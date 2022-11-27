Beyoncé Comes Out on Top at BET’s Soul Train Awards

Beyoncé made a strong showing at the Soul Train Awards, taking home the top trophies of the night. The ceremony was broadcast by BET Saturday night (Nov. 26) from the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

The “Break My Soul” singer won Album of the Year—her fourth win in that category—for her latest LP, Renaissance. Beyoncé’s win marked the fifth year the title has gone to a female artist. She also took home Song of the Year for “Break My Soul” and Best Collaboration for “Make Me Say It Again, Girl” with Ronald Isley. The collaboration is a remix of the Isley Brothers.

Queen Bey and Mary J. Blige tied for most nominations for the 2022 ceremony—seven a piece. Blige was feted with the Certified Soul Award.

Elsewhere, the ceremony saw host Muni Long (Black-ish) earn the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Awards for “Hrs & Hrs.” Chris Brown and Jazmine Sullivan won Best R&B/Soul Male and Female Artist, respectively. Best New Artist went to Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems. Her win marks the first time that category has gone to an African artist. Lizzo won Best Dance Performance for “About Damn Time.”

Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin won Best Gospel/Inspiration Award. Silk Sonic won the coveted Video of the Year for “Smokin’ Out The Window.” The Legend Award was given to Morris Day and the Time, presented by JB Smoove.

Find a full list of nominees and winners below.

BEST NEW ARTIST

Ckay

Coco Jones

Dixson

Doechii

Fireboy Dml

Muni Long

Steve Lacy

Tems-WINNER

CERTIFIED SOUL AWARD

Chaka Khan

Charlie Wilson

Diana Ross

Mary J. Blige- WINNER

Maxwell

Pj Morton

Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers

T-Pain

BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

Cece Winans

Erica Campbell

Fred Hammond

Major.

Marvin Sapp

Maverick City Music X Kirk Franklin-WINNER

Tamela Mann

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

BEST R&B/SOUL FEMALE ARTIST

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan–WINNER

Lizzo

Mary J. Blige

Sza

Tems

BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST

Babyface

Brent Faiyaz

Burna Boy

Charlie Wilson

Chris Brown-WINNER

Giveon

Lucky Daye

Pj Morton

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

An Evening With Silk Sonic – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

Away Message (Ep) – Ari Lennox

Breezy, Chris Brown

Good Morning Gorgeous – Mary J. Blige

Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe – Jazmine Sullivan

R&B Money – Tank

Renaissance – Beyoncé– WINNER

Special – Lizzo

SONG OF THE YEAR

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo

“Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy

“Break My Soul” – Beyoncé- WINNER

“Good Morning Gorgeous” – Mary J. Blige

“Hrs & Hrs” – Muni Long

“Last Last” – Burna Boy

“Pressure” – Ari Lennox

THE ASHFORD AND SIMPSON SONGWRITER’S AWARD

“Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy

“Break My Soul” – Beyoncé

“Church Girl” – Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous” – Mary J. Blige

“Hrs & Hrs” – Muni Long– WINNER

“I Hate U” – Sza

“Last, Last” – Burna Boy

“Pressure” – Ari Lennox

BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo – WINNER

“Call Me Every Day” – Chris Brown Feat. Wizkid

“Have Mercy” – Chlöe

“Persuasive” – Doechii

“Pressure” – Ari Lennox

“Smokin Out The Window” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

“We (Warm Embrace)” – Chris Brown

“Woman” – Doja Cat

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo

“Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy

“Good Morning Gorgeous” – Mary J. Blige

“Have Mercy” – Chlöe

“Hrs & Hrs” – Muni Long

“Last Last” – Burna Boy

“Pressure” – Ari Lennox

“Smokin Out The Window” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic– WINNER

BEST COLLABORATION

“Amazing” – Mary J. Blige Feat. Dj Khaled

“Be Like Water” – Pj Morton Feat. Stevie Wonder & Nas

“Call Me Every Day” – Chris Brown Feat. Wizkid

“Gotta Move On” – Diddy Feat. Bryson Tiller

“Hate Our Love” – Queen Naija & Big Sean

“Make Me Say It Again, Girl” – Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers Feat. Beyoncé–WINNER

“Move” – Beyoncé Feat. Grace Jones, Tems

“Slow” – Tank Feat. J. Valentine

(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)