The holidays are coming and that means top manufacturers will be offering deals for singer/songwriters who want to add to their recording arsenal or podcast tools.

Shure and Focusrite have teamed up to offer the Musician’s ‘Up to Eleven’ Bundle, a complete package bundle containing everything you need to level up your guitar and vocal recordings.

Shure/Focusrite Musician’s ‘Up To Eleven’ bundle

This bundle provides singer-songwriters with all the tools to record studio-quality tracks, from start to finish. Comprising a Focusrite Scarlett Solo USB audio interface, Shure SM58® dynamic vocal microphone, 25ft XLR cable, Shure SRH240A closed-back headphones, as well as production and effects software so you can start recording straight out of the box. Street price is $239.00.

Shure/Focusrite Podcaster’s ‘Create and Cast’ Bundle

If you’re looking to get into podcasting, the companies are offering the Podcaster’s ‘Create and Cast’ Bundle, which give you all the tools you need to create a solo podcast recording at home or in the studio. Comprising a Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 USB audio interface, Shure SM58 dynamic vocal microphone, 25ft XLR cable, Shure SRH440 closed-back headphones, and recording software to capture your podcast like a pro and start creating in an instant. Street price is $339.00.

Shure/Focusrite Drummer’s ‘Track Pack’ Bundle

We won’t leave out the drummer here either. The Drummer’s ‘Track Pack’ is a full suite of tools to record professional drum tracks. As part of the ‘Track Pack’, you’ll get a Focusrite Scarlett 18i20 USB audio interface and Shure DMK57-52 Drum Microphone Kit that provides versatility with different setups and drum kits. Completing the pack, you’ll also get four XLR cables. Street price is $849.00.

Visit www.focusrite.com/Shure-Focusrite-Bundles for a full list of participating US dealers.