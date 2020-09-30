Beyerdynamic introduces two new microphones, available exclusively through online retailer Sweetwater. Both microphones are manufactured with high-quality materials at the company’s manufacturing facility in Heilbronn, Germany. Each microphone has a tough die-cast zinc housing and compact design, features that enable them to function effectively in both the studio and on stage.

The TG I51 is a dynamic instrument microphone (Cardioid) that captures the natural sound of multiple instruments, including wind instruments, drums & percussion and guitar amps.

Beyerdynamic TI51

According to their press release, the cardioid characteristic ensures excellent isolation from ambient noises and increases protection against feedback. It’s particularly suitable for uses involving direct sources in loud environments. Even on the very loudest rock-and-roll stages, the dynamic instrument microphone demonstrates a remarkable resistance to feedback – rear sound is suppressed and side sound is only recorded at very soft levels.

Street price: $129.00

TG I51: https://north-america.beyerdynamic.com/tg-i51.html

Beyerdynamic TG D70

The German manufacturer also released the TG D70, a dynamic kick drum microphone (Hypercardioid) that possesses a naturally warm sound with optimal isolation and feedback resistance The M88 capsule. The capsule system features elastic suspension, which prevents impacts from the stage floor from being transmitted through the stand. Other features include integrated elastic system suspension, high-quality materials and robust housing

Beyerdynamic TG D70 (rear view)

Street price: $249.00

TG D70: https://north-america.beyerdynamic.com/tg-d70.html