7 Best Mics for Guitar Amps of 2023

Our pick for best overall goes to the Shure SM57, a dynamic microphone with a tight cardioid polar pattern and natural presence boost that brings out the clarity and bite in guitar amps. It's incredibly robust and versatile, making it a popular choice for both studio and live sound applications.

For those who want to achieve the best possible audio quality, the AKG C414 XLII is a large-diaphragm condenser microphone that offers excellent accuracy and transparency, making it a must-have for those recording guitar amplifiers.

Best Mics for Guitar Amps

1. Best Mic for Guitar Amps Overall – Shure SM57

SPECS

Microphone Type : Dynamic

: Dynamic Polar Pattern : Cardioid

: Cardioid Max SPL : 160dB dB

: 160dB dB Connectivity : XLR

: XLR Sensitivity: -56.0 dBV/Pa

The Shure SM57 is a must-have for recording artists of all levels thanks to its outstanding durability and versatility. It's a dynamic microphone with a tight cardioid polar pattern that excels in isolating the sound source, which makes it a popular choice both live and in the studio.

The clear and immersive sound provided by the natural presence boost makes the Shure SM57 one of the most widely used microphones in the music industry.

Over the years, we’ve seen it in many professional recording studios and countless live events, on guitar cabinets, snare drums, and even used for vocals.

Not only is it perfect for close-miking of instrument amps and speakers, but its excellent off-axis sound rejection also allows for maximum gain before feedback.

If you’re looking for a multipurpose mic to carry with you every time you perform or record music, there’s no better option than the SM57.

2. Best Ribbon Mic for Guitar Amps – Beyerdynamic M 160

SPECS

Microphone Type : Ribbon microphone

: Ribbon microphone Polar Pattern : Hypercardioid

: Hypercardioid Max SPL : 127 dB

: 127 dB Connectivity : XLR

: XLR Sensitivity: -60dBV/Pa

The Beyerdynamic M 160 is a unique ribbon microphone that excels in capturing the nuances of acoustic stringed instruments.

Unlike traditional ribbon microphones, it features a double ribbon design, each 0.002 mm thick and arranged just half a millimeter apart, resulting in a well-defined, clear sonic character.

The hypercardioid polar pattern naturally rejects off-axis sounds, which means it's the ideal choice for studio work where isolation is crucial.

The Beyerdynamic M 160 is great at producing a warm and realistic guitar tone that can soften harsh sources, especially cranked guitar amplifiers while maintaining every detail with zero shrillness.

Its quick transient response also ensures that high impulse is captured with the utmost fidelity, making it the perfect companion for your analog gear in the recording studio.

3. Best High-End Condenser Microphone – Neumann U 87

SPECS

Microphone Type : Condenser

: Condenser Polar Pattern : Multipattern (Cardioid, Omni, Figure-8)

: Multipattern (Cardioid, Omni, Figure-8) Max SPL : 117 dB

: 117 dB Connectivity : XLR

: XLR Sensitivity: N/A

The Neumann U 87 Ai is a work of art, revered for over half a century since its introduction in 1967. This large-diaphragm condenser microphone offers a level of versatility that has made it a must-have in high-end recording studios.

With a transparent midrange and a gentle presence boost, this microphone captures guitar amps with great clarity and detail.

The microphone features three selectable polar patterns (cardioid, omnidirectional, and figure-8), allowing engineers to experiment with different miking techniques to capture the amplifier’s tonal nuances.

A switchable high-pass filter and 10dB pre-attenuation pad provide additional flexibility, particularly useful for handling loud amps.

Compared to its predecessor, the U 87 Ai features updated circuitry that improves its signal-to-noise ratio and sensitivity while keeping the capsule design that made the original famous.

The Neumann U 87 Ai is quite an investment, but its capabilities justify its status and price. It's not just a microphone; it's a legendary piece of music history.

Whether you are recording a distorted guitar amp or a gentle acoustic strumming, this microphone delivers, making it a must-have for anyone recording guitar amplifiers professionally.

4. Best for Versatility – Sennheiser e609

SPECS

Microphone Type : Dynamic

: Dynamic Polar Pattern : Supercardioid

: Supercardioid Max SPL : N/A (but undoubtedly high)

: N/A (but undoubtedly high) Connectivity : XLR

: XLR Sensitivity: 1.5 mV/Pa

When it comes to guitar amp microphones, the Sennheiser e609 is an unsung hero. An evolution of the revered MD 409, the e609 is designed specifically for ease of use and excellent sound capture right from the grille of your guitar cabinet.

The e609's super-cardioid pattern ensures that the sound capture remains focused, isolating the electric guitar amps and rejecting off-axis sounds effectively, thus minimizing mic bleed and feedback issues.

Sound-wise, the e609 excels in delivering a balanced frequency response. The lows are tight without being boomy, thanks to a natural 40Hz low-frequency cutoff.

The mids are rich and articulate, capturing the tonal complexities of your amp, and the highs have a present and smooth sound without becoming piercing or harsh. This makes the e609 suitable for a variety of musical genres, be it rock, blues, or jazz.

Another advantage is its ability to handle high sound pressure levels (SPL). You can crank your amp up without worrying about overloading the microphone, capturing every roaring detail of your dimed amp.

All in all, the Sennheiser e609’s robust design, high SPL handling, and focused super-cardioid polar pattern make it a great mic for guitarists recording electric guitar amps or sound engineer who is serious about getting a great amplified guitar sound.

5. Best Premium Mic for Guitar Amps – AKG C414 XLII

SPECS

Microphone Type : Condenser

: Condenser Polar Pattern : Omni, Wide Cardioid, Cardioid, Hypercardioid, Figure-8

: Omni, Wide Cardioid, Cardioid, Hypercardioid, Figure-8 Max SPL : 140 dB

: 140 dB Connectivity : XLR

: XLR Sensitivity: 23 mV/Pa

If you've spent any amount of time in professional recording environments, chances are you've already come across an AKG C414. Probably more than once.

The C414 XLII retains the legendary sonic characteristics of the legendary AKG C12, famous for its presence boost and impressive spatial reproduction. These traits make it ideal for recording vocals and solo instruments in a way that allows them to cut through dense mixes effortlessly.

Its ability to capture spatial nuances makes it an excellent choice for distant miking techniques, such as capturing a room tone or miking orchestras.

With nine switchable polar patterns, it offers a broad palette of tonal options for various recording conditions. This feature is a boon for engineers who require a multipurpose microphone that can excel in a variety of scenarios.

The C414 XLII also comes equipped with additional controls that further expand its adaptability. The microphone offers three different bass cut filters, along with three pre-attenuation pads that can reduce the incoming signal by -6dB, -12dB, or -18 dB.

Moreover, an onboard LED clipping indicator is a thoughtful addition that enables you to monitor for potential overloads quickly.

The lock mode function, which disables all front-panel controls, is useful in live sound environments where settings need to remain fixed. With its extensive dynamic range, the C414 XLII is capable of capturing a broad spectrum of sonic nuances, from the subtlest whispers to the most forceful transients.

The AKG C414 XLII is more than just a refreshed classic: its feature-rich design and versatile tonal characteristics might well make it an indispensable part of any professional audio setup.

6. Best Feature-Rich Microphone – Mojave Audio MA-201fet

SPECS

Microphone Type : Condenser

: Condenser Polar Pattern : Cardioid

: Cardioid Max SPL : 125 dB

: 125 dB Connectivity : XLR

: XLR Sensitivity: -39 dB re. 1V/pa

The Mojave Audio MA-201fet features an extensive array of premium components, such as a hand-picked, gold-sputtered 3-micron 1" capsule and a high-quality Jensen audio transformer, exuding uncompromising quality.

Plus, the mic also incorporates a military-spec field-effect transistor and custom-designed low-noise resistors. The attention to detail in these components ensures that the MA-201fet will deliver consistent, high-quality results over the long term, both in the studio and on stage.

The MA-201fet’s warm, full-bodied tonal characteristics make it a highly versatile mic that shines across a wide array of applications, effortlessly capturing the intricate details of electric guitars across all genres and styles. It does all this while avoiding any shrillness or harshness, resulting in a sound that is both balanced and pleasing to the ear.

The Mojave Audio MA-201fet is a well-rounded, premium-quality microphone that is up to the task for an expansive range of recording situations but works especially well when paired with an analog amp.

Whether you're a seasoned audio engineer or a guitarist looking to upgrade your studio setup, the MA-201fet offers a mix of versatility and sonic excellence that makes it a reliable addition to any microphone collection.

7. Best Microphone Under $1500 – Royer 121

SPECS

Microphone Type : Ribbon

: Ribbon Polar Pattern : Figure-8

: Figure-8 Max SPL : 135 dB

: 135 dB Connectivity : XLR

: XLR Sensitivity: -47 dBv/Re. 1v/pa

Just like its reputation (and price) suggests, the Royer R-121 is an extraordinarily versatile microphone, excelling in a variety of applications.

Whether you're recording the raw power of an electric guitar amp or the delicate overtones of your acoustic instruments, the R-121 captures them all with astonishing realism. Its figure-8 pattern and balanced frequency response ensure that what you hear in the studio is what you get on the recording.

The Royer R-121 offers a flat yet warm and lifelike tone. The low end is full but not boomy, the mid-range is clear and defined, and the high end is naturally sweet, avoiding any form of sibilance or harshness. These characteristics make it an ideal microphone for capturing sounds in their most organic form, providing an authentic atmosphere.

With a maximum SPL rating of greater than 135dB, this mic can handle extremely loud sound sources like a cranked-up high-wattage amp without distorting the microphone or damaging the ribbon. It's a rugged piece of gear that maintains its integrity under the most demanding conditions.

Another interesting characteristic of the R-121 is its dual-sided functionality. The microphone provides a brighter sound when recording from the back side at distances of two feet or less. This feature adds another layer of versatility, especially when recording acoustic guitars, vocals, or other sources where a bit more brightness might enhance the sound quality.

The Royer R-121 is a superbly crafted, versatile, and reliable piece of equipment that excels in almost any recording situation.

Best Mics for Guitar Amps Buyer's Guide

Microphone Type

Essentially, you have three main microphone types to choose from: dynamic, condenser, and ribbon microphones.

Dynamic mics are known for their durability and ability to handle high Sound Pressure Levels (or SPL), making them an excellent choice for louder amplifiers. They're often less sensitive, which can be beneficial in live settings where background noise isolation is crucial.

Condenser mics are more sensitive and provide a wider frequency response, which makes them perfect for capturing subtle nuances in a studio environment.

Ribbon mics are somewhat of a specialty option, beloved by some for their warm, vintage character, but they're quite delicate, so definitely best suited for studio use only.

Polar Pattern

A microphone's polar pattern determines the directionality of its sound capture. The most commonly used polar patterns for miking electric guitar amps are cardioid, supercardioid, and omnidirectional.

Cardioid mics focus on capturing sound from the front, so they're great for isolating your guitar amp from other instruments or background noise. Supercardioid and hypercardioid mics have an even narrower focus but can pick up some sound from the rear.

Omnidirectional mics capture sound from all directions, which may not be the best option if you want to isolate your electric guitar amp but can be useful for capturing room ambiance in a controlled studio environment.

Frequency Response

A mic's frequency response is the range of frequencies it can capture and reproduce.

For electric guitar amps, you'll want to consider whether you're looking for a microphone that offers a flat, natural reproduction or one that adds its own tonal coloration.

Some microphones emphasize bass frequencies or treble details, which can either complement or detract from your guitar amp's natural sound. It's vital to know the tonal characteristics of your electric guitar and amp to choose a microphone with a compatible frequency response.

Connectivity

Most professional-grade microphones use an XLR connection, which provides a balanced signal path ideal for both studio and live settings. However, some microphones offer USB connectivity, which can be convenient for simpler setups or quick recordings directly to a computer.

Budget

Dynamic microphones like the Shure SM57 offer excellent quality at a relatively low cost, so they're an excellent choice for those on a tight budget.

Condenser microphones usually come at a higher price point, but offer added sensitivity and detail.

Ribbon mics are generally the most expensive, offering a unique tonal quality that some professionals prefer.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How close should the microphone be placed to the electric guitar amp?

The microphone's distance from the guitar amp can significantly influence the sound quality.

Generally, placing the mic 1-12 inches away is common practice, but it all comes down to the sonic result you envision.

A closer mic placement emphasizes the bass frequencies and can result in a more focused sound, while a farther placement allows more room ambiance into the recording, creating a more spacious sound.

All you have to do is experiment with your mic until you find your sweet spot.

Should I use more than one microphone for recording my guitar amp?

Using multiple microphones can offer a fuller, more dimensional sound by capturing different tonal characteristics and room acoustics.

For instance, a dynamic mic could be placed close to the amp's speaker, while a condenser mic captures room sounds. Always be aware of phase issues that can occur when using multiple mics.

How do I reduce feedback when miking a guitar amp?

Feedback often occurs when the microphone picks up the amplified sound and re-amplifies it, creating a loop. To reduce feedback, use directional microphones like cardioids that isolate the amp from other sound sources.

Position the mic and speakers so they are not directly facing each other. Finally, lowering the microphone's gain and using notch filters to eliminate specific frequencies can also help.

Can the same microphones be used for both electric and acoustic guitar amps?

Yes, the same microphones can often be used for both electric and acoustic guitar amps. Dynamic mics like the Shure SM57 are versatile and commonly used for both.

However, a condenser mic might be better for capturing the nuanced tones of an acoustic amp, while a dynamic mic might be better for louder electric amps.

What is SPL (Sound Pressure Level)?

Sound Pressure Level (SPL) measures the pressure variations caused by a sound wave, often expressed in decibels (dB).

It's important because microphones have different SPL handling capabilities. Dynamic mics are generally better at handling high SPLs, making them ideal for loud guitar amps. Condenser mics are more sensitive and may distort if the SPL is too high, so they're often better suited for quieter sources.

What is off-axis coloration?

Off-axis coloration refers to the change in frequency response when a sound source is not directly in front of the microphone. This can affect the overall tone and clarity of the recording.

Some microphones have minimal off-axis coloration and produce a consistent sound regardless of the source's position, while others may introduce unwanted tonal changes.

This is particularly relevant when miking guitar amps, where precise positioning can be crucial for capturing the desired tone.

Final Thoughts

We hope this guide will help you choose the perfect mic for your guitar amp, whether for recording your guitar cabinet on your next album or to amplify your gear on stage.

To sum up our top picks, the Shure SM57 is a versatile and durable mic that offers outstanding value for money, while the AKG C414 XLII is the best choice for everyone looking for a pristine and timeless sound when recording electric guitars.

Whichever mic you choose from the list above, rest assured they'll deliver an excellent sound and enhance the qualities of your guitar and amp.