9 Best Tube Amps Under $1000 of 2023

Tube guitar amps are known for their rich and warm sound but also have a few extra complications in comparison to standard solid-state amps.

Videos by American Songwriter

Looking at tube guitar amps under $1,000, you will find a bunch of high-end options that are capable of producing extremely sweet tones. Although with such a wide range to choose from - all with a unique style, it can be hard to know which is the best for you.

That's why we wrote this guide. We're going to show you the top 9 tube amps in the $500-$1000 range based on years of amplification experience.

We're also going to give you useful information to help you work out which amp is the best pick for you - as it takes a bit of knowledge to know what you need!

Being a big fan of Fender's vintage tones, I think the Fender Hot Rod Deluxe IV might be the best guitar amp on this list. It has a decent volume output range and a bunch of controls for tone shaping.

However, if you're looking for something more modern than vintage, check out amps like the Marshall DSL40CR or EVH 5150 Iconic Series, which offer a punchier, more modern, and more aggressive sound.

That said, there are tons of sweet amps in this range, so make sure you check out the full list of the best guitar amps in the tube category below.

Best Tube Amps Under $1000

Here are the tube guitar amps under $1000 on the market today:

1. Small but Mighty – Blackstar HT-5R MkII ($549)

SPECS

Wattage: 5w

5w Tube Type: 1 x 12AX7, 1 x 12BH7

1 x 12AX7, 1 x 12BH7 Speaker Size: 1x12"

1x12" Controls: Clean gain & Tone, Overdrive, 3 band EQ, ISF, Reverb.

If you're looking for a modern-style tube amp that is ideal for use at home or in a recording studio, this model from Blackstar is a decent choice.

It uses a single 12" cone, and it has a power rating of 5 watts. This means that it doesn't have a huge volume output, so it's perfect to use in smaller spaces but might be too quiet for use on stage.

As for features, it has a decent set of controls, including a clean channel with a tone control and a voice switch. You can then engage the OD button to activate the dirty channel, which gives you two additional controls for overdrive.

The overdrive circuit comes fitted with a three-band EQ for detailed tone sculpting, as well as an additional ISF (Infinite Shape Feature) control, which gives you an extra level of frequency control. It even has a built-in reverb effect for washing out your tone.

Some extra nice features include an effects loop and even a USB output for recording into a computer.

2. Vintatge Volume – Bugera V55 Infinium ($569)

SPECS

Wattage: 55w

55w Tube Type: 3 x 12AX7 and 2 x 6L6

3 x 12AX7 and 2 x 6L6 Speaker Size: 1x12"

1x12" Controls: Clean and Gain volume, 3 band EQ, master volume, presence, and reverb

Looking for something with more of a vintage style - The Bugera V55 could be the perfect choice. This combo amp is fitted with 3x12AX7 preamp tubes and a set of 6L6 power amp tubes, giving you some beefy vintage crunch.

Being a 55-watt amp, this has enough power to use on stage but can also be dialed back enough to use in smaller home spaces.

This amp sounds similar to some classic Vox amps and Fender amps, with a bit more of a modern design overall.

As for features, it comes with a clean channel, a boost channel, and a bunch of controls for shaping your tone - as well as a reverb control. You even get two separate input channels - normal and bright, to change the characteristic of the tube combo output.

It even has a neat feature that lets you switch between pentode and triode tube modes, making it an even more versatile amp!

3. British Classic – Vox AC10C1 ($579)

SPECS

Wattage: 10w

10w Tube Type: 2 x 12AX7 and 2 x EL84

2 x 12AX7 and 2 x EL84 Speaker Size: 1x10"

1x10" Controls: Gain, bass, treble, reverb, master

Small but sweet, the Vox AC10C1 offers the iconic sound of Vox combo amps in a smaller and more portable package.

If you're a fan of vintage guitar tones and you need a lush-sounding amp for home practice - this is one of the better options, especially given the affordable price.

Despite the controls being on the more minimalistic end of the spectrum, you can get a surprisingly broad range of tones from this amp thanks to the depth of the EQ and gain circuits!

4. Retro Swag – Supro Delta King 12 ($699)

SPECS

Wattage: 15w

15w Tube Type: 12AX7 and 6L6

12AX7 and 6L6 Speaker Size: 1x12"

1x12" Controls: Clean, gain, 3-band EQ, reverb, channel switches

Inspired by '60s British amps. the Delta King 12 is a modern tube combo amp that is perfect for some retro bedroom jamming.

Loaded with 6L6 fat boost tubes, this bad boy packs a serious crunch and offers rich, warm tube tones in a super stylish package.

The simple controls give you a decent amount of tone shaping, with a 3-band EQ, clean and gain circuits, and some switches for fattening up your tone. Thanks to the master volume control, you can still create distorted tones at a low volume.

It's fitted with an extra line output, which is handy for plugging it in to record a direct signal. Even more attractive is the custom analog spring reverb for nostalgic spring tones!

5. Iconic Blues Tubes – Fender Blues Junior IV ($749)

SPECS

Wattage: 15w

15w Tube Type: 3 x 12AX7 and 2 x EL84

3 x 12AX7 and 2 x EL84 Speaker Size: 1s12"

1s12" Controls: Volume, bass, mid, treble, master, reverb, fat switch

These gorgeous little tweed amps from Fender capture the iconic tweed tone of yesteryear, made with the high-quality construction process of modern engineering.

Bundled into a smaller footprint, this Blues Junior is gig-friendly but also won't blow your ears at home. It comes with all the controls you need to dial in your ideal vintage tone and has a built-in reverb, which offers a smooth and attractive sound.

The Fender Blues Junior IV is one amp that has a super iconic sound and is very distinctive. Although some people may prefer something with a bit more versatility, if you're a fan of Fender tones, this is pretty unbeatable for a smaller amp.

6. 90s Metal – EVH 5150 Iconic Series ($899)

SPECS

Wattage: 40w

40w Tube Type: 2 x 12AX7 and 2 x 6L6

2 x 12AX7 and 2 x 6L6 Speaker Size: 1x12"

1x12" Controls: 2x gain, noise gate, 3-band EQ, triple tier volume, boost, reverb, resonance, presence.

EVH amps share all the ballsy aggressive attitude of their namesake - Eddie Van Halen. Designed in partnership with the guitar icon, the EVH 5150 is a powerful and versatile combo amp that is a strong choice for players looking to capture a monstrous tone.

With a 90s style look and tone, this amp comes with a range of more modern features, including two separate gain channels, a nose gate, reverb, and even a resonance and presence control.

The noise gain is a neat feature if you use high gain tones and pedals, as it reduces the unwanted interference, keeping noise to a minimum and your playing to the maximum. It also comes with an effects loop and footswitch, adding more versatility.

Sure, this might not be a great choice if you want a more mellow, vintage sound, but if you want something that really packs a punch and gets the crowd moving, then this is a strong choice.

7. Marshall Monster – Marshall DSL40CR 1 x 12-inch ($949)

SPECS

Wattage: 40w

40w Tube Type: 4 x ECC83 and 2 x EL34

4 x ECC83 and 2 x EL34 Speaker Size: 1x12"

For fans of blistering tones and uncompromising beef, this Marshal tube amp is perfect for those who like to rock out in style.

Marshals are known for their heavier, more aggressive tube sound, and this small but mighty amp captures that tone in style.

This amp is a true beast and revives the heritage of Marshal tube amps with modern features. It has one of the largest banks of controls on this list, meaning you'll never run out of options for creating new tones.

As for the sound, this has a girthy low end that packs a deep punch, thick, gravely mids, and versatile highs that can go from smooth to piercings at the twist of a knob.

It comes with two separate reverb types (which can be combined), separate 'classic gain' and 'ultra gain' circuits for finding the right amount of aggression, and an extensive 3-band EQ section that includes additional controls for presence and resonance - so you can easily create a stand-out guitar tone.

Being 40 watts, this is on the louder side but can be dialed back enough to jam out in your bedroom. That said, it has plenty of volume for the main stage!

8. Proudly Vintage – Fender Hot Rod Deluxe IV ($999)

SPECS

Wattage: 40w

40w Tube Type: 3 x 12AX7 and 2 x 6L6

3 x 12AX7 and 2 x 6L6 Speaker Size: 1x12"

1x12" Controls: Volume, drive, treble, bass, middle, master, reverb, presence

One of Fender's most well-known tube amp series, the Hot Rod Deluxe is known for its smooth and sweet tones and super hot circuits and style.

With a loud and proud bite, this Fender Hot Deluxe IV has all the power you need to shred on stage. Your tones will be crystal clear thanks to the 12" Celestion speaker, and trio of 12AX7 tubes. This speaker type is known for its creamy highs, crunchy mids, and well-rounded low end.

In the feature department, this amp is not lacking and comes with a broad range of controls and knobs so you can dial in the exact vintage tone you want. The internal spring reverb has a rich tone and is faithful to its ancestors.

This version of the amp has been redesigned in several ways, and offers increased definition when used with high gain, and also features a solid-state rectifier to maximize articulation and transient response.

Do I need to say much about the aesthetics, too? I think the look of this amp really speaks for itself and captures the classic appearance of Fender tube amps!

9. Denim Dynamite – Supro '64 Reverb ($999)

SPECS

Wattage: 5w

5w Tube Type: 2 x 12AX7, 1 x 12AT7

2 x 12AX7, 1 x 12AT7 Speaker Size: 1x8"

1x8" Controls: Gain, master vol, 2-band EQ, spring reverb

This premium '60s style amp might be the cutest model on this list. With a small 8" speaker and a lower 5-watt rating, this is the best choice if you want to practice or record at home in style.

As far as small tube amp models go, this is one of the best sounding out there. It has a super rich, resonant, and sweet tone that is really hard to beat. Many tube amps of this size lack the punch and richness you want when playing guitar, but not this!

Thanks to the control setup, you can get some super crunchy tones, even when playing quietly. Sure, it's too small to use as a stage amp, but if you're in a smaller space, this is super tasty! (Or should I say Supro tasty...)

Best Tube Amps Under $1000 Buyer's Guide

Buying a tube amplifier for under $1000 is a great way to get that warm, classic tube sound with pro-level features and quality.

In this buyer's guide, I'll provide you with some tips and recommendations to help you find the best tube amp under $1000 for your needs.

Wattage/Power Rating

You should spend some time considering the ideal power rating of your new amplifier. Higher wattages are much louder, and lower wattages are quieter.

A low-wattage tube amp is the best choice for use at home or when you're in a smaller recording studio. Their lower volume is more manageable and won't blow your ears off in a smaller space.

I used to own a high-wattage tube amp, and it was too loud to use at home, even with the volume control on the lowest setting.

Higher wattage amps provide high gain, this louder volume. These are the best choices if you're going to be using the amp on stage for gigs and live performances.

Tone Style

You can find tube amps with a whole range of tones throughout the marketplace. Each amp almost has its own unique sonic fingerprint.

Certain tones are better suited to particular genres. For instance, many Fender tube amps have a warm, jangly sound that's ideal for blues and rock and roll. While more aggressive amps like Blackstar are suited to beefier genres like metal.

This depends on your tastes as a musician. Some amps are versatile, too, and if they have modeling features, they can usually cover a broad range of tones. My recommendation is to check out some demo videos online and listen out for a tone that treats your ears.

Visual Aesthetics

While it isn't as important as any sonic considerations, you might want to think a bit about the visual style of your new tube amp, as they come in a broad range of appearances.

This depends on how much you care about looks and what style you want to go for. If you're in a band that has an old-school aesthetic, then you'll probably want to go for a vintage-styled amp that has more of a blues look to it.

If you're playing more modern stuff, then you can find a lot of cool-looking modern tube amps that have a 21st-century look to them. It's all a matter of taste!

Tube Configuration and Tube Type

Tube amps can have different tube configurations, such as single-ended, push-pull, or multi-channel.

Amps also use a wide range of different tubes, which affects the amp tones it can produce. This is quite a technical topic, so I suggest you do some extra research as it won't fit in this guide!

The configuration affects the amp's sound and versatility, so choose one that suits your style.

Features and Controls

Tube amps come with a range of features, controls, and built-in extras.

Some amps are relatively minimalistic, coming with only a volume control and maybe something for tone. Often, you'll find the option to plug in a headphone output, although not always.

Others are feature-rich and are packed full of extra controls and gadgets. Many come with multi-band EQs, reverbs, delays, modulation, extra effects, and even multiple channels.

Some come with a half-power switch, which lets you use them at a lower output - reducing the volume for small spaces.

Ultimately, the choice here depends on what kind of setup you like to rock with. If you have a lot of guitar pedals, then you'll probably be able to jam with a more minimal amp. But if you want something that offers more customization, look for a modeling amp with a wide range of features.

Portability

Consider the amp's size and weight, especially if you plan to transport it frequently. Smaller, lightweight amps are easier to move around.

Remember that personal preference plays a significant role in choosing a tube amp, so take your time to explore different options and find the one that resonates with your musical style and taste. With a budget of $1000, you have several excellent choices to consider.

Guitar Amps: Tube vs. Solid State

Tubes or solid state? This is a largely held debate in the guitar community - although the answer is pretty clear.

It all depends on taste, style, and practicality.

If you came here, then you've probably already made up your mind, although there, it's worth having a refresher.

Tube amps are known to have a richer, crunchier sound due to the characteristics of using tubes in an audio circuit. Many people love this tone, and it often sounds 'better' than solid-state amps in a range of measurements.

However, unlike solid-state amps, tube amps need to spend some time (usually around 30 minutes) warming up before they reach their best potential for sound quality - so take this into account with your performance logistics.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Who makes the best tube amp?

Saying which tube amp maker is the best is subjective, as they all have different types that are more suited to particular tastes. That said, there are several large names in the scene that are reliably strong choices.

All of these amp manufacturers are known for their high-quality tube models.

Fender : Fender is renowned for its classic tube amps like the Deluxe Reverb and Twin Reverb, known for their clean and iconic tones. Learn more about the best Fender amps.

: Fender is renowned for its classic tube amps like the Deluxe Reverb and Twin Reverb, known for their clean and iconic tones. Learn more about the best Fender amps. Marshall: Marshall is synonymous with rock and metal amplification and is famous for its powerful and distorted tube amp sound. Learn more about the best Marshall amps8 Best Marshall Amps of 2023.

Marshall is synonymous with rock and metal amplification and is famous for its powerful and distorted tube amp sound. Learn more about the best Marshall amps8 Best Marshall Amps of 2023. Vox: Vox is known for its British Invasion sound, with classics like the AC15 and AC30, famous for their chimey clean, and crunchy overdrive tones.

Vox is known for its British Invasion sound, with classics like the AC15 and AC30, famous for their chimey clean, and crunchy overdrive tones. Mesa/Boogie: Mesa/Boogie is known for high-quality, versatile tube amplifiers popular among many professional musicians.

Mesa/Boogie is known for high-quality, versatile tube amplifiers popular among many professional musicians. Orange: Orange amps are known for their unique and distinctive tones, often associated with heavy rock and metal genres.

Orange amps are known for their unique and distinctive tones, often associated with heavy rock and metal genres. Ampeg: Ampeg is a respected brand in the bass amp world, offering tube amplifiers prized for their warmth and power.

Ampeg is a respected brand in the bass amp world, offering tube amplifiers prized for their warmth and power. Peavey: Peavey offers a range of affordable tube amps known for their reliability and value for money.

Are tube amps still the best?

Whether tube amps are still the "best" depends on your preferences and requirements.

Tube amps are appreciated for their warm and responsive tones, making them ideal for certain styles of music and musicians who value vintage sound.

However, other technologies, such as solid-state and digital modeling, have made significant advancements and can offer versatility, portability, and reliability.

The choice between tube amps and other types of amplifiers depends on your musical style, budget, and personal taste.

What is the lifespan of a tube amp?

As for the lifespan of a tube amp, it can vary widely based on usage, maintenance, and the quality of components.

In general, if well-maintained and not pushed to extreme limits, a tube amp can last for many years, even decades.

Tubes themselves may need to be replaced periodically, typically every couple of years, with regular use. However, some vintage tube amps from reputable brands have been known to last for several decades with proper care.

Regular maintenance, such as cleaning, tube replacement, and occasional servicing by a qualified technician, can extend the lifespan of a tube amp.

Conclusion

You now have a good idea of the options available for tube guitar amps in the $500-$1000 range and also knowledge of how to pick the right one for your needs.

Spend a bit of time studying the different options, listening to demos, and working out what kind of style and sound you want to go for. Regardless, all the amps on this list are super high quality and won't disappoint - it's just a matter of finding the style you want.

As a starting point, I think a vintage amp like the Fender Hot Rod Deluxe IV is a great choice and sounds fantastic. It's loud enough to use on stage but can be quiet enough for home practice. You won't get stuck for tones, either, as it has a bunch of controls for creating unique sounds.

If you want something a bit more modern and heavy, either the Marshall DSL40CR or EVH 5150 Iconic Series might be worth looking at!