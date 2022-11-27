Beyoncé Comes Out on Top at BET’s Soul Train Awards

Beyoncé made a strong showing at the Soul Train Awards, taking home the top trophies of the night. The ceremony was broadcast by BET Saturday night (Nov. 26) from the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.
The “Break My Soul” singer won Album of the Year—her fourth win in that category—for her latest LP, Renaissance. Beyoncé’s win marked the fifth year the title has gone to a female artist. She also took home Song of the Year for “Break My Soul” and Best Collaboration for “Make Me Say It Again, Girl” with Ronald Isley. The collaboration is a remix of the Isley Brothers.
Queen Bey and Mary J. Blige tied for most nominations for the 2022 ceremony—seven a piece. Blige was feted with the Certified Soul Award.
Elsewhere, the ceremony saw host Muni Long (Black-ish) earn the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Awards for “Hrs & Hrs.” Chris Brown and Jazmine Sullivan won Best R&B/Soul Male and Female Artist, respectively. Best New Artist went to Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems. Her win marks the first time that category has gone to an African artist. Lizzo won Best Dance Performance for “About Damn Time.”
Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin won Best Gospel/Inspiration Award. Silk Sonic won the coveted Video of the Year for “Smokin’ Out The Window.” The Legend Award was given to Morris Day and the Time, presented by JB Smoove.
Find a full list of nominees and winners below.
BEST NEW ARTIST
Ckay
Coco Jones
Dixson
Doechii
Fireboy Dml
Muni Long
Steve Lacy
Tems-WINNER
CERTIFIED SOUL AWARD
Chaka Khan
Charlie Wilson
Diana Ross
Mary J. Blige- WINNER
Maxwell
Pj Morton
Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers
T-Pain
BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
Cece Winans
Erica Campbell
Fred Hammond
Major.
Marvin Sapp
Maverick City Music X Kirk Franklin-WINNER
Tamela Mann
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
BEST R&B/SOUL FEMALE ARTIST
Ari Lennox
Beyoncé
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan–WINNER
Lizzo
Mary J. Blige
Sza
Tems
BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST
Babyface
Brent Faiyaz
Burna Boy
Charlie Wilson
Chris Brown-WINNER
Giveon
Lucky Daye
Pj Morton
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
An Evening With Silk Sonic – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
Away Message (Ep) – Ari Lennox
Breezy, Chris Brown
Good Morning Gorgeous – Mary J. Blige
Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe – Jazmine Sullivan
R&B Money – Tank
Renaissance – Beyoncé– WINNER
Special – Lizzo
SONG OF THE YEAR
“About Damn Time” – Lizzo
“Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy
“Break My Soul” – Beyoncé- WINNER
“Good Morning Gorgeous” – Mary J. Blige
“Hrs & Hrs” – Muni Long
“Last Last” – Burna Boy
“Pressure” – Ari Lennox
THE ASHFORD AND SIMPSON SONGWRITER’S AWARD
“Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy
“Break My Soul” – Beyoncé
“Church Girl” – Beyoncé
“Good Morning Gorgeous” – Mary J. Blige
“Hrs & Hrs” – Muni Long– WINNER
“I Hate U” – Sza
“Last, Last” – Burna Boy
“Pressure” – Ari Lennox
BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE
“About Damn Time” – Lizzo – WINNER
“Call Me Every Day” – Chris Brown Feat. Wizkid
“Have Mercy” – Chlöe
“Persuasive” – Doechii
“Pressure” – Ari Lennox
“Smokin Out The Window” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
“We (Warm Embrace)” – Chris Brown
“Woman” – Doja Cat
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“About Damn Time” – Lizzo
“Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy
“Good Morning Gorgeous” – Mary J. Blige
“Have Mercy” – Chlöe
“Hrs & Hrs” – Muni Long
“Last Last” – Burna Boy
“Pressure” – Ari Lennox
“Smokin Out The Window” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic– WINNER
BEST COLLABORATION
“Amazing” – Mary J. Blige Feat. Dj Khaled
“Be Like Water” – Pj Morton Feat. Stevie Wonder & Nas
“Call Me Every Day” – Chris Brown Feat. Wizkid
“Gotta Move On” – Diddy Feat. Bryson Tiller
“Hate Our Love” – Queen Naija & Big Sean
“Make Me Say It Again, Girl” – Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers Feat. Beyoncé–WINNER
“Move” – Beyoncé Feat. Grace Jones, Tems
“Slow” – Tank Feat. J. Valentine
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)