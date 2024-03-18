6 Best Blues Amps of 2024

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

There are three keys to a winning blues guitar sound: the player, the guitar, and the amplifier.

Without the right amp, your blues playing won't shine through – so you must pick the right model here. But with so many blues guitar amps to choose from, it can become a bit of a headache working out which is best.

In this lineup, we'll share with you a range of the best blues amps for guitarists today.

And, to make your decision-making process easier, we're going to give you a bunch of tips and advice to help you work out what type of blues guitar amp is the perfect match for you.

One of our top picks is the Supro Delta King 12, which is perfect for blues. It's reasonably priced and sounds great thanks to the vintage tube design. (It also looks very bluesy).

If you're looking for a more lifelong investment, we're obsessed with the Mesa/Boogie California Tweed – it's just gorgeous.

Here are our 6 top blues guitar amps in 2024. Any of these are a great choice for blues musicians, but make sure you check out the buyer's guide later in this article to help you find the most suitable for you!

SPECS

Type: Tube Combo

Tube Combo Power Rating: 40-1watt

40-1watt Controls: Presence, Reverb, Master, Middle, Bass, Treble, Drive, Volume, Channel Switching, Normal/Bright Switch

Presence, Reverb, Master, Middle, Bass, Treble, Drive, Volume, Channel Switching, Normal/Bright Switch Speakers: 1 x 12" Fender Custom Blues (Made with Eminence)

1 x 12" Fender Custom Blues (Made with Eminence) Weight: 45 lbs.

What Could Be Improved

Slightly pricier than similar Fender models

This Fender Blues Deluxe Reissue is a modern version of the legendary blues amp released in 1993. Fender amps are known for their presence and clarity, while also having the tubes and controls to get a bit of grit into the sound.

As far as blues amps go, this is definitely one of our favorites if your budget can stretch. It has all the features and design qualities a professional blues guitarist would need and love – and it has an unreal sound that is just perfect for playing blues. This thing is truly deluxe!

With mustard-tweed skin and a pale brown grille, this amp instantly shouts 'blues' as soon as you lay your eyes on it, and it has the tone and performance to match.

This is a tube combo amp, using 3 x 12AX7 and 2 x 6L6 tubes, a solid-state rectifier, and a 12" speaker custom-made by Eminence - all charged by 40 watts of power. This large array of tubes and components gives you an incredibly rich, warm, and characterful tone. It's deep, lush, vibrant, and detailed, and doesn't sound unpleasantly strained or compressed like some models with fewer tubes.

As for additional features, it has two switchable channels (vintage and drive) with separate gain and volume controls for each a 3-band EQ (bass, mids, treble) with an additional presence control for managing the top end and adding a bit of sparkle. It's fitted with an analog spring reverb for authentic reverberation and can be driven very loud thanks to the multiple gain controls. You also get a bright mode, and a bunch of extra inputs and outputs for swapping up the amp head or cabinet.

Overall, this is definitely one of the best blues amps for professional guitar players and recording studios. It has a superb tone, it's highly versatile, and comes with all the extra features you need to get the most out of it. You really can't go wrong here – unless you're looking for something smaller and more affordable.

SPECS

Type: Tube Combo

Tube Combo Power Rating: 15-watt

15-watt Controls: Volume, Boost and Drive Switches, Treble, Mids, Bass, Reverb, Master volume control

Volume, Boost and Drive Switches, Treble, Mids, Bass, Reverb, Master volume control Speakers: 1 x 12" Supro DK12

1 x 12" Supro DK12 Weight: 28 lbs.

What Could Be Improved

Limited controls

'Only' 3 tubes used

As far as blues guitar amps go - this is one of the most bluesy-looking models on the market today, with a lush tweed finish and unique styling. (It also comes in a blue or black variety). While we know that looks aren't everything, it certainly helps to bring a bit more authentic retro character to the stage.

More importantly, the sound of this amp also makes the grade for blues playing, and it's sonically tuned for this style of guitar tones.

It uses 6L6 for the power tubes and 12AX6 for the preamps – which the tube connoisseurs will know are some of the sweetest and richest for this style of amplification – creating a warm and satisfying crunch when driven. It leans more to an earlier style of blues tone rather than modern, which will be more appealing to some players.

As for controls, this amp is a little more on the minimal side – which can often be attractive for blues guitar players where simplicity and soul are more important than an overwhelming library of knobs.

Simply dial up the gain, 3-band EQ, and reverb to taste and you're good to go! You can still get a large range of tones out of this bad boy.

Because it uses an analog spring reverb, the reverberation tones are very authentic and sound identical to the classic reverbs found in older amps used back in the blues days.

It also comes with a boost switch to crank the volume up, and a drive switch for a bit more crunch. Being a tube amp, it does take a little while to warm up to its full potential – but that's expected, and you can use the standby switch to keep the amp safely muted while you do so.

Being a 15-watt amp, it certainly isn't the loudest out there and is on the more modest end of the volume spectrum, so it will need to be mic'd up if you're going to be playing it on larger stages. You also can't get a huge amount of crunch and distortion out of the onboard controls, so I would recommend pairing this with an overdrive pedal if you plan on playing heavier electric guitar tones.

Overall, this small guitar amp is a great choice for blues players looking for a humble, but authentic sounding (and looking) blues guitar amp.

SPECS

Type: Tube Combo

Tube Combo Power Rating: 10-watt to 40-watt variable (40W Class AB Pentode (2W, 10W, 20W, 30W settings), Triode, Single-Ended Class A settings)

10-watt to 40-watt variable (40W Class AB Pentode (2W, 10W, 20W, 30W settings), Triode, Single-Ended Class A settings) Controls: Gain, Treble, Mid, Bass, Presence, Master, Reverb, Multi-watt

Gain, Treble, Mid, Bass, Presence, Master, Reverb, Multi-watt Speakers: 1 x 12" Jensen Blackbird Alnico

1 x 12" Jensen Blackbird Alnico Weight: 49 lbs.

What Could Be Improved

Expensive! (Still worth the price)

If you're looking for the cream of the crop, gorgeous boutique blues guitar amp – then you should have a look at the Mesa/Boogie California Tweed 6V6 4:40. Sure, this beauty isn't cheap, but you really get what you pay for, as this is unmistakably one of the sweetest blues amps money can buy.

With deep enough pockets, you could afford this luxurious tube combo amp, packed with the finest components, hand-made construction, and all the features a professional would need. You really can't go wrong with this one (apart from your wallet...)

For starters, this amp has an incredible amount of tonal versatility. It has a 3-band EQ, gain, presence, reverb, and master controls for dialing in your favorite tones.

Additionally, it features a huge array of powering options, where you can switch between the tubes in different configurations, combinations, and wattage ratings. It comes with Duo-Class and Dyna-Watt technologies and can be configured in 5 power, 2 operating classes, and 3 wiring options.

The tube reverb tank is one of the nicest we've heard in any amplifier, let alone blues amps. This is because the spring tanks itself is powered with tubes, providing an extra deep dimension to your playing.

I won't say much about the sound because words don't do it justice. The tone is just unreal, and you can get so many sounds out of it that it's basically 5 amps in one, before you start twisting any of the standard controls.

Finally, it comes with a fully buffered effects loop, helping you to integrate a pedalboard with minimum noise. There is a lot more to say about this amp that we don't have room for here, so make sure you do some extra research if you're interested!

This amp is clearly at the top end of the quality and price range, but if you have the money to spend, this amp won't disappoint, and it's going to keep you smiling for the rest of your life.

SPECS

Type: Solid state combo (with tube emulation)

Solid state combo (with tube emulation) Power Rating: 30-watt (can also be set to 0.5, 5, or 15-watt)

30-watt (can also be set to 0.5, 5, or 15-watt) Controls: Volume, Boost, Bass, Mid Treble, Reverb, Master, Power Control

Volume, Boost, Bass, Mid Treble, Reverb, Master, Power Control Speakers: 1 x 12" Blues Cube Custom Tuned

1 x 12" Blues Cube Custom Tuned Weight: 27.8 lbs.

What Could Be Improved

Not truly analog

Uses tube emulation rather than real tubes

Taking its visual styling straight from the retro blues amp playbook, the Roland Blues Cube uses more modern internals to create a more convenient experience, with a tube-like sound.

The first thing to note about the Roland Blues Cube is that it is a solid-state combo, that uses Tube Logic emulation to simulate the sonic characteristics of analog tubes. While the sound is very close, it doesn't quite have the same playing character and dynamics of a true tube amp, but it is close enough.

The fact that it's solid state gives it a range of advantages over true tube amps - most notably there is no warm-up time, it's incredibly consistent, and it won't degrade over time.

This amp is also packed with a bunch of other handy features, including a boost and tone switch (which can be changed with a footswitch), a built-in spring reverb, a 3-band EQ, and a power control knob.

The power control knob is an interesting and rare option that allows you to change the wattage rating, choosing between 0.5, 5, 15, or 30 watts. This lets you get a bit more experimental with the tone of the amp, enabling you to achieve the tasty breakup sound of a smaller amp being pushed to its limit - without having an excess of volume. This gives you a bit more dynamic in the type of saturation you can achieve.

The final notable feature is the USB recording output, which is a nice addition. This means you can simply plug the amp directly into a computer for recording, without needing to use microphones. This gives you a bit of a more streamlined recording setup if desired.

In summary, the Roland Blues Cube is a great choice for players wanting to capture the nostalgia of a vintage tube sound, but with the convenience of modern electronic hardware.

SPECS

Type: Tube Combo

Tube Combo Power Rating: 15-watt

15-watt Controls: Master Volume, Tone Cut, Tremolo Depth & Speed, Reverb Level, Top Boost (bast, Treble, Volume), Normal Volume

Master Volume, Tone Cut, Tremolo Depth & Speed, Reverb Level, Top Boost (bast, Treble, Volume), Normal Volume Speakers: 1 x 12" Celestion Greenback Speaker G12M

1 x 12" Celestion Greenback Speaker G12M Weight: 48.5 lbs

What Could Be Improved

On the rockier end of the spectrum

Slightly noisy, being a tube amp

The Vox AC15C1 is an iconic tube combo amp made by legends of amplification Vox. This is a modernized and smaller version of its big brother, the classic 1959 Vox AC30. This amp is more tuned toward the classic rock end of the spectrum, but it still sounds great for blues and similar genres.

For starters, these have nearly the exact same circuitry and design as the original models which gained their reputation in the late 50s and 60s, so you can rest assured that you're going to be rocking it out with a classic blues amp tone.

In terms of tones, the AC15C1 is relatively hot and can be cranked up to some tasty British overdriven sounds. It also has a decent level of versatility thanks to the extensive array of controls, letting you tweak the volume and gain, a 3-band EQ, and even a nice tremolo with depth and speed for adding a bit of movement and shimmer to your playing.

This is another 15-watt amp, but you can still pump it up pretty loud. It uses a Celestion Greenback speaker which is known for its clean and clear performance and pronounced mid-range.

This is a strong choice for blues guitar players who also like to dabble in rockier tones, and are looking to get a bit more crunch in their sound.

SPECS

Type: Solid State Combo

Solid State Combo Power Rating: 100-watt

100-watt Controls: Clean Channel: Volume, Treble, Bass, FX Level, FX Type. Gain Channel: Gain, Volume, Voice, Treble, Mid, Bass, FX Level, FX Select

Clean Channel: Volume, Treble, Bass, FX Level, FX Type. Gain Channel: Gain, Volume, Voice, Treble, Mid, Bass, FX Level, FX Select Speakers: 2 x 12" Fender Special Design speakers

2 x 12" Fender Special Design speakers Weight: 40 lbs.

What Could Be Improved

Not strictly a blues amp (but does blues well!)

Very loud, not suitable for smaller environments (even loud when dialed back).

This thing is a beast, and packed with 2 x 12" speakers, and a staggering 100 watts of powering, you won't have any complaints about the amp not being loud enough... (Although it will be too loud to play comfortably in your bedroom).

The neatest feature of this champ is the voicing range, where you can switch between a selection of other amp styles, from clean to crunchy, and overdriven. This, paired with the multiple channels, EQ, reverb, and a large bank of controls gives you a very attractive level of versatility and tonal depth.

It's packed with other sweet features like built-in effects, multiple inputs and outputs, and footswitch connections. If you're looking for a loud amp that can cut through on a busy stage, this is one to watch.

Blues Guitar Amp Buyers Guide - Things to Consider

With so many blues guitars guitar amps on the market, you're really spoilt for choice. This is a good thing, as it means you don't have to make compromises, but it does make the process of choosing a guitar amp a bit tougher, and even overwhelming if you don't know what to look for.

Before choosing a blues guitar amp, there are several considerations and options that you should think about to help you narrow down your search. Guitarists can fuss infinitely over the most minute details of their amps – from the looks to the inner mechanics, and the controls and speakers.

Here are the types of choices you need to think about.

Type: Tube, Solid-State, or Modelling?

One of the first and most defining decisions to make is the amplification type - you can choose between modeling, solid state, and tube amps. Each of these has unique pros and cons when it comes to use as a blues amp.

Tube Amps

Tube amps are arguably the most authentic amp choice for blues musicians. These were the original type of amplifiers made back in the day, and were one of the driving forces that made electric blues possible, and are predecessors to all the other types of amps used today.

These heritage-inspired amps ultimately can have the most authentic blues tone – as this technology is what all guitar players before 1966 (the invention of solid-state amps) would have used.

However, this authenticity comes at a price. Tube amps can be inconsistent, they take time to heat up, and they're prone to degradation, as the tubes wear out and break. For some people, these are essential.

Solid-State Amps

Solid-state amps are the most common type used today and use analog circuitry (revolving around transistors) to amplify their guitar signals.

While these lack some of the authentic crisp and warm character of tubes, they are far more convenient to use. They don't take time to warm up, they are incredibly consistent, and they're not prone to degradation.

Modeling Amps

The third type of amp is a modeling amplifier. These are the most modern forms and use digital technology to simulate (or model) a range of other guitar amplifiers and effects. This gives you a huge amount of versatility, potentially giving you the sound of any other amp bundled into one package.

That said, these come at varying degrees of accuracy and authenticity. Some lower-end modeling amps can sound cold and lifeless, while more expensive models are shockingly close to the real deal.

Sometimes you can find amps that even combine all of the three disciplines into one unit.

The choice here ultimately comes down to the type of sound you are trying to achieve, what compromises you are willing to make, and how versatile you want your amplifier to be.

Power Rating & Headroom

One of the other most important factors to consider when choosing a new guitar amp is the power rating - measured in watts. The wattage of an amp is the most defining factor over how loud it can be cranked up. Larger wattages equal a larger volume capacity.

The choice here is made over the space and use case for your amplifier. If you're only going to be using the amp at home or in a smaller practice space, then you don't want a high wattage. Higher wattage amps sound the best when they are making the most of their large power rating, and often don't sound good when dialed back to a lower volume (or sometimes the lowest volume setting is still super loud).

If you're a touring musician and play on larger stages, I would recommend looking at amps in the 40+ wattage category, as this will give you enough volume to get heard on stage. Otherwise, stick below the 40 mark for a comfortable level - although still with a bit of punch.

Speaker Size and Configuration

The count and speaker size are other factors in shaping the sound and volume of your amp.

Most amps on this list are either 1 or 2 x12" 12" cones are a nice midpoint, have a decent sound spread, and cover a good frequency range. The choice of how many speakers to get in your amp depends on how you want it to sound.

One speaker offers a tighter, more condensed, and controlled sound, while two speakers give you a wider, louder, and more spread-out sound.

Features

Another factor to consider is what type of features and controls are offered by the amplifier. You can find quite a large variety and range here - from more minimalistic amps with just a humble volume and 2-band EQ, to huge control bays with multiple am channels and voicings, complex gain staging, 4+ eq bands, and built-in effects.

This really depends on how many pedals you use, and how much versatility you want from your amp - although obviously, more controls and features come at a higher cost.

There are several other features that you might want to look out for. These include things like an FX loop circuit for letting you put your guitar effects in between the amp and cabinet, rather than being before the amp input, which can result in a cleaner sound with less noise.

Some amps even include USB output connections which make it easier to use for recording, as you can capture a direct signal digitally from the guitar amp.

Portability and durability

A final consideration is the size and portability of the guitar amp. Blues is often seen as one of the more mobile genres and often is enjoyed by solo musicians who travel around – in this case, you'd want to look at amplifiers that are easy to transport and don't weigh a tone.

Some of the larger stage amps can be super heavy, particularly when they have two speakers, tubes, and a bunch of effects and metal.

Obviously, with smaller amps, you make the tradeoff of lower volume, but sometimes you won't be able to manage transporting massive beasts.

What amps are best for blues?

Ultimately the best blues amps to use for blues depends on the type of blues tone you're looking to create and your personal preferences.

It's generally accepted that there are some styles and choices that are more suitable for blues. As a starting point, many blues guitarists say the best amps for blues are the tube combo variety. This gives you the warm character of analog tubes, and the convenience of a combo amp (meaning you don't need a separate head and cabinet).

That said, you can still find many solid-state amps that are better than tube guitar amps for blues.

Are Blackstar amps good for blues?

While Blackstar guitar amps can be used for blues, this is definitely not the best use case, as this amp brand is more designed for heavier genres like metal and hard rock. Although it can still be done. If you're looking for more blues guitar amp brands, you should check out designs from Vox, Fender, Roland, and Mesa/Boogie

What is the best guitar to play blues on?

While this does largely come down to personal tastes, one of the most popular guitars used by blues players is the Fender Stratocaster. From players like Stevie Ray Vaughan to Jimi Hendrix and beyond, the versatility and fluidity offered by Stratocasters make them a popular choice for blues guitarists and beyond.

Final Verdict

You now have a good idea of the best blues amps available in 2024. Ultimately, all of these amps are great for playing blues, but they each have their own take on the style. Make sure you check out the buyer's guide above to help you make important decisions like power rating, features, and configurations.

Overall, we're a big fan of the Supro Delta King 12 for blues. It offers excellent value for money and is perfect for creating an authentic retro blues tone thanks to the tubes and speakers used.

If your budget can stretch, we're in love with the Mesa/Boogie California Tweed, but clearly, the price tag limits this to more professional musicians and recording studios. Enjoy your new amp!