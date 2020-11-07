The holidays are coming and that means top manufacturers will be offering deals for singer/songwriters who want to add to their recording arsenal or podcast tools.
Shure and Focusrite have teamed up to offer the Musician’s ‘Up to Eleven’ Bundle, a complete package bundle containing everything you need to level up your guitar and vocal recordings.
This bundle provides singer-songwriters with all the tools to record studio-quality tracks, from start to finish. Comprising a Focusrite Scarlett Solo USB audio interface, Shure SM58® dynamic vocal microphone, 25ft XLR cable, Shure SRH240A closed-back headphones, as well as production and effects software so you can start recording straight out of the box. Street price is $239.00.
If you’re looking to get into podcasting, the companies are offering the Podcaster’s ‘Create and Cast’ Bundle, which give you all the tools you need to create a solo podcast recording at home or in the studio. Comprising a Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 USB audio interface, Shure SM58 dynamic vocal microphone, 25ft XLR cable, Shure SRH440 closed-back headphones, and recording software to capture your podcast like a pro and start creating in an instant. Street price is $339.00.
We won’t leave out the drummer here either. The Drummer’s ‘Track Pack’ is a full suite of tools to record professional drum tracks. As part of the ‘Track Pack’, you’ll get a Focusrite Scarlett 18i20 USB audio interface and Shure DMK57-52 Drum Microphone Kit that provides versatility with different setups and drum kits. Completing the pack, you’ll also get four XLR cables. Street price is $849.00.
Visit www.focusrite.com/Shure-Focusrite-Bundles for a full list of participating US dealers.