Beyoncé Omits Lizzo’s Name From ‘Break My Soul’ During Recent Concert

After several serious allegations have been made against Lizzo, Beyoncé did not feature Lizzo’s name in the lyrics of “Break My Soul” during a rendition of the song at a concert in Boston. This past Tuesday (Aug. 1), three of Lizzo’s former backup dancers filed a lawsuit against the artist, accusing the “Juice” singer of sexual harassment and body shaming.

During her Renaissance Tour, Beyoncé has been broadcasting the names of prominent black female artists on a screen behind her as she belts out the lyrics of “Break My Soul.” At the August 1 concert, Beyoncé did not include Lizzo’s name in the lyrics for the song, even though Lizzo’s name still flashed on the screen. Instead of singing Lizzo’s name, Beyoncé decided to recite Erykah Badu’s name four times.

The lawsuit against Lizzo claims that the three dancers, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez, were all victims of a toxic work environment and sexual harassment. According to NBC News, the lawsuit states that the plaintiffs were subjected to “religious and racial harassment, false imprisonment,” and “interference with prospective economic advantage.” The captain of Lizzo’s dance team, Shirlene Quigley, is also named in the lawsuit, and accused of discussing inappropriate sexual fantasies as well as bringing up the virginity of one of the dancers.

In the lawsuit, it is reported that Lizzo berated a dancer for her weight and then fired her after a health condition caused her to have to record a meeting. Another claim states that Lizzo made comments “charged with racial and fat-phobic animus.” It was also revealed that Lizzo allegedly urged her dancers to touch nude performers at a strip club in Amsterdam.

According to the lawsuit, Lizzo “began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performer’s vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performer’s vaginas. Lizzo then turned her attention to Ms. Davis and began pressuring Ms. Davis to touch the breasts of one of the nude women,” the lawsuit adds.

Previously, Lizzo seemed ecstatic that her name was included in the lyrics of Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul.” This past June, Lizzo expressed her gratitude for Beyoncé in an Instagram post, in which she shared a video of herself in attendance at a Beyoncé show accompanied by a heartfelt caption.

“In that moment I was thinking about baby me, listening to Happy Face by Destiny’s Child and crying myself to sleep because of bullies… I thought about Beyoncé jumping into the room where Tina Turner was waiting to meet her for the first time, I think of what we all mean to people and how cyclical it is,” Lizzo wrote. “We are all so infinitesimally and maximally connected and significant. It’s an honor. Thank You @beyonce 💖.”

Lizzo Photo by Dave Simpson / WireImage; Beyoncé Photo by Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood