on the preamp section of the amplifier.

Power amp distortion, on the other hand, occurs when the power amp section of the amplifier is pushed hard enough to distort the signal. This usually happens when the volume of the amplifier is turned up high enough to cause the power tubes to saturate and create a distorted sound.

The main difference between preamp distortion and power amp distortion is the type of distortion that is produced. Preamp distortion tends to create a more compressed and harmonic-rich sound, while power amp distortion tends to create a more raw and aggressive sound.

You get all that?

Verdict

While there are tons of great choices in the field of tube amps, we’re happy to provide our insights into some of the best tube amps on today’s market to guide you on your quest for pure tube tone magic.

As evidenced by this list, the world of the tube amplifier is surprisingly diverse and there’s something out there for everyone, from the vintage connoisseur to the modern effects enjoyer.

Naturally, the best tube amps can get quite expensive, and so we are grateful for smaller amps like the Supro Delta King 12 and the Fender Blues Junior IV for bringing the vintage vibes and killer tone at a price point that will make you think you were living in the past.

Tube amplification need not be limited to time travelers, however, and that’s why we’ve included such modern offerings as the Mesa/Boogie Mark Five 35 and the Orange Rockerverb 50 MKIII.

And while we love the British amps like the Vox AC30HW2X, there’s just no denying the appeal of what we consider to be the gold standard of tube amps here at AMERICAN Songwriter, the Fender ’64 Custom Princeton Reverb!

Thanks for checking out our list of the best tube amps! If you’re looking for pure tube amplifier tone perfection, you can’t go wrong with any of the amazing amps listed here.

